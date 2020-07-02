Johnny Depp libel lawsuit against The Sun heads to trial

Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against a U.K. tabloid is going forward to trial.
A judge on Thursday said the case can proceed and rejected an effort by The Sun to have it dismissed, The Associated Press reports. Depp filed a libel lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, The Sun's publisher, and against executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 articlecalling him a "wife beater" in reference to his ex-wife Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations, which he has denied.
The publisher had argued that the case should be dismissed because Depp violated a court order by not turning over text messages from 2015 they said showed him trying to get drugs while he was in Australia with Heard, The Hollywood Reporter reports. The judge earlier this week said Depp did fail to comply with the order and should have turned over the texts with his assistant, which were sent before when Heard describes an alleged "three-day ordeal of physical assaults" that took place while Depp was "under the influence of drink and/or drugs," Deadline reports.
But the judge said on Thursday that "despite the breach which I have found ... I am not persuaded that the trial of the claim would be unfair," per the Reporter.
According to the AP, Depp and Heard are both expected to give evidence during the trial, which is set to begin on July 7 and is expected to last about three weeks. Brendan Morrow
When COVID-19 cases started surging across the Sun Belt, Texas closed the bars. A few hours later, Florida followed suit, then California, then a day later, Arizona. "If I could go back and redo anything, it probably would have been to slow down the opening of bars, now seeing in the aftermath of how quickly the coronavirus spread in the bar setting," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said last Friday. The "bar setting, in reality, just doesn't work with a pandemic." This isn't puritanism, it's science. Bars are especially dangerous vectors of coronavirus transmission.
Public health experts say if people are going to leave their homes during the pandemic, they should maintain a distance of six feet from others, wear a mask to contain the saliva droplets and aerosolized breath that spread the virus, and stay outside as much as possible. Bars, one study in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases put it, promote "heavy breathing in close proximity."
Bars are "the opposite of social distancing," Dr. David Hamer at Boston University School of Medicine tells The Associated Press. "Can you do social distancing at a bar? Can you wear a mask while drinking?" Drinking alcohol also lowers inhibitions and makes people more likely to flout safety precautions, especially the younger people who go to flirt and socialize at bars, added Natalie Dean, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Florida. "Young people have less severe illness, so they may be infected and able to infect others inadvertently."
Arizona epidemiologist Saskia Popescu tells AP it can be hard for public health agencies to trace outbreaks to any individual location when they are overwhelmed by spiking cases, but when the dust settles, bars will likely figure prominently in the hot spots.
"You can make a cocktail at home," Popescu suggests. In many states, bars can (more or less) safety sell you the ingredients. Peter Weber
Among those who noticed the conspicuous lack of a second-term agenda was Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), but he didn't blame Trump. "I would blame Fox more than I blame the president, because the president, it's easy for him to digress here and there, but Hannity — you assume Fox wants him to get re-elected," Grassley said. Hannity "says what's your plans for the next four years? So the president starts to answer it. And then digresses a little bit. Hannity should have got him back on the subject. So it's pretty simple: I just want the president to be re-elected." You can listen to Hannity's question and Trump's digression again, as performed by Sarah Cooper.
Former Fox News host Eric Bolling, now at Sinclair, offered Trump a do-over on Wednesday, since "the left was upset with" his answer to Hannity. Even with a week to come up with more a TV-friendly goal or two, Trump's answer was similarly digressive.
School will start up again in August or September, and plans are in flux — in most school districts but also in families. The American Association of Pediatrics offered its advice this week, and it was a little unexpected. Children should be "physically present in school" as much as possible, AAP "strongly" urged. One of their rationales: Unlike with the flu, it seems "children may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection" of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
"What we have seen so far in the literature — and anecdotally, as well — is that kids really do seem to be both less likely to catch the infection and less likely to spread the infection," pediatric infectious disease specialist Sean O'Leary, who helped write the AAP's guidelines, tells The New York Times. "It seems to be even more true for younger kids, under 10 or under 12." There are very few reports of the virus spreading in U.S. day care centers, he said. "And it seems like in countries where they have reopened schools, it plays a much smaller role in driving spread of disease than we would expect."
"Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Norway have reopened schools without major outbreaks," though they opened slowly, limited class size, and used aggressive mitigation strategies, epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo and pediatrician Joshua Sharfstein elaborate in a New York Times op-ed. "Israel experienced outbreaks in schools, but only after loosening limitations on class sizes." They ran through some other data points:
Early in the COVID-19 epidemic, Australia identified 18 infected youth in 15 schools; health officials traced 863 contacts of the students, only two of whom were found to have been infected. The Pasteur Institute in France found just three probable cases of COVID-19 in school-age children among 510 students in a town that experienced a major outbreak; the children did not pass the infection to teachers or other students. [Nuzzo and Sharfstein, The New York Times]
"Accumulating evidence and collective experience argue that children, particularly school-aged children, are far less important drivers of SARSCoV-2 transmission than adults," but it's not clear why, Dr. Benjamin Lee and Dr. William Raszka write in the journal Pediatrics. Maybe because infected children "are so frequently mildly symptomatic, they may have weaker and less frequent cough, releasing fewer infectious particles into the surrounding environment." But it could also be that kids have been staying more socially distant. It would be nice to know more before classes start. Peter Weber
"As we celebrate America's birthday this week, let's look at some of the fundamental rights that make our country worth celebrating," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "The First Amendment alone is crammed with essential freedoms: You can speak your mind, you can practice your religion, and as long as it's on a bagel, you can have pizza anytime. But lately the government seems to be having second thoughts about one of our First Amendment rights."
