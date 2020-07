The Republican National Convention may be moved outdoors

The Republican National Convention might once again be on the move.

Republicans are considering moving their convention, which is scheduled to take place in August, to a new outdoor location, The Washington Post reports. As of now, President Trump is set to officially accept the Republican nomination for president at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. But as COVID-19 cases surge in the state, officials are "studying two outdoor professional sports stadiums" nearby that they could move the event to, the Post says.

They've reportedly looked at the 121 Financial Ballpark, which seats about 11,000 people, and the TIAA Bank Field, which seats more than 65,000 people, although considering the convention is set for the summer in Florida, the Post notes the heat could certainly be an issue.

Most of the Republican convention already moved from its original location of Charlotte, North Carolina, after President Trump told the city's mayor he didn't want the event to occur "in a place that's 50 percent empty" due to social distancing guidelines. Several Republican senators have said they'll skip the convention because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN is also backing up the Post's reporting, saying that officials are "looking to move at least part of the convention outdoors," though Trump has reportedly yet to make a final decision. But according to the Post, Trump's advisers are "concerned about the potential fallout from indoor events where attendees do not wear masks." Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart recently said Trump's recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, "likely contributed" to a jump in COVID-19 cases. Brendan Morrow