Strangeways Here We Come
Ivanka Trump breaks the internet, probably the law, with bizarre Goya beans tweet

8:58 a.m.

Ivanka Trump capped a bizarre day for the Trump White House late Tuesday by posting a photo of herself holding up a can of Goya beans, along with Goya's slogan in both English and Spanish.

Trump's Goya endorsement, which she posted on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, is pretty clearly a response to calls for a Goya boycott after the company's CEO, Robert Unanue, said at the White House last week "we're all truly blessed" to "have a leader like President Trump." Yes, Politico said Wednesday morning, "we understand that the chief executive of Goya appears to be a Trump fan, and that's angered some liberals. But ... this is ... just weird."

It's also probably illegal. "Executive branch employees may not use their government positions to suggest that the agency or any part of the executive branch endorses an organization (including a nonprofit organization), product, service, or person," the U.S. Office of Government Ethics explains, citing federal ethics laws. (Trump's oldest daughter is a White House employee.)

Twitter, never a place to let a good troll go to waste, made some modifications to Ivanka's photo, from turning it into an endorsement of the new book by her cousin Mary Trump ...

... To commentaries on the White House's coronavirus response ...

... Including one solution infamously proposed by President Trump:

Some people even found a way to work in Ivanka Trump's new "Find Something New" job campaign:

Between Ivanka's tweet and her father's politically and factually questionable interviews and "at-times incoherent — and to some aides, alarming — Rose Garden news conference," it's fair to ask: "What is going on in the White House?" Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer observe at Politico. "It seems as if the president and his aides are in the midst of a fever dream, bereft of strategy, confused, listless, restless, uncomfortable, and desperate." Maybe at some point, they add, "the president's aides will convince him that there is a message to stick by — or maybe they believe what we just reviewed is the message that will work." Peter Weber

canned
Nick Cannon fired by ViacomCBS for 'perpetuating anti-Semitism'

7:58 a.m.
Nick Cannon
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS.

The company says it's cutting ties with Cannon in response to anti-Semitic comments he made on a recent podcast, The New York Times reports.

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon's Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," ViacomCBS said. "While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

Cannon, who hosted and starred on shows on ViacomCBS networks including Wild 'n Out and The Nick Cannon Show, on the podcast talked about anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and described Black people as the "true Hebrews," Variety reports.

"You can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people," Cannon said. "When we are the same people who they want to be. That's our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."

Cannon was talking with Professor Griff, who in 1989 left Public Enemy after his anti-Semitic comments, with Cannon praising the rapper as a "legend," per the Times. Additionally, Cannon spoke favorably about Louis Farrakhan, who according to the Southern Poverty Law Center is "an antisemite who routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the U.S. government and controlling the levers of world power."

After Cannon's comments sparked outrage, he said in a statement that he has "no hate in my heart nor malice intentions" and does "not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric." On Wednesday morning, he retweeted numerous messages calling for a boycott of ViacomCBS over his firing. Brendan Morrow

Actual Voter Fraud
Kansas GOP congressman charged with 3 counts felony vote fraud

7:33 a.m.
Rep. Steve Watkins
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Rep. Steve Watkins (R-Kansas) was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of vote fraud and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly voting illegally in a 2019 municipal election and failing to inform the DMV of a change of address. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay (R) announced the charges shortly before Watkins participated in a debate for his competitive Aug. 4 GOP primary election. Watkins, 43, claimed Kagay was trying to help his main primary rival, Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner.

Watkins' campaign has acknowledged that he signed voter registration forms that listed his address as a Topeka UPS Store in a different municipal district than his residence, calling it a mistake Watkins has tried to rectify. The three felonies Kagay charged him with are voting without being qualified, unlawful advance voting, and interference with law enforcement.

In Tuesday's debate, Watkins denied any wrongdoing and called the charges "very suspicious" and "hyper-political." LaTurner called them "a key issue in this campaign," adding: "We need to put our best foot forward. Clearly, our current congressman — with three felony charges and a misdemeanor charge — is not the person to do that." The winner of the GOP primary will likely face Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla (D).

Watkins won his seat in 2018 by eking out a 26 percent plurality in a seven-way primary then beating Democrat Paul Davis by fewer than 3,000 votes, "thanks to outside spending from a group largely run and funded by his father," Politico reports. President Trump won the district by 9 percentage points two years earlier.

