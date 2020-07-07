Fox's Tucker Carlson attacks Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth's patriotism, gets blowback

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is now on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's short list of potential running mates. "You're not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military," Tucker Carlson said on his Fox News show Monday night. But he went on to criticize her anyway. "Most people just ignore her," Carlson said. "But when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is."

After showing a clip from Sunday talk shows, Carlson claimed that Duckworth, who lost both legs when the Black Hawk helicopter she was co-piloting was shot down in Iraq in 2004, and other top Democrats "actually hate America." Duckworth suggested Carlson "walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America," referencing both the Bible and the reason she was awarded a Purple Heart.

Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America? — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) July 7, 2020

Carlson may have been born into wealth and privilege, but he has steered his show to No. 1 on cable news. His comments on race have led to a sizable pullout of advertisers but they've also raised his profile as a possible 2024 Republican presidential nominee, meaning it's not impossible he could face off against Duckworth for higher stakes that cable news ratings in four years. You can watch Carlson's comments below. Peter Weber