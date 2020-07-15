See More Speed Reads
where the money goes
Pennsylvania is 2020's top battleground state, based on Democratic and Republican ad spending

11:38 a.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden kicks off presidential run in Philadelphia.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Florida is so 2016.

Democrats have cut their TV ad spending in the typical battleground state by nearly $10 million this election around, McClatchy reports via data from Advertising Analytics. Meanwhile, the party is shifting its resources to the Rust Belt, most notably jacking up TV ad spending in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

After spending $1.7 million in Michigan in 2016 and losing the state, Democrats have multiplied that total seven times over to spend $12.4 million on the state so far this year. The party's $2.8 million in Wisconsin in 2016 has grown to $9.6 million. And in Pennsylvania, the biggest of the states Hillary Clinton unexpectedly lost last time around, Democrats have upped their spending from $1.8 million to $17.3 million in 2020.

Republicans are taking a more evenly spread approach, increasing their 2016 spending in Florida by just over $1 million. They've also upped their minimal 2016 ad buys in North Carolina to around $6.6 million this time around, as well as thrown a few more millions into Michigan and Wisconsin. But their biggest increase by far is, like Democrats, in Pennsylvania, where a $1.4 million investment in TV ads in 2016 has reached $13 million in 2020. Find more of McClatchy's ad spending comparisons here. Kathryn Krawczyk

This just in
2nd federal execution halted over questions of man's mental fitness

12:47 p.m.
Terre Haute prison in Indiana.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A federal execution scheduled for this week — only the second in 17 years — has been halted over questions of the man's mental fitness.

Wesley Ira Purkey, convicted of kidnapping and killing a 16-year-old in 1998, was set to be executed this week. But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of Washington, D.C, halted the execution on Wednesday with two injunctions questioning Purkey's fitness to be executed, The Associated Press reports.

Purkey's lawyers say while "he has long accepted responsibility for the crime that put him on death row," his dementia has advanced to the point that "he no longer has a rational understanding of why the government plans to execute him." He believes his lawyers are out to kill him and suffers other delusions, the attorneys say. They couldn't raise this issue earlier because a date for Purkey's execution was only set last year, they added. The Justice Department quickly appealed both of Chutkan's injunctions, though another stay on Purkey's execution was already in place from a circuit court.

This "early morning legal wrangling" looks similar to what happened before the Monday execution of Daniel Lewis Lee at the same Indiana prison where Purkey is set to be executed, AP writes. Lee's lawyer's contended he had the right to dispute the method of his execution, but the Supreme Court let the execution proceed. Lee's death was the first federal execution in 17 years. Kathryn Krawczyk

masks on
Walmart to require masks at all U.S. stores

11:27 a.m.
Walmart
Al Bello/Getty Images

A mask mandate is coming to Walmart.

The company, which is the largest retailer in the world, on Wednesday announced it will begin mandating that customers at all of its U.S. stores wear masks, CNN reports.

"While we're certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," Walmart said.

The company also said this will "help bring consistency across stores and clubs," many of which are located in areas that already require face coverings. In its announcement, Walmart said it has created a new employee role called a "health ambassador," and "will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements." The ambassadors, who will be wearing black polo shirts, will "receive special training" and will "work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution," as "we know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering," Walmart said. The policy will also apply to Sam's Club.

Walmart is the latest company to start requiring masks throughout the U.S., following companies like Best Buy and Starbucks. Walmart's policy is set to go into effect on Monday, July 20. Brendan Morrow

accountability
Migrant children didn't receive intended health screenings from CBP, accountability report finds

11:27 a.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has not consistently overseen health screening policies at its southwest border facilities, meaning some migrant children did not receive health screenings as intended, a Government Accountability Office report found.

The report, which was prompted by the deaths of three children in CBP custody in 2019, also determined the agency misused funds earmarked for medical care by spending the money on things like its canine program, printers and speakers, and motorcycles and dirt bikes (some officials reportedly believed they could use the funds for any goods or services they considered to be in the best interest of those in custody.) Further, the investigation reveals the CBP "does not have reliable information on deaths, serious injuries, and suicide attempts and has not consistently reported deaths of individuals in custody to Congress."

The GAO attributes the misuse of funds to a lack of guidance and oversight, while the data shortcomings are a result of several factors, including that the agency's automated reporting doesn't have categories specific to serious injuries or suicide attempts, instead grouping them together with less serious incidents. Read a breakdown of the report here. Tim O'Donnell

care-less
Trump administration loosened rules for nursing home hiring after 1st coronavirus outbreak

10:26 a.m.
Nursing home aide walks with elderly man.
iStock/Daisy-Daisy

The first COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. led to a big rule change that may have just made nursing homes' coronavirus problem even worse.

After 47 residents and workers were infected with COVID-19 and 37 died, the Life Care Center outbreak in Washington made it clear nursing home practices needed to change to prevent another disaster. Instead, the Trump administration drastically reduced the requirements for becoming a caregiver, making it possible to become a qualified nurse's aide in about the same time it takes to watch an episode of Grey's Anatomy, Politico reports.

