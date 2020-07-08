See More Speed Reads
Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

10:35 a.m.
A sign on the Brooks Brothers store on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan April 10, 2013 2013 in New York.
STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

Another retailer has filed for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company, which is closing about 50 locations, is looking for a buyer and "has secured a $75 million debtor-in-possession loan from WHP Global," the Journal says. This move comes after Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, and J.C. Penney previously filed for bankruptcy protection during the pandemic, CNBC notes.

A spokesperson told CNBC that Brooks Brothers has been "evaluating various strategic options to position the company for future success" and that "during this strategic review, COVID-19 became immensely disruptive and took a toll on our business." The Associated Press notes that Brooks Brothers, which was founded in 1818, was "one of the few national chains that produced its clothing in the U.S.," and The New York Times reports it's "the oldest apparel brand in continuous operation" in the country. Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court upholds Trump rule letting employers opt out of birth control coverage

10:51 a.m.
Birth control pills.
iStock/areeya_ann

The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 Wednesday to uphold a Trump administration rule that will let employers opt out of providing no-cost birth control if they cite moral or religious objections.

The Affordable Care Act mandated employers and insurers provide contraceptives as part of their coverage, with houses of worship exempt from the mandate. The Trump administration created a more expansive exception to that rule, and the Supreme Court agreed it had the authority to do so.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented, with Ginsburg noting anywhere from 70,000 to 126,000 women will lose free access to birth control because of the ruling. A previous Supreme Court ruling in the Hobby Lobby case allowed family-owned companies to opt out of providing birth control for moral or religious reasons. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump's latest argument for reopening schools has a glaring omission

10:40 a.m.

It's not often President Trump compliments European countries, but he did just that Wednesday while doubling down on a call for schools to re-open in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's latest reasoning is that countries like Germany, Sweden, and Norway have found success sending kids back to the classroom, which is mostly true. But it ignores the fact the national situations aren't really comparable at this point since the U.S. has a far higher number of new daily infections.

And while those countries have smaller populations than the U.S., the proportionality argument doesn't really hold. Arizona, Florida, and South Carolina would have had the world's most new infections per capita last week if they were countries, The New York Times reports. Indeed, U.S. states take up nine of the top 12 spots, with the other three occupied by Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman, all of which, the Times notes, rely heavily on migrant workers who live in cramped quarters with subpar social services.

So, it seems unlikely municipalities will re-open schools simply because Denmark has been able to do so. Shortly after the president's tweet — in which he threatened to withhold federal funding for school's that stayed shut in the fall — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the country's largest public school system wouldn't be back in full swing in the fall. Instead, students will receive classroom instruction one to three days a week. Read more at about New York's plan at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Harvard and MIT sue to stop ICE policy blocking international students from visas

10:30 a.m.
Harvard University.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have teamed up to challenge a federal policy that will inevitably hurt their foreign students.

On Monday, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement announced it would not issue visas to foreign students whose colleges decided to run classes fully online in the fall. Harvard and MIT are two schools that had decided to do that to stem COVID-19 spread, and launched a lawsuit Wednesday aimed at stopping the ICE policy.

ICE's policy change told foreign students to either consider transferring to a school that would have in-person classes or return to their home countries. MIT and Harvard's suit requests a 14-day restraining order on the policy, seeing as they used an earlier policy to form their decisions for the fall.

The schools also argue against the rule change as a whole, saying it "would bar hundreds of thousands of international students at American universities from the United States." Some of those students are from countries wracked with civil unrest and Internet connectivity issues, making it unsafe and untenable for them to learn at home, the lawsuit argues.

The suit goes on to allege ICE's rule change is "a naked effort by the federal government to force universities to reopen all in-person classes." President Trump has publicly favored forcing all schools to reopen even as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise around the country. Kathryn Krawczyk

An Oregon church held a wedding. Then local coronavirus cases skyrocketed.

9:46 a.m.
Social distancing in a church.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

As churches in the United States re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic, they've apparently become a major source of infections in smaller communities, even when health protocols are followed, The New York Times reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic more than 650 cases have been linked to nearly 40 churches and religious events across the country, with many of them erupting over the last month, per the Times. That number doesn't indicate church services are a leading factor when it comes to infections on a national scale, but in certain places many cases can be traced to re-openings.

For example, when the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City, Oregon, which is in the rural northeastern region of the state, on May 22 there were only six confirmed coronavirus cases in the county. Now, there are 356 and the Times reports many can be traced to the church. Patients include the pastor and his wife, who was hospitalized. Dan Satterwhite, a pastor at an affiliated church in the neighboring town of Pendleton, said the outbreak likely stems from a wedding held at the church in Island City.

