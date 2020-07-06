Trump blasts Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians for considering name changes

-
Trump blasts Washington Redskins, Cleveland Indians for considering name changes2:54 p.m.
-
White House claims Trump's Confederate flag tweet was taken 'out of context,' but won't clarify his position3:02 p.m.
-
The Devil Went Down to Georgia singer Charlie Daniels dies at 832:39 p.m.
-
China is quietly granting Hong Kong police alarming new powers, experts say2:32 p.m.
-
Colin Kaepernick to be the subject of an ESPN docuseries under new Disney partnership1:52 p.m.
-
Harvard undergraduates will pay full tuition of nearly $50,000 for completely online classes this fall1:18 p.m.
-
Quibi CEO admits she's not really an 'entertainment enthusiast'12:57 p.m.
-
Hundreds of flawed coronavirus clinical trials amount to 'wasted' effort and energy, experts say12:22 p.m.
2:54 p.m.
White House claims Trump's Confederate flag tweet was taken 'out of context,' but won't clarify his position
3:02 p.m.
2:39 p.m.
2:32 p.m.
1:52 p.m.
Harvard undergraduates will pay full tuition of nearly $50,000 for completely online classes this fall
1:18 p.m.
12:57 p.m.
Hundreds of flawed coronavirus clinical trials amount to 'wasted' effort and energy, experts say
12:22 p.m.