Typical requirements mandate nurse's aides go through at least 75 hours of training to be qualified for their jobs. The industry had long sought to upend that rule because it made it harder to fill critical jobs. So not long after the Kirkland outbreak, the Trump administration suspended the 75-hour requirement, and the nursing aide industry debuted a free online training program that allowed anyone to become a "temporary nurse aide." The course is supposed to take eight hours, but a Politico reporter was able to complete its final exam in 40 minutes by searching for its answers online.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services defended the temporary nurse's aide program, saying those workers will have to do 75 hours of training once the pandemic ends. But advocates for the elderly say it only filled the caregiver industry with inexperienced workers who didn't understand cleaning and disinfecting processes, infection control, and the importance of PPE, Politico reports.

As of mid-June, nursing homes counted for an estimated 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. — at least 55,000 residents and workers have died of the virus so far. Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

distance
White House claims it didn't approve Peter Navarro op-ed trashing Fauci

9:52 a.m.

The views expressed by Peter Navarro do not necessarily reflect the views of the White House, the White House is now insisting.

Navarro, President Trump's trade adviser, on Tuesday wrote a brutal op-ed in USA Today trashing Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, accusing him of being "wrong about everything I have interacted with him on." This was the latest attack on Fauci by White House officials in recent days, but on Wednesday, the White House began telling reporters they didn't sign off on the op-ed.

"Navarro went rogue, and put out his personal opinion without any approvals," a senior official told ABC News' Katherine Faulders. "The White House does not stand by these unauthorized opinions and Mr. Navarro owes Dr. Fauci an apology."

Soon enough, White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah tweeted a similar statement, saying Navarro's piece "didn't go through normal White House clearance processes" and is just his personal opinion. Farah added that Trump "values the expertise of the medical professionals advising his administration," though she didn't call for an apology.

Still, Navarro's op-ed wasn't a one-off. Recently, the White House sent reporters what was effectively opposition research against Fauci listing instances in which he's been wrong, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino posted a cartoon on social media mocking Fauci. Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore also told The Daily Beast about his plans to "go after Fauci."

Fauci in a recent interview revealed he hasn't briefed Trump on COVID-19 in two months and speculated he's being kept off television partially because of his reputation for "speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things." Brendan Morrow

population decline
Most of the world is headed toward extraordinary natural population decline, researchers say

9:43 a.m.
Newborn baby.
iStock.

By the end of the 21st century, nearly every country could have a naturally shrinking population, a new study published Tuesday in The Lancet found. The study predicts the global population will peak at 9.7 billion around 2064 before falling to 8.8 by 2100, and researchers say that's nothing to shrug your shoulders at.

"I think it's incredibly hard to think this through and recognize how big a thing this is; it's extraordinary, we'll have to reorganize societies," Prof. Christopher Murray at the University of Washington told BBC.

The numbers help put things in perspective — 23 countries are expected to see their current populations cut in half, including Japan, Italy, and China, which the study suggests will lose its standing as the world's largest population to India. India is also predicted to have a smaller population, though the rate of decline will be less intense.

Nigeria, meanwhile, is on pace to buck the trend, along with much of sub-Saharan Africa. The continent's largest country will be the world's second most populous nation at century's end, if the study's estimates hold.

The cause of the global trend is a fertility rate that's been in steady decline since the 1950s. Back then, women were having an average of 4.7 children in their lifetime. In 2017, that number hit 2.4, and once it falls below 2.1, population size begins to fall. The study projects the rate will settle below 1.7 by 2100. Read the full study at The Lancet and more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

Strangeways Here We Come
Ivanka Trump breaks the internet, probably the law, with bizarre Goya beans tweet

8:58 a.m.

Ivanka Trump capped a bizarre day for the Trump White House late Tuesday by posting a photo of herself holding up a can of Goya beans, along with Goya's slogan in both English and Spanish.

Trump's Goya endorsement, which she posted on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, is pretty clearly a response to calls for a Goya boycott after the company's CEO, Robert Unanue, said at the White House last week "we're all truly blessed" to "have a leader like President Trump." Yes, Politico said Wednesday morning, "we understand that the chief executive of Goya appears to be a Trump fan, and that's angered some liberals. But ... this is ... just weird."

It's also probably illegal. "Executive branch employees may not use their government positions to suggest that the agency or any part of the executive branch endorses an organization (including a nonprofit organization), product, service, or person," the U.S. Office of Government Ethics explains, citing federal ethics laws. (Trump's oldest daughter is a White House employee.)

Twitter, never a place to let a good troll go to waste, made some modifications to Ivanka's photo, from turning it into an endorsement of the new book by her cousin Mary Trump ...

... To commentaries on the White House's coronavirus response ...

... Including one solution infamously proposed by President Trump:

Some people even found a way to work in Ivanka Trump's new "Find Something New" job campaign:

Between Ivanka's tweet and her father's politically and factually questionable interviews and "at-times incoherent — and to some aides, alarming — Rose Garden news conference," it's fair to ask: "What is going on in the White House?" Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer observe at Politico. "It seems as if the president and his aides are in the midst of a fever dream, bereft of strategy, confused, listless, restless, uncomfortable, and desperate." Maybe at some point, they add, "the president's aides will convince him that there is a message to stick by — or maybe they believe what we just reviewed is the message that will work." Peter Weber

