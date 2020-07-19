See More Speed Reads
2020 poll watch
The number of Americans who trust Biden to handle the pandemic better than Trump is increasing

7:57 a.m.
Joe Biden.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Back at the end of March, when the coronavirus was first surging in the United States, polls showed Americans felt similarly about both presidential candidates ability to handle the pandemic. Three months later, that's changed, a new survey released from The Washington Post and ABC News finds.

The poll, released Sunday, shows the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, holding a 20-point advantage over President Trump when it comes to which candidate voters trust more to deal with the pandemic. In March, the two were all but even, with Trump actually holding onto a slight advantage. The president is still seen as the better bet to manage the economy effectively, although his margin is shrinking there, as well.

Overall, Biden has a 15-point lead over Trump among registered voters, up from a 10-point lead in May and a 2-point advantage in March. The Post notes that Trump's decline in support is concentrated in states that are experiencing larger coronavirus outbreaks at the moment, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia.

The Post/ABC News poll was conducted between July 12-15. A random national sample of 1,006 adults were surveyed over the phone. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

mistaken identity
Marco Rubio mistakenly tweets a picture of Elijah Cummings alongside tribute to John Lewis

July 18, 2020

Tributes to Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) streamed in from both sides of the political aisle Saturday morning, after the civil rights icon died Friday night at the age of 80 following a battle with cancer. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was one of the lawmakers who tweeted about his colleague, writing that it was an "honor" to serve in Congress with Lewis whom he described as a "genuine and historic American hero."

But beneath the Tweet, Rubio included a picture of himself speaking not with Lewis, but former Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who died last year. The tweet has since been deleted, although the image remained Rubio's profile photo on his Twitter page for some time after before he changed that, as well. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
FDA approves pooled coronavirus testing in hopes of boosting testing capacity

July 18, 2020

In an effort to ease the diagnostic logjam the United States is facing with the coronavirus surging in various parts of the country, the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday granted an emergency use authorization for pooled COVID-19 testing.

Quest Diagnostics will now be able to group up to four samples together and will only test them individually if the batch comes back positive. This approach — which has been used in Germany, China, Israel, and South Africa, among other countries — can help save valuable time and resources during the pandemic.

Politico notes, however, that this strategy applies to places where prevalence of the virus is low, and the chances of having a batch where nothing is detected are higher. Places experiencing more severe outbreaks, on the other hand, are still better off with individual testing.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement that "sample pooling becomes especially important as infection rates decline and we begin testing larger portions of the population," while the Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir said it could help increase the U.S.'s testing capacity to 100 million per month by September. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

march on washington
Read the unedited version of a 23-year-old John Lewis' March on Washington speech

July 18, 2020

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died Friday at age 80, famously gave a speech at the March on Washington in 1963. At just 23, he was the youngest civil rights activist to deliver an address to the crowd that day, which is best remembered for Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Lewis' remarks also left a lasting impression, though historians have noted the final edition differed from the speech he wrote at several points.

The reason for the changes was because the Catholic archbishop of Washington, D.C., at the time — Philip Hannan — received a copy of the speech ahead of time and found it came across as too incendiary. Prof. Angus Johnston, a historian at the City University of New York who specializes in the history of student activism, went into great detail Saturday about the changes King, A. Philip Randolph, and other movement leaders made to Lewis' speech before he stepped up to the podium. A few examples include scrapping a line about how the Kennedy administration's civil rights bill had nothing in it "that will protect our people from police brutality," as well as an entire section that began with Lewis arguing that "we cannot depend on any political party, for both the Democrats and the Republicans have betrayed the basic principles of of the Declaration of Independence."

Johnston notes that the final speech, regardless of the changes, is "amazing" and "bracing even today," but the pre-edited version is certainly worth reading. Watch Lewis' full speech below, read both versions here, and check out Johnston's Twitter thread for a full explanation of what was altered and why. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Has Trump incidentally squashed his own argument about the Supreme Court?

July 18, 2020
John Roberts.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump may be dissatisfied with some recent Supreme Court decisions, but voters who want the bench to lean conservative don't seem too worried about the direction it's going, The New York Times reports, and that could potentially have an effect on the 2020 election.