Before the 2018 election, The Associated Press found that Watkins had falsely claimed he led and grew a small business and exaggerated a heroic story about climbing Mt. Everest. A local Republican county chairman had said at the time that "if we come to find out that stuff's true and he's really not what he says he is, we'll replace him in two years, I guess." Peter Weber

Late Night hosts tackle Trump and coronavirus
Late night hosts see some downsides to Trump holding his GOP convention outside in Florida in August

5:51 a.m.

"Coronavirus cases are spiking all over the country," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Even the states that did it right are now backsliding," like California. "Hollywood loves a sequel — this time it's Shutdown 2: We Opened Up 2 Fast and People Are Furious," he joked. But California's tourist logo is right, "it's always worse in Florida," where Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) "didn't take the virus seriously, and now his state is the epicenter."

"Coincidentally, Florida's also the site of the upcoming Republican National Convention," which President Trump moved to Jacksonville "because North Carolina officials insisted on things like social distancing and masks for attendees," Colbert said. "A lot of Republicans are planning to skip Trump's COVID coming-out party," and justifiably so, given the GOP's plans to bring in cruise ships as extra lodging and hold their convention outdoors. "That's right, an outdoor convention in August, in Florida," he said. "I don't know if they've drained the swamp, but they'd better be ready to drain the swamp ass."

"Yeah, the president is now holding a three-day outdoor event in Florida in August," Jimmy Fallon laughed at The Tonight Show. "It'll be worth watching just to see Trump lapping up glasses of water like a thirsty golden retriever." He interviewed the one voter who turned on Trump due to Mary Trump's revelation her uncle regifted her a gift basket but only after removing the caviar, and then a PTA president who is sure kids will easily wear masks back to school.

"What's happening in California is a preview of what the next year is gonna look like for a lot of places: gradually reopening, then shutting down when things get dangerous," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And California's unopening is also a good reminder that coronavirus is playing the long game," and "some of those very cocky statements that people were making just a few weeks ago, haven't aged so well." He had a highlight reel, heavy on the Fox News.

"This isn't over — no one should brag about anything until his is over," Late Night's Seth Meyers agreed, and an odd new coronavirus poster from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) "is way to brag-y. That's why the only poster for this moment is the 'Hang In There!' cat. Because that cat knows he can still fall on his ass." Watch below. Peter Weber

2020 elections
Ronny Jackson, Trump's former White House doctor, is likely headed to Congress. So is ex-Rep. Pete Sessions.

3:41 a.m.
Ronny Jackson
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson won Tuesday's Republican primary in Texas' deep-red 13th Congressional District, beating agricultural lobbyist Josh Winegarner and almost certainly punching his ticket to Congress. Winegarner was endorsed by outgoing Rep. Mac Thornberry (R), but President Trump had thrown his support behind Jackson, who served as the White House physician from 2006 to 2018.

Trump had nominated Jackson to be head of the Department of Veterans Affairs, but he withdrew his name and left the White House amid allegations of professional misconduct, including being drunk on the job, overprescribing medication, and creating a hostile work environment.

Former Rep. Pete Sessions (R), who represented the 32nd District in the Dallas area from 1996 until his loss in 2018, won his primary race against Renee Swann in the Waco-based 17th District, 100 miles south. He is also expected to win in November.

In Austin, lawyer Mike Siegel won the Democratic primary to face off against Rep. Michael McCaul (R) in the 10th District, setting up a repeat of 2018's close election. The district, which stretches from Austin to Houston, was gerrymandered for Republicans but the area is trending more liberal. In the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, Candace Valenzuela won the Democratic primary to fight Republican former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne for the open 24th District seat.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls won the Republican primary in the Houston-area 2nd District and will face former foreign service officer Sri Kulkarni, who lost to outgoing Rep. Pete Olson (R) in 2018. The Republican primary in the 23rd District, reprinted by retiring Rep. Will Hurd (R), is too close to call between Tony Gonzales, backed by Trump, and Raul Reyes, supported by Sen. Ted Cruz (R). The winner will face Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones, who almost unseated Hurd in 2018. Peter Weber

2020 elections
MJ Hegar wins Texas Democratic primary, will take on Sen. John Cornyn

2:27 a.m.