Religious leaders like Satterwhite are often placed in a difficult position. He said he initially livestreamed services, but congregants — including those who did not have reliable access to internet — were determined to return to in-person services. So far, social distancing and mask-wearing are common at Satterwhite's own church, but the risks remain. "I am trying to do the right thing," he said. "I know a lot of people don't feel this way, but those that do, feel that church is essential." Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade argues schools should reopen because 'life is full of risks'

9:37 a.m.

Like getting picked last for dodgeball or losing lunch money to a bully, Fox News' Brian Kilmeade thinks coronavirus is just a hurdle kids have to overcome.

The Fox and Friends host is unabashedly in favor of reopening schools this fall despite the fact that COVID-19 cases are rising dramatically across the south and west. In fact, Kilmeade suggested, the deadly virus is something they can learn from. "Life is full of risks, kids should learn that early," Kilmeade said, adding again that "life is full of hurdles, you've got to find a way to overcome."

Kilmeade went on to say most children won't even be affected by COVID-19, which is largely true. But he glosses over the fact that children pass the virus to each other and bring it home, and suggests teachers who could also contract the disease are "used to clearing challenges" who "don't do it for the money."

Kilmeade's argument comes after Florida announced it will require schools to reopen in August for in-person classes. Florida as seen skyrocketing case numbers over the past few weeks, while schools in the northeast, where coronavirus has finally slowed, have so far recommended hybrid options for schools this fall. Kathryn Krawczyk

Kanye West claims he's running for president under the 'Birthday Party' and Trump and Biden should 'gracefully bow out'

9:36 a.m.
Kanye West
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Kanye West isn't dropping this whole "running for president" thing.

The rapper in a tweet over the weekend claimed he's running for president in 2020, and he doubled down in a new four-hour conversation with Forbes, in which he insists the announcement wasn't a publicity stunt even though he has apparently yet to register with the Federal Election Commission and has missed the deadline to be on the ballot in numerous states.

West in the interview claimed he's running under the "Birthday Party" banner because, as he put it, "when we win, it's everybody’s birthday." His running mate will supposedly be a Wyoming preacher named Michelle Tidball, and his campaign slogan is just, "YES!" While declaring he is "one of the most powerful humans," West politely requested President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden both simply exit the race now.

"For the other candidates, I just gracefully suggest y'all bow out — Trump and Biden, gracefully bow out," West said.

Speaking of Trump, West looks to be hanging up his MAGA cap, as according to Forbes, he no longer supports the president. "I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," West said, adding that he doesn't like that Trump "hid in the bunker."

So why did West decide to run for president, anyway? He recalled to Forbes once being in the shower and thinking, "you’re going to run for president," after which he "started laughing hysterically." At one point in the interview, West used the "framework of Wakanda," the fictional country from Black Panther, to describe his White House plans, outlining what Forbes dubbed the "Wakanda management model." Don't expect that to make much more sense in context. Oh, and he also claims vaccines are "the mark of the beast" and says he had COVID-19 earlier this year.

Read more from the interview, which really has to be seen to be believed, at Forbes. Brendan Morrow

Independent audit concludes Facebook's decisions represent 'significant setbacks for civil rights'

8:08 a.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An independent audit has blasted Facebook for its "vexing and heartbreaking" policy decisions.

A lengthy report on Facebook's policies was released on Wednesday after the company commissioned an independent audit in 2018, and it determined that Facebook has not done enough to crack down on hate speech, Variety and The New York Times report.

"Unfortunately, in our view Facebook's approach to civil rights remains too reactive and piecemeal," the report says.

Facebook's "prioritization of free expression over all other values, such as equality and nondiscrimination, is deeply troubling," the report also says, and the auditors express "considerable alarm" that Facebook decided to recently leave up controversial posts by President Trump that they believe "clearly" violated the platform's policies, including one that Twitter flagged for glorifying violence.

"These decisions exposed a major hole in Facebook's understanding and application of civil rights," the report says of leaving up Trump's posts. "While these decisions were made ultimately at the highest level, we believe civil rights expertise was not sought and applied to the degree it should have been and the resulting decisions were devastating."

Facebook has made some "positive and consequential steps," the report says, but "the auditors are concerned that those gains could be obscured by the vexing and heartbreaking decisions Facebook has made that represent significant setbacks for civil rights."

This report was released after on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg held a meeting with the organizers of an ad boycott against Facebook, which calls for the company to do more against hate speech. The boycott organizers came away from the meeting unhappy, saying "the company's leaders delivered the same old talking points." Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on Wednesday called the independent audit the "beginning of the journey, not the end," adding it has become "increasingly clear" that "we have a long way to go." Brendan Morrow

