Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, CNN's Brian Stelter clash over Trump tweets, CNN poll lawsuit threat

1:12 a.m.

CNN media analyst Brian Stelter interviewed Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to President Trump's re-election campaign, on Sunday, and he asked about the Trump campaign's lawsuit against CNN, a cease-and-desist letter Ellis signed demanding CNN retract and apologize for a SSRS poll showing Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden by 14 points, and Trump's tweet Saturday urging Comcast ("Concast") subscribers to switch providers because it owns MSNBC and NBC News. It was like watching a Twitter fight in real life.

Trump's Comcast tweet was "an opinion," Ellis said. "He is also a citizen. No, he is the first one to actually use, to use his platform as an American citizen to be able to call out the fake news media." Stelter cut in: "You understand that someday you're going to regret this, right? Someday you're going to regret this, when your kids and grandkids look back at this time, and you use slurs and smears like 'fake news' to hurt news outlets."

Ellis said she wouldn't regret her comments, adding, "You're not trying to do your job, you're not a journalist, Brian, you're an activist."

Ellis wasn't done, though. When conservative Trump critic Tom Nichols cited the part of the interview where Stelter said Ellis will regret this, she accused him of "endorsing this kind of sexist rhetoric," a curious charge repeated in a statement from the Trump campaign. She also tried to rebut CNN's survey by linking to another poll.

Her second attempt linked to a Zogby poll that showed 51 percent of likely voters expect Trump to win in November.

The CNN/SSRS poll was a bit of an outlier. RealClearPolitics has Biden up 8.1 percentage points over Trump, 49.8 percent to 41.7 percent, in its polling average. "Recent state-level surveys also give Biden an edge over Trump in a number of key swing states," FiveThirtyEIght's Geoffrey Skelley writes, noting that the election is still five months away. Peter Weber

Families of black men found hanging from trees in California ask for deeper investigations into deaths

12:33 a.m.
Protesters demand an investigation into the death of Robert Fuller.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

The families of Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch, two black men who were recently found hanging from trees in Southern California's High Desert region, are calling on law enforcement to further investigate their deaths to determine if foul play was involved.

Fuller, 24, was found early Wednesday morning in Palmdale, his body hanging from a tree across from Palmdale City Hall, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. In a statement, Palmdale officials said Fuller "tragically committed suicide," but law enforcement said his autopsy has not been finished.

Community members attended a news conference on Friday, wanting to know why officials were so quick to say Fuller died by suicide. Several recounted racist acts they witnessed or experienced in Palmdale, the Los Angeles Times reports, and one man said he believed Fuller's body was placed in the tree as a message to Black Lives Matter protesters. City Manager J.J. Murphy told the residents that perhaps authorities "should have said it was an 'alleged suicide,'" adding, "Can I also ask that we stop talking about lynchings?" The crowd responded, "Hell no!"

At a rally Saturday, Fuller's sister, Diamond Alexander, said her brother was "not suicidal. He wasn't." She said the authorities have been telling her family mixed messages, "and we just want to know the truth."

About 50 miles east, in Victorville, the body of Harsch, 38, was found hanging from a tree on the morning of May 31. His body was found near a homeless encampment, where people said he was living. A spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner's Department said there is no evidence of foul play, but the investigation is continuing. Relatives said they have been told the autopsy is done, but the cause of death has not been revealed.

"We are really just trying to get more answers as to what happened," his sister, Harmonie Harsch, told The New York Times. In a statement to the Victor Valley News, the Harsch family said "considering the current racial tension, a black man hanging himself from a tree definitely doesn't sit well with us right now." Harsch was tall, standing six feet three inches, the family said, and witnesses told them he "wasn't even dangling from the tree." They fear that his death "will be waved off as a suicide to avoid any further media attention," and they seek "justice, not comfortable excuses." Catherine Garcia

Petition calling on Disneyland to pump the brakes on its reopening gains momentum

June 14, 2020
Disneyland.
David McNew/Getty Images

Not everyone is ready to hop on Space Mountain or indulge in a Dole Whip.

A Change.org petition calling on Disneyland to reschedule its reopening has more than 33,100 signatures as of Sunday night. Disney announced last week that Disneyland and California Adventure will reopen on July 17, after being closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition, launched Thursday night by "We Are Anonymous," points out that COVID-19 cases in California are "rising and have not dropped. Many people have lost loved ones due to this pandemic and by reopening the parks they are endangering cast members and guests to be exposed to COVID-19." Reopening now is "irresponsible and greedy," the petition says, and the parks should stay closed until cases of COVID-19 "drop and health officials state it is safer for everyone, but to still practice social distancing."

Disney has said it will have strict safety measures in place, including more cleaning and disinfection across the parks, giving employees personal protective equipment, and having guests undergo temperature checks before entering.