Mary "MJ" Hegar, an Air Force veteran, beat longtime Texas state Sen. Royce West (D) in Tuesday's Texas Democratic Senate primary runoff, and she'll face Sen. John Cornyn (R) in November. Hegar, who narrowly lost Rep. John Carter (R) in 2018, was long considered the likely winner of the primary, but West, who is Black, gained momentum in the final weeks as racial justice gained prominence as an issue.

"As a working mom who's lived many of the challenges facing working families across the state, I'm so proud to lead the effort to take back our state from politicians like John Cornyn who are more D.C. than Texas," Hegar said in a victory statement. Cornyn, evidently considering Hegar the riskier opponent, "launched a late advertisement designed to look like he was attacking West's liberal positions," The Washington Post reports. "Instead, the ad aimed to boost West." The Cook Political Report rates the race Likely Republican.

President Trump won Texas by 9 percentage points, and Republicans feel safer about Cornyn's chances than those of Sen. Ted Cruz (R) when he narrowly won re-election in 2018. But Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are neck-and-neck in Texas polls this year, and Biden even started airing a Texas-specific ad in the state on Tuesday.

"Trump's campaign on Tuesday laughed off the small new investment, and even some Democrats were skeptical of Biden's chances in Texas," The Associated Press notes. "Yet Biden's modest step into a state that hasn't backed a Democrat for president in 44 years reflected the extent to which the pandemic threatens to scramble the electoral map this fall." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Community refrigerators help fight hunger in Los Angeles

1:34 a.m.
A refrigerator shelf filled with food.
iStock

In neighborhoods across Los Angeles, community refrigerators are starting to appear, filled with food that is free for anyone who needs it, any time of day.

Since the LA Community Fridges project launched around two weeks ago, six refrigerators have been set up across the city, with another in nearby Long Beach. Refrigerators are installed at businesses, which supply the electricity, and filled with food donated by local residents, restaurants, and food delivery services. Volunteers make sure the refrigerators stay clean and stocked with a variety of items, like cheese, eggs, tortillas, and assorted vegetables.

Joshua Mock is the owner of Little Amsterdam Coffee, and sponsors a refrigerator. "The best thing you can do is lend a hand," he told NBC Los Angeles, adding, "People need food. There's people that want to give, and I mean why not? Why not help?"

Paloma Vergara of Reach for the Top, the organization coordinating the effort, said LA Community Fridges is modeled after a similar program in New York, and helps people in all stages of life. "Food insecurity is a broad spectrum," she told NBC Los Angeles. "It can be anybody." Catherine Garcia

Bait and switch
Edit

Trump tricked reporters into covering a 'rambling' and 'disjointed' campaign rally in the Rose Garden

1:29 a.m.

"In theory, President Trump summoned television cameras to the heat-baked Rose Garden early Tuesday evening to announce new measures against China to punish it for its oppression of Hong Kong," Peter Baker writes at The New York Times. "What followed instead was an hour of presidential stream of consciousness. ... Even for a president who rarely sticks to the script and wanders from thought to thought, it was one of the most rambling performances of his presidency."

Trump "began his rambling 54-minute opening statement" with his China announcement but "pivoted swiftly to his attacks on [Joe] Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee," The Washington Post adds. He meandered through a "false or misleading" summary of Biden's policy proposals, claiming at one point, for example, that Biden would "abolish the suburbs."

Trump's "disjointed monologue" touched on "China and the coronavirus and the Paris climate change accord and crumbling highways," Baker recaps. "And the economy and energy taxes and trade with Europe and illegal immigration and his friendship with Mexico's president. And the coronavirus again and then immigration again and crime in Chicago and the death penalty. ... 'We could go on for days,' he said at one point, and it sounded plausible."

By tradition if not law, presidents don't overtly campaign for re-election from the White House, as Fox News anchor Bret Baier noted after Trump's speech.

But Trump's political advisers have spent weeks urging him to transform the race from "a referendum on the divisive president" to a contrast between competing visions, The Associated Press reports. Trump also called the impromptu "press conference" because Biden had "received extensive television coverage earlier in the day for his $2 trillion climate plan," the Times reports, citing a senior official.

The event was essentially a "substitute" for the campaign rally Trump "was scheduled to give last weekend in New Hampshire only to cancel amid concerns about flagging attendance, citing a possible storm at the site," Baker reports. "Instead of a raucous crowd," AP adds, "Trump spent more than an hour speaking in front of reporters." Peter Weber

