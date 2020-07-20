Biden warns Russia, other foreign governments of swift retaliation for election interference

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was the main guest on Joy Reid's inaugural MSNBC prime time show Monday, and she tried to get him to divulge more information on who he might pick as his running mate. She had some general suggestions, too.

"Black women, in particular, have been the heartbeat of the Democratic Party for a long time," Reid said. "Are you committed to naming a Black woman as your vice presidential running mate?" He wasn't. "I am not committed to naming any but the people I've named, but among them there are four Black women," Biden said. "So that decision is underway right now." He did "guarantee" and "promise," however, that his administration "will look like America, both from vice president to