Trump won some supporters in 2016 who were wary of his candidacy but felt his presidency was necessary to shift the balance of the country's highest court, and Trump did indeed fill two vacancies with justices who are considered adherents to conservative jurisprudence. As it turns out, the court has issued some surprising rulings with Chief Justice Roberts building a reputation as the court's swing vote, although Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have sided with the more liberal members of the court on certain issues too.

The Trump re-election campaign is therefore once again bringing the Supreme Court to the forefront in the 2020 election, arguing it's necessary to instill another conservative judge should a vacancy open up. That will surely appeal to some Trump voters, but the Times reports it might not resonate as broadly as it did in 2016 because people are more or less satisfied with the Supreme Court's performance since Gorsuch and Kavanaugh took their seats. Trump himself may have played a role in that. "It's harder to make the case this year than it was in 2016 that there is an existential threat to the courts," said Rory Cooper, a Republican strategist. "Part of the problem is that the president and Senate Republicans have been so vocal about what a good job they've done on judicial confirmations, that some voters may think the job is done." Tim O'Donnell

In Remembrance
Former GOP senator's tribute exemplifies bipartisan reverence for Rep. John Lewis

July 18, 2020

The late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was known for his humble, calm demeanor, as well as his penchant for forgiveness. The civil rights leader famously met with and accepted an apology from a Ku Klux Klan member who beat him in 1961, and in 1998 he penned an op-ed in The New York Times saying that while he could not forget that former Alabama Gov. George Wallace championed segregationist policies, he "deserves to be remembered for his effort to redeem his soul" in the later years of his life.

That attitude seemed to carry over to Lewis' days in Congress, where he was revered by Democrats and Republicans alike and did not appear to let partisan disagreements seep over into personal discord. Indeed, there are stories of newly-elected GOP lawmakers who sought out Lewis' advice when they got to Washington, D.C. Lewis also shared a friendship with former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), who retired from the upper chamber last year over health concerns.

Isakson invited Lewis to attend his final Senate floor speech, in which he called the Democratic congressman "one of my real heroes." A few days before that, the two men embraced each other on the House floor after Lewis gave a speech honoring Isakson.

Isakson issued a statement Saturday following Lewis' death on Friday, saying "his legacy and the lessons he leaves behind have touched us all." Tim O'Donnell

arson
Possible arson investigated at famed French cathedral, but blaze contained

July 18, 2020

French authorities are launching an investigation into possible arson after the famed St. Peter and St. Paul cathedral in Nantes, France, caught fire Saturday.

Pierre Sennes, the Nantes public prosecutor, said a criminal motive is suspected because the fire had three different starting points throughout the cathedral. "It's not a coincidence," he said. "It's even a signature."

The fire has been contained and does not appear to have inflicted severe, widespread damage, unlike last year's devastating fire at the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, which was not set deliberately. But the organ was reportedly completely destroyed and the platform on which it rests is "very unstable and risks collapsing."

The construction of St. Peter and St. Paul began in the 15th century, but was not completed until four centuries later. Read more at The Washington Post and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

In Remembrance
Civil rights activists pay tribute to Rep. John Lewis

July 18, 2020

Following the death of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on Friday, fellow activists took to social media late Friday and early Saturday to pay tribute to his life and memory.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, who in 1965 participated alongside Lewis in the famous protest march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capitol in Montgomery to demand voting rights protection for Black Americans, called the congressman "the gift that kept on the giving" and the "valedictorian" of the class of civil rights leaders who "broke out of the bubble of segregation in the 1960s."

Andrew Young, another early civil rights leader who previously represented the same Georgia district as Lewis in Congress and later served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and the mayor of Atlanta, lauded his friend's ability to always remain calm, grounded, and humble, even in heated situations. Young said Lewis didn't have a "trace of arrogance or hubris about him."

Rev. Al Sharpton called Lewis his role model and said "he changed the world without hate, rancor, arrogance," while Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr., said Lewis "was an American treasure" who "gave a voice to the voiceless." Tim O'Donnell

