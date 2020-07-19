See More Speed Reads
Trump suggests he might not accept election results if he loses

7:35 p.m.

During an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, President Trump said he is "not a good loser," and would not commit to accepting the results of November's presidential election.

Recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, with a double-digit lead over Trump, but Trump said he can't lose to him because "the country, in the end, they're not going to have a man who — who's shot. He's shot, he's mentally shot." Wallace followed-up by asking Trump how he will react if he is not re-elected in November, and Trump admitted, "I'm not a good loser. I don't like to lose. I don't lose too often. I don't like to lose."

Because of safety concerns over in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic, some states are preparing to expand mail-in voting, and Trump made the baseless claim that this "is going to rig the election." Wallace asked Trump if this means he won't accept the election results, and Trump responded, "No. I have to see." When pressed, he added, "No, I'm not going to just say yes. I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time either." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Portland mayor says protests 'blew up like a powder keg' only after federal agents arrived

2:22 p.m.

Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler wants federal agents to leave his city as soon as possible, he told CNN's Jake Tapper during Sunday's edition of State of the Union.

Tensions have been high in Portland this week amid demonstrations against police brutality, with protesters and local and state officials accusing troops associated with the Department of Homeland Security of arresting people without identifying themselves, as well as without probable cause. Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is suing the federal government over the issue.

On the flip side, defenders of the federal intervention, like Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, say the agents' presence in the city is necessary because of increased vandalism. On Saturday night, Portland law enforcement declared a riot after protesters allegedly broke into and lit a Portland Police Association office on fire.

Wheeler told Tapper that violence only increased after the arrival of the federal troops, arguing that local authorities had things under control already. He said he believed the demonstrations were losing steam and would peter out soon, but then the DHS agents showed up and "used their unconstitutional tactics," causing the "whole thing" to blow up again "like a powder keg." Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Ayanna Pressley: 'Especially painful' to lose John Lewis during 'new moment of racial reckoning'

1:39 p.m.

More lawmakers, politicians, and former government officials on Sunday shared their appreciation for Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), the civil rights icon who died on Friday.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), Karen Bass (D-Calif.), and Val Demings (D-Fla.) were among those who appeared on various network shows to pay tribute to Lewis. Pressley, the first Black congresswoman elected in Massachusetts, said she considers herself a "beneficiary" of Lewis' activism while lamenting the fact that he passed away during a time of strife and unrest in the United States.

Clyburn was asked by CNN's Jake Tapper how he thinks President Trump could honor Lewis going forward, and the congressman said Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), together could usher through and sign a bill to restore the Voting Rights Act. Tim O'Donnell

ppp
At least 68 Florida construction companies with government contracts received PPP loans

12:57 p.m.
Treasury Department.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Government auditors and watchdog groups have had a lot to look into regarding the exhausted Payroll Protection Program — which handed forgivable loans to companies amid the coronavirus pandemic — including whether government contractors should have been allowed to take the money.

A Wall Street Journal analysis found that several companies judged themselves eligible for the loans despite working on active government projects, a move which has prompted some criticism. "If you had contracts on the books and were being paid and were in a strong financial situation, you shouldn't have taken the money," said Steve Ellis, president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, a nonpartisan government-spending watchdog.

The practice appears to have been common in Florida, where 68 road contractors with active state projects were approved for loans of more than $150,000, the Journal reports, though the companies said they applied for the program because they faced great uncertainty back in April despite their existing contracts. The Government Accountability Office said it's aware of the "potential issue" of government contractors receiving PPP funds, but has "not made any final determinations as of yet."

The Treasury Department purposely set a low bar for companies to receive funds and allowed businesses to certify their own eligibility in the hopes of getting money out swiftly during the economic crisis. Going forward, though, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other officials and lawmakers want more restrictions in order to make sure the companies getting loans have experienced declining revenues. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Solving COVID
Could the coronavirus lead to a reassessment of vaccine patent laws?

11:46 a.m.
Coronavirus vaccine development.
MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of India's Serum Institute, is working to mass-produce a low-cost coronavirus vaccine for the entire world, but the pharmaceutical industry and intellectual property laws remain hurdles, Politico reports.

