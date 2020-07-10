See More Speed Reads
we'll see what happens
Trump is reportedly 'widely expected' to pardon or commute Roger Stone's sentence

11:15 a.m.
Roger Stone
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump recently suggested that Roger Stone's "prayer may be answered," and a new report suggests that's looking increasingly likely.

Stone, the longtime adviser to Trump who last year was convicted on seven felony counts including lying to Congress, is scheduled to report to prison next week. But CNN reports that the president is "widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's sentence."

This is despite the fact that, CNN also reports, some Trump advisers have "voiced concern in recent months about the possible political repercussions" of the move, and Trump has sometimes "seemed reluctant" to do so, even "fuming and bad-mouthing" Stone in private. Trump, however, "sees his former confidant through the lens of himself, several people close to him say, viewing an attack on Stone as an attack on him," CNN writes. Politico similarly reports that even though White House and campaign aides reportedly feel that Trump has "nothing to gain by helping" Stone, the president is expected to "at least split the difference by commuting" his sentence.

Stone has been trying to delay the start of his prison sentence, but on Thursday, the Justice Department backed a judge's decision to deny him a postponement until September. In an interview on Thursday, Trump said that Stone's "prayer" for a pardon "may be answered," and asked on Friday about the possibility of a pardon, Trump told reporters he'll "be looking at it," adding that Stone was "very unfairly treated." Brendan Morrow

no word on if the trucks went 'honk'
Advisers tried to help a reportedly 'inconsolable' Trump by bringing big trucks to the South Lawn

10:47 a.m.
President Trump pats a truck.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is down in the dumps, The Washington Post reports.

His polling numbers keep showing shrinking chances of winning re-election this fall. "Some stupid cop in Minneapolis kneels on someone’s neck and now everyone is protesting," he reportedly told one outside adviser. And "I had this great economy and they made me shut it down," Trump reportedly told another adviser, per the Post. It all has Trump "inconsolable," the first adviser said, and convinced media coverage of the pandemic and the protests is all targeted at him personally, more confidants tell the Post.

So to boost Trump's mood, White House advisers have resorted to the most basic of tactics: big trucks and flattery. For example, Senior Counselor Hope Hicks and Social Media Director Dan Scavino brought 18-wheelers to the South Lawn in a celebration of truckers. They also put together social media videos of "throngs of [Trump's] adoring fans," and often show him some internal polls that make his November election chances look rosier, the Post notes.

One White House official rejected the idea that Trump saw himself as a victim in the pandemic. A White House spokesperson affirmed that thinking, and said while the U.S. "did not ask for this plague," Trump's promised "return to greatness has already begun" despite the economic downturn. Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

cluck that
Chicken Run actress cries fowl — er, foul — after being recast for younger actress

10:39 a.m.
Ginger plans her escape.
Getty Images/DreamWorks

Chicken Run was a great coop — ahem, a great coup — when it came out in 2000, becoming the highest-grossing stop motion animated film ever. But feathers are being ruffled as plans have moved forward on the film's long-awaited sequel; Julia Sawalha, who voiced Ginger in the original, said she's gotten the axe along with Mel Gibson, who voiced Rocky.

"The reason they gave is that my voice now sounds 'too old' and they want a younger actress to reprise the role," said Sawalha, 51, who was 30 when she first voiced Ginger. Sawalha explained she was deprived the chance to do a standard voice test, and did her own, with a producer agreeing that her voice didn't sound like it had changed though they'd be recasting the part anyway.

"I have officially been plucked, stuffed & roasted," Sawalha tweeted. Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
Remdesivir significantly reduces risk of COVID-19 death, Gilead claims

10:00 a.m.
Gilead Sciences logo
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Data shows the drug remdesivir significantly reduced the risk of death in severely sick COVID-19 patients, biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences announced Friday.

Remdesivir reduced the risk of death by 62 percent when compared to normal care, Gilead claims its data shows. Gilead noted this is an "important finding that requires confirmation in prospective clinical trials." Shares of Gilead rose close to three percent before the market opened upon the news.

Gilead developed remdesivir as a potential treatment for Ebola and has been testing it on coronavirus patients for months. Late last month, Gilead said each dose of remdesivir will cost $520, totaling more than $3,000 over the course of a typical coronavirus treatment. The Trump administration has since bought up Gilead's remdesivir supply. Kathryn Krawczyk

it's been a while
Fauci says he hasn't briefed Trump on COVID-19 in 2 months

9:47 a.m.
Anthony Fauci
AL DRAGO/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has apparently not been briefed by the country's top infectious disease expert for months, even amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to the Financial Times in an interview published Friday, in which he revealed that it's been more than a month since he actually saw the president in person at the White House; that last happened on June 2, he said. Additionally, Fauci said that it's been at least two months since he briefed Trump, though he's "sure" his messages are being relayed to the president. If that's the case, "Trump is evidently not listening," the Financial Times writes.