"I don't think Disneyland reopening is an absolute catastrophe, but it's all in the execution," Andrew Noymer, a professor of public health at UC Irvine, told the Daily Pilot. Regardless of how many precautions are in place, though, there will still be risks. "Even assuming everyone masks, how do you eat cotton candy or a snow cone through a mask?" Noymer said. "There will be some unmasking, at least partly." Catherine Garcia

Trump adviser: Wear a mask if you go to Tulsa rally

June 14, 2020
Larry Kudlow.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Larry Kudlow, President Trump's economic adviser, said on Sunday people who plan on attending Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa should wear a mask.

The event will be held on Saturday at the BOK Center, an indoor arena that holds about 19,000 people. Health experts are urging people to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, and during an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Kudlow said it is important to "observe the safety guidelines" like social distancing and wearing face coverings in "key places."

When asked specifically about Trump's rally and whether attendees should wear masks, Kudlow responded, "Well, okay, probably so." Trump, who has not held a rally since March, does not wear a mask while in public.

Coronavirus cases are surging in Oklahoma, and Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart told the Tulsa World on Saturday he wished the rally could be postponed "to a time when the virus isn't as large a concern as it is today." COVID-19, he said, "is here in Tulsa. It is transmitting very efficiently." Catherine Garcia

Medical examiner report: Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back, manner of death a homicide

June 14, 2020
A memorial for Rayshard Brooks.
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man who was shot and killed by Atlanta police outside of a Wendy's on Friday night, sustained organ damage and blood loss from two gunshot wounds to the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said Sunday night.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide. Brooks was found asleep inside his car while in the Wendy's drive-thru, and failed a sobriety test. Police said after resisting arrest, he grabbed an officer's taser and ran away. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation alleges he aimed the device at police before Officer Garret Rolfe opened fire. Rolfe was fired on Saturday, and a second officer who was at the scene, Devin Brosnan, has been placed on administrative leave. Protesters have been out in force since Saturday night to call attention to Brooks' death.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday that three charges could be filed against Rolfe: murder, felony murder, or aggravated assault. "[Brooks] did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable," he said. "It just seems like this is not the kind of conversation and incident that should have led to someone's death." Catherine Garcia

Beyoncé asks Kentucky AG to take 'decisive action' and charge Breonna Taylor officers

June 14, 2020
Beyoncé.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In a letter sent Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), Beyoncé calls for criminal charges against the three Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

"Don't let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy," she wrote. "With every death of a black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three."

Taylor was shot at least eight times by officers who served a no-knock warrant at her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation; no drugs were found. An incident report released last week was left virtually blank, and listed Taylor's injuries as "none."

The officers "must be held accountable for their actions," Beyoncé wrote, and the department needs to conduct a transparent investigation and examination into "the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed black citizens." Catherine Garcia

Macron: France won't take down controversial statues

June 14, 2020
Emmanuel Macron.
Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday evening said the government will not remove statues of colonial-era figures, as "the republic will not erase any trace, or any name, from its history."

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked protests in France, which are now focusing more on discrimination against people who came to France from former colonies in Africa; on Saturday, at least 15,000 protesters took to the streets in Paris. During a televised address, Macron called for "unity," and said it's true that in French society, a person's "address, name, color of skin" could make it harder for them to succeed.

Macron wants everyone to be able to "find their place," he added, and promised to be "uncompromising in the face of racism, anti-Semitism, and discrimination." In an essay for Le Monde published Saturday, government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye, an ally of Macron, said the French can no longer ignore race. "We must not hesitate to name things, to say that a skin color is not neutral," she said. French people, she continued, must "confront our memories" about the past and find a "shared narrative" with former colonies. Catherine Garcia

Expect little enthusiasm from fans and players for a 48-game baseball season

June 14, 2020

The MLB Players Association on Saturday night rejected the league's latest proposal for restarting the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the heated labor negotiations began, players haven't budged from asking for their full salaries, pro-rated based on season length, while the owners and the league countered with tiered reductions because of financial restraints stemming from the lack of gate revenue. This time, the players said they wouldn't counter offer, effectively ending the back-and-forth. But that doesn't mean there won't be a season; in fact, it makes it more likely baseball will be played in 2020, assuming health and safety protocols can be worked out.

Back in March, the sides struck an agreement which allowed the league to set a schedule if negotiations failed. "Further dialogues with the league would be futile," said MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark in a statement. "It's time to get back to work. Tell us when and where."

That sounds like good news for baseball fans, but don't be surprised if enthusiasm is muted. Under the March agreement, the season would be around 50 games, which is less than a third of a normal baseball season. Baseball seasons are long, in part, because of the fickle nature of the game — on any given day, a lesser team can defeat a better one, and the real separation in talent becomes clearer over a lengthy period of time. So, a shortened season, while perhaps unpredictable, may leave a lot of fans and players shrugging their shoulders by the end result, as suggested by former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden. Tim O'Donnell

