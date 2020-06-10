See More Speed Reads
says who?
Edit

Trump sends cease and desist letter to CNN after they released a poll that he 'felt' was 'fake'

2:54 p.m.
Donald Trump
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump just can't let this one go.

Trump's campaign is demanding CNN retract a brutal recent poll showing the president getting trounced by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, sending a cease and desist letter to the network's president, Jeff Zucker, CNN reports.

The poll, which was conducted by SSRS, showed Biden beating Trump by 14 points among registered voters, and it also showed the president's approval rating dropping to 38 percent. Trump in response declared he had retained the pollster McLaughlin & Associates to "analyze" the poll from CNN and others that "I felt were FAKE based on the incredible enthusiasm we are receiving." This news comes after Gallup showed Trump's approval rating fell 10 percent in one month.

The letter to CNN accuses the network of trying to "mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling," claiming they released a "phony poll to cause voter suppression." CNN reports the letter "makes several incorrect and misleading claims," including taking issue with it being conducted before the May jobs report's release despite it being conducted up through the day it came out. The campaign also takes issue with the percentage of Republicans it surveyed, but CNN says this was consistent with other polls.

Needless to say, CNN has no plans to retract the poll, with a network spokesperson saying "we stand by" it and CNN writing that the letter to Zucker was "immediately rejected." Brendan Morrow

refusal
Edit

Trump says he won’t 'even consider' renaming military bases honoring Confederate officers

3:53 p.m.

As the world reckons with its monuments and other forms of honoring historical figures in the wake of global protests against racial injustice, the U.S. military is looking into the possibility of rebranding bases named after Confederate officers who fought to preserve slavery in the American South during the Civil War. The Pentagon on Monday said Defense Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy "are open to a bipartisan discussion" on renaming bases like Fort Benning, Georgia, or Fort Hood, Texas. President Trump, on the other hand, is not on board.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that his administration "won't even consider" renaming the "magnificent and fabled" bases because they are the sites where U.S. soldiers trained before contributing to the country's military victories, including World War I and World War II.

From the president's point of view such an action would be disrespectful to the military, even though the honored officers were actually known for fighting for an army in open rebellion against the U.S.

Meanwhile, retired Gen. David Petraeus, who — unlike Trump — actually served in the military penned an essay earlier this week calling for a renaming of the bases. During his 37-year career in the U.S. Army, Patraeus had three assignments at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, which is named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, who Patraeus said "left a great deal to be desired as a military leader." But poor leadership skills aside, Patraeus said it's "imperative" the Army acknowledge the fact that "we do not live in a country to which" these officers "can serve as inspiration." Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

congressional elections
Edit

A QAnon-supporting candidate who suggested she'll shoot 'antifa terrorists' is likely heading to Congress

3:35 p.m.
Congressional candidate Marjorie Greene.
Screenshot/YouTube

A GOP congressional candidate who threatened "antifa terrorists" with an AR-15 will likely head to Capitol Hill this fall.

Marjorie Greene is an open supporter of the far-right conspiracy QAnon, and saw her gun-toting ad taken down by Facebook last week. But that didn't stop Greene from topping the Republican primary in northern Georgia's 14th congressional district by 20 percent on Tuesday, setting her up to coast to Washington, D.C. this fall.

In the video Greene posted on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube last week, she stands holding an AR-15 while noting that "President Trump declared antifa a domestic terrorist organization." "I have a message for antifa," Greene continues before cocking her gun. "Stay the hell out of northwest Georgia." Facebook removed the video last week for promoting firearm use, but she posted the ad again on Tuesday and at least 40,000 people ended up seeing it.

Greene is also known for supporting QAnon, the fringe conspiracy that purports Trump is fighting off deep state liberal forces who secretly control the government, among other things. Right-wing GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) have all endorsed Greene.

Georgia's 14th district is one of the reddest areas in the country, and The Cook Political Report is predicting it'll elect a Republican by 27 points. Greene and John Cowan, who got 19.8 percent of the vote on Tuesday, will advance to a runoff for the GOP nomination in August. Kathryn Krawczyk

flynn again
Edit

Justice Department's attempt to dismiss Flynn charges is 'gross prosecutorial abuse,' court-tapped lawyer says

2:12 p.m.
Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn.
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn isn't quite off the hook yet.

While the Department of Justice has tried to dismiss charges of lying to the FBI against the retired general after a review of his case, the decision is still up to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan. So Sullivan tapped former federal judge John Gleeson to analyze the case and provide a friend of the court brief, and in Gleeson's view, Flynn should still be charged and sentenced.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges of lying to the FBI, but earlier this year, said he wanted to withdraw his plea because he was pressured into giving it. The DOJ sided with Flynn, saying it would move to drop his charges after agreeing the FBI tried to entrap the former national security adviser.