After all, Fauci in the interview had to offer a fact-check of Trump's recent false claim that 99 percent of COVID-19 cases are harmless.

"I'm trying to figure out where the president got that number," Fauci said. "What I think happened is that someone told him that the general mortality is about 1 percent. And he interpreted, therefore, that 99 percent is not a problem, when that's obviously not the case."

Fauci noted that despite Trump's assertion, since COVID-19 has such a "broad range of manifestations," "even if it doesn't kill you, even if it doesn't put you in the hospital, it can make you seriously ill."

It's not just Trump who's been seeing less of Fauci lately, as he's also been making fewer TV appearances in recent weeks as CNN reports the White House has blocked some interview requests with him. Fauci himself seems to have a theory as to why.

"I have a reputation, as you probably have figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things," Fauci told the Financial Times. "And that may be one of the reasons why I haven’t been on television very much lately." Brendan Morrow

Edit

Trump calls mail-in ballots 'dishonest' but says absentee ballots are 'fine.' They're the same thing.

9:40 a.m.

President Trump's campaign against mail-in voting relies on a fundamental misunderstanding of what the process even is.

Even amid a global pandemic that makes it dangerous to gather in public and definitely dangerous to vote in person, Trump has railed against the safer option of mass mail-in voting. He repeated his false claim that mail-in voting is wracked with fraud in a Friday tweet, but then decided "absentee ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege." There's one big problem with that: Absentee and mail-in ballots are the same thing.

Despite what Trump says, getting a ballot by mail — an absentee ballot, one might say — in most states requires filing an application complete with one's signature. Five states have all-mail elections and haven't faced any major issues or fraud throughout the years.

Trump has made this inequivalence between absentee and mail-in voting many times in the past. He's often used it to justify why he has voted by mail many times in the past even when there was no global health threat keeping him from going to the polls. Administration officials have also tried to claim mail-in voting is problematic despite using the process several times themselves. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Pfizer CEO says it's 'feasible' FDA could approve COVID-19 vaccine candidate by October

8:13 a.m.
Pfizer
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The CEO of Pfizer is expressing confidence in the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate, which he says could potentially receive approval from the FDA this October.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla spoke with Time this week after the pharmaceutical company recently released the first clinical data on its COVID-19 candidate, which showed it generated neutralizing antibodies at levels 1.8 to 2.8-times the levels found in patients who recovered from COVID-19. There were, however, some side effects including fevers.

"What we learned is that this vaccine can neutralize the virus," Bourla told Time. "...For me, it was the moment when I saw the data, plus many other data that we haven't published yet, [that] made me say that until now I was thinking if we have a vaccine. Now I'm discussing when we're going to have a vaccine."

Bourla added that "we have a lot of indications that make me feel that really it should make it," noting that it won't be until "we have the final study" that it's clear whether the vaccine candidate works but saying that this answer should come around September.

"So for a potential approval in October, if we are lucky," he said. "It's feasible."

If that happens, Bourla says "we will have already manufactured doses that will be readily available" as soon as the FDA approval comes. In announcing its recent data, Pfizer said it's looking to "manufacture up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and potentially more than 1.2 billion doses by the end of 2021." Brendan Morrow

Poll Watch
Approval of Trump's coronavirus response drops 14 points among independents in 1 month

8:12 a.m.

Two-thirds of Americans now disapprove of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and race relations, two of the biggest issues roiling the U.S. in the lead-up to November's election, ABC News and Ipsos find in a national poll released Friday morning. Roughly mirroring the U.S. COVID-19 case count graph, Trump's disapproval numbers on his coronavirus response held relatively steady from April until June, then rose sharply through July.

Overall, 67 percent of Americans say they disapprove of Trump's coronavirus response while 33 percent approve. Trump saw some slippage among Republicans — 78 percent approve of his response, down from 90 percent in June — but his numbers among independents tanked. In mid-June, 40 percent of independents approved of Trump's COVID-19 oversight and 59 disapproved; now, only 26 percent approve and 73 percent disapprove. Men (66 percent) and women (67 percent) equally disapprove of the president's response, and even white Americans without a college degree narrowly disapprove, 50 percent to 49 percent approving.

The percentage of American who said the economy was being pushed to open too quickly rose 3 percentage points, to 59 percent, ABC News/Ipsos found, versus 15 percent who said it is opening too slowly. On Trump's handling of race relations, 59 percent of white Americans, 92 percent of Black Americans, and 83 percent of Latinos disapprove.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted July 8-9 among 711 U.S. adults in English and Spanish. The poll's margin of sampling error is ±4.1 percentage points. Peter Weber

