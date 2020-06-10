Trump sends cease and desist letter to CNN after they released a poll that he 'felt' was 'fake'

President Trump just can't let this one go.

Trump's campaign is demanding CNN retract a brutal recent poll showing the president getting trounced by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, sending a cease and desist letter to the network's president, Jeff Zucker, CNN reports.

The poll, which was conducted by SSRS, showed Biden beating Trump by 14 points among registered voters, and it also showed the president's approval rating dropping to 38 percent. Trump in response declared he had retained the pollster McLaughlin & Associates to "analyze" the poll from CNN and others that "I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving." This news comes after Gallup showed Trump's approval rating fell 10 percent in one month.

The letter to CNN accuses the network of trying to "mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling," claiming they released a "phony poll to cause voter suppression." CNN reports the letter "makes several incorrect and misleading claims," including taking issue with it being conducted before the May jobs report's release despite it being conducted up through the day it came out. The campaign also takes issue with the percentage of Republicans it surveyed, but CNN says this was consistent with other polls.

Needless to say, CNN has no plans to retract the poll, with a network spokesperson saying "we stand by" it and CNN writing that the letter to Zucker was "immediately rejected." Brendan Morrow