Poonawalla is hoping the urgency of the pandemic leads to a reassessment of patent laws, which he says limit access to immunizations in developing countries while driving up prices in wealthier ones. "If you don't allow, for example, an Indian producer to sell in the U.S. because of some stupid rules and regulations, even though the product is identical to the U.S. product, you're going to have a supply situation," he told Politico. "And guess what. When you've got a low supply and high demand, what happens to the price? It skyrockets."

The Serum Institute does have a deal with AstraZaneca in which it will produce millions of doses of AstraZaneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate. If approved, Poonawalla's doses will be manufactured for use in India and poorer nations. But he doesn't want to stop there — he's working with Washington to enter the U.S. market at a low price and find away around strict patent and importation rules strengthened by the pharmaceutical industry's relationship with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Not everyone agrees with Poonawalla's vision of the future, however. Paul Fehlner, a former IP lawyer for Novartis, told Politico that while critics of Big Pharma's patents "act like this stuff is trivial," in reality they're the result of PhD students working for months and years, which Fehlner believes makes the developments "worthy" of legal protection. Read more about Poonawalla and the future of pharmaceutical patents at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
3 of the most combative moments from Trump's interview with Chris Wallace

11:04 a.m.

President Trump sat down for a one-on-one interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace that aired Sunday morning, and the commander-in-chief was on the defensive throughout, calling Wallace "fake news" after the two debated the U.S. coronavirus mortality rate. The discussion touched on numerous subjects, and Trump and Wallace pushed back against each other's statements.

At one point, Trump repeated his argument that military bases honoring Confederate soldiers shouldn't be renamed, and when Wallace pointed out that the military itself is in favor of the move, Trump replied that he "doesn't care what the military says."

Wallace also revealed the results of a new Fox News poll to Trump that showed former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, holding an eight-point lead over Trump. The president quickly dismissed the poll, deeming it fake.

When Wallace told Trump the poll showed voters have more confidence in Biden's "mental soundness" than Trump's, the president challenged Biden to take a cognitive test he recently took and passed with flying colors. Wallace, though, interjected and informed the president he took the same test himself, and found it to be quite easy, to which Trump claimed Wallace wouldn't be able to answer many of the questions. Tim O'Donnell

2020 poll watch
The number of Americans who trust Biden to handle the pandemic better than Trump is increasing

7:57 a.m.

Back at the end of March, when the coronavirus was first surging in the United States, polls showed Americans felt similarly about both likely presidential candidates' abilities to handle the pandemic. Three months later, that's changed, a new survey released from The Washington Post and ABC News finds.

The poll, released Sunday, shows the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, holding a 20-point advantage over President Trump when it comes to which candidate voters trust more to deal with the pandemic. In March, the two were all but even, with Trump actually holding onto a slight advantage. The president is still seen as the better bet to manage the economy effectively, although his margin is shrinking there, as well.

Overall, Biden has a 15-point lead over Trump among registered voters, up from a 10-point lead in May and a 2-point advantage in March. The Post notes that Trump's decline in support is concentrated in states that are experiencing larger coronavirus outbreaks at the moment, including Florida, Texas, Arizona, and Georgia.

The Post/ABC News poll was conducted between July 12-15. A random national sample of 1,006 adults were surveyed over the phone. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

mistaken identity
Marco Rubio mistakenly tweets a picture of Elijah Cummings alongside tribute to John Lewis

July 18, 2020

Tributes to Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) streamed in from both sides of the political aisle Saturday morning, after the civil rights icon died Friday night at the age of 80 following a battle with cancer. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was one of the lawmakers who tweeted about his colleague, writing that it was an "honor" to serve in Congress with Lewis whom he described as a "genuine and historic American hero."

But beneath the Tweet, Rubio included a picture of himself speaking not with Lewis, but former Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), who died last year. The tweet has since been deleted, although the image remained Rubio's profile photo on his Twitter page for some time after before he changed that, as well. Tim O'Donnell