But Gleeson disagreed in his amicus brief filed Wednesday, calling the Justice Department's attempt to drop the charges "gross prosecutorial abuse." It's all "an unconvincing effort to disguise as legitimate a decision to dismiss that is based solely on the fact that Flynn is a political ally of President Trump," Gleeson continued. While there is "ample" evidence Flynn committed perjury by saying he lied in his initial guilty plea, Gleeson recommends Flynn be sentenced on his original charge of lying to the FBI. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus relief
Edit

Mnuchin testifies additional coronavirus relief legislation is 'absolutely' needed

1:59 p.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
AL DRAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testified Wednesday before the Senate Small Business Committee, acknowledging that coronavirus-induced unemployment remains too high and that more measures should be deployed to quicken economic recovery.

"We're open-minded, but we absolutely believe small businesses — and by the way, many big businesses in certain industries — are absolutely going to need more help," he said.

Mnuchin added that while he was "pleasantly surprised" the previously passed $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program helped tether people to their jobs and stymie long-term unemployment, more bipartisan legislation will be needed to inject money into the economy.

From the secretary's perspective, the next stage should look a little different, however. Whereas the PPP was passed quickly and was fairly flexible, if unclear, about which businesses could receive loans, Mnuchin wants to specifically target industries that are having the greatest trouble re-opening going forward. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

'where I stand'
Edit

Eddie Redmayne joins Daniel Radcliffe in rebuking J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets

11:57 a.m.
Eddie Redmayne
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Another Wizarding World star has spoken out against J.K. Rowling.

Eddie Redmayne, who leads the Fantastic Beasts film series, on Wednesday released a statement to Variety criticizing recent anti-trans tweets from the Harry Potter author.

"As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand," Redmayne said. "I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid."

The Oscar-winning actor, who played a transgender woman in The Danish Girl, also said that "respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative," writing that "my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse." He added that "they simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so."

Rowling was heavily criticized after linking to an article that referenced "people who menstruate" and writing, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people." She also tweeted that "if sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased."

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe previously pushed back on Rowling's tweets, writing that he's "deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused" fans," while Luna Lovegood star Evanna Lynch on Tuesday said "I applaud the immense bravery" of transgender men and women.

Meanwhile, GLAAD is calling on companies like Warner Bros., which releases the Fantastic Beasts films that Rowling has written, to rebuke the tweets as well, saying in a statement to Variety that "studios, networks, and brands affiliated with J.K. Rowling owe it to their transgender employees and consumers to speak out against her inaccurate and hurtful comments." Variety reports Warner Bros. declined to comment on GLAAD's statement. Brendan Morrow

police reform
Edit

GOP's Tim Scott has a harsh response for those criticizing him for leading Senate's police reform plan

11:48 a.m.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only black Republican senator, has one question for those criticizing him for leading the GOP's police reform proposal following the killing of George Floyd: Who else do you want running things?

Scott said his Twitter mentions over the last 24 hours have been filled with people essentially calling him a patsy for the Republican Party. But the senator, who is no stranger to drafting and developing legislation dealing with police accountability, wasn't having it, noting that he has faced racial profiling from police officers firsthand and has been speaking about the issue for years.

Scott also had little time for people saying he was given the responsibility because Republican leadership had no other options. On the other side of the aisle, Scott said, there are only two black lawmakers and similar lack of diversity when it comes to staff makeup. Tim O'Donnell

Watch this
Edit

Watch George Floyd's brother deliver a moving statement to Congress: 'George called for help, and he was ignored'

11:37 a.m.

Philonise Floyd doesn't want his message for help to go ignored just like his brother's did.

Floyd appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for its hearing on police brutality, just a day after his family buried his older brother George Floyd. George Floyd's death at the hands of police sparked protests across the world and this congressional hearing, and Philonise Floyd hoped that his testimony would "make sure that his death will not be in vain."

Floyd started his testimony by telling the House about his "big brother," who he called "Perry." But "I'm the big brother now," Floyd told Congress, and that's "why I'm here today." "I couldn't take care of George that day he was killed, but maybe by speaking with you today," Floyd said he might be able to make sure his brother is "more than another name on a list that won't stop growing."

Philonise Floyd went on to describe George as a "gentle giant," and said that was even apparent "when I watched the video of his murder" as he called the officer who killed him "sir." "George called for help, and he was ignored. Please listen to the call I'm making to you now," Floyd finished. Watch his whole statement below. Kathryn Krawczyk

