Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

As churches in the United States re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic, they've apparently become a major source of infections in smaller communities, even when health protocols are followed, The New York Times reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic more than 650 cases have been linked to nearly 40 churches and religious events across the country, with many of them erupting over the last month, per the Times. That number doesn't indicate church services are a leading factor when it comes to infections on a national scale, but in certain places many cases can be traced to re-openings.

For example, when the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City, Oregon, which is in the rural northeastern region of the state, on May 22 there were only six confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. Now, there are 356 and the Times reports many can be traced to the church. Patients include the pastor and his wife, who was hospitalized. Dan Satterwhite, a pastor at an affiliated church in the neighboring town of Pendleton, said the outbreak likely stems from a wedding held at the church in Island City.

Religious leaders like Satterwhite are often placed in a difficult position. He said he initially livestreamed services, but congregants — including those who did not have reliable access to internet — were determined to return to in-person services. So far, social distancing and mask-wearing are common at Satterwhite's own church, but the risks remain. "I am trying to do the right thing," he said. "I know a lot of people don't feel this way, but those that do, feel that church is essential." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell