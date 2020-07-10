Trump is reportedly 'widely expected' to pardon or commute Roger Stone's sentence

-
Trump is reportedly 'widely expected' to pardon or commute Roger Stone's sentence11:15 a.m.
-
Advisers tried to help a reportedly 'inconsolable' Trump by bringing big trucks to the South Lawn10:47 a.m.
-
Chicken Run actress cries fowl — er, foul — after being recast for younger actress10:39 a.m.
-
Remdesivir significantly reduces risk of COVID-19 death, Gilead claims10:00 a.m.
-
Fauci says he hasn't briefed Trump on COVID-19 in 2 months9:47 a.m.
-
Trump calls mail-in ballots 'dishonest' but says absentee ballots are 'fine.' They're the same thing.9:40 a.m.
-
Pfizer CEO says it's 'feasible' FDA could approve COVID-19 vaccine candidate by October8:13 a.m.
-
Approval of Trump's coronavirus response drops 14 points among independents in 1 month8:12 a.m.
Advisers tried to help a reportedly 'inconsolable' Trump by bringing big trucks to the South Lawn
Trump calls mail-in ballots 'dishonest' but says absentee ballots are 'fine.' They're the same thing.
