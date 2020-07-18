FDA approves pooled coronavirus testing in hopes of boosting testing capacity

-
FDA approves pooled coronavirus testing in hopes of boosting testing capacity2:28 p.m.
-
Read the unedited version of a 23-year-old John Lewis' March on Washington speech1:42 p.m.
-
Has Trump incidentally squashed his own argument about the Supreme Court?12:58 p.m.
-
Former GOP senator's tribute exemplifies bipartisan reverence for Rep. John Lewis11:11 a.m.
-
Possible arson investigated at famed French cathedral, but blaze contained9:01 a.m.
-
Civil rights activists pay tribute to Rep. John Lewis8:34 a.m.
-
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis dies at 803:22 a.m.
-
New York City enters final reopening phase as California, Florida, and Texas cases surgeJuly 17, 2020
2:28 p.m.
1:42 p.m.
12:58 p.m.
11:11 a.m.
9:01 a.m.
8:34 a.m.
3:22 a.m.
July 17, 2020