When the demonstrations against racism and police brutality blossomed after the killing of George Floyd, "police were mostly busy beating up protesters, but they still found time to go after journalists who were clearly identified as press, targeting them with arrests, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and good old fashioned beatings," with President Trump egging them on, Bee said. "Look, I know, it's not exactly a revelation that the president is always trying to undermine the media, but that's the problem: We're all so used to it that we act like it's normal. And the more that we ignore anti-press sentiment in America, the more it will spread."
"When Trump became president, he was crushed to find that the job comes with criticism and that the glowing PR he got from the business media isn't typical of the political press," Bee said. "Since the media refused to love him back, Trump has chosen to do the mature thing and use his presidential power to destroy them."
Trump isn't suing newsorganizations for saying mean things about him because he expects to win, "it's to scare media companies out of saying anything to could provoke even a frivolous lawsuit, which can still be costly to fight — this is called chilling free speech," Bee said. And "the scariest part about Trump's war on the press is that he's winning. No one's been able to stop his attacks so we just go about our lives while they run constantly in the background like white noise — which is, of course, Trump's preferred color of noise. ... When Trump undermines the free press, he's not just attacking journalists' rights to do their jobs, he's attacking your right to know what's going on in the world."
Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee out-raised President Trump and the Republican National Committee in both June and the second quarter, according to campaign finance numbers released Tuesday. Biden and the DNC jointly raised $141 million in June and $282.1 in the quarter, Biden's campaign announced Wednesday night, hours after the Trump campaign said it and the RNC had jointly hauled in $131 million in June and $266 for the quarter. The Trump-RNC fund still has more cash on hand, $295 million; Biden's campaign did not disclose cash on hand.
Biden's campaign said that 68 percent of June's donors were new to the campaign and the overall average online donation was $34. Trump's campaign also touted its small-donor fundraising, noting it raised a daily record of $14 million just on Trump's birthday. Biden and the DNC formed its joint fundraising committee in May, allowing larger donations, but while Biden's fundraisers have been held online, Trump resumed in-person fundraisers last month.
A June 11 Trump fundraiser in Dallas, requiring $580,600 per couple, brought in more than $10 million, and Trump raised another $3 million at a June 13 fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, The Washington Post reports. Trump is headlining another $580,600-per-couple fundraiser at an undisclosed private residence in Hillsboro Beach, Florida, on July 10. Campaign finance laws restrict donations to candidates to $5,600 per individual, the Post notes, but "a single person can give more than 103 times that amount to the joint fundraising committee." Peter Weber
A history buff, school bus driver Clayton Ward would often find himself chatting with kids about their classes, sometimes sharing lessons he learned in high school.
The students enjoyed their discussions, and several told Ward they wanted him to be their teacher. After graduating from high school in Tennessee, he took some college classes, but then moved to Framingham, Massachusetts, to become a bus driver. Just having that bit of encouragement from students "stuck with me and gave me the motivation to complete a goal I had started years ago," Ward said.
In May 2019, Ward, 30, began taking classes at MassBay Community College. This spring, he earned his associate's degree in liberal arts, graduating on the Dean's List with a 4.0 GPA. He continued to drive the bus full time while attending school, which wasn't easy — he took classes between shifts, at night, and online. Through the tough times, Ward said, he would "think of those students and all the years I wanted to make this happen, and it helped me focus my energy."
This fall, he will attend Framingham State University to earn his bachelor's degree in history with a minor in secondary education. Catherine Garcia
Arizona, California, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas all set new state highs, with California reporting 9,740 coronavirus cases. To try to stem the spread, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) ordered 19 counties to shut down indoor dining and close entertainment centers, movie theaters, wineries, museums, and zoos. In Pennsylvania, all residents were told to wear face masks while in public or in places where it is impossible to stay six feet away from others.
A Washington Post analysis found that in 45 states, seven-day averages of new infections are higher now than they were a week ago. In June, coronavirus cases rose by almost 50 percent, with states that reopened their economies first, like Texas and Arizona, seeing the biggest spikes. There was also an uptick in cases linked to gatherings held over Memorial Day weekend, and health officials fear there will be a similar surge after the 4th of July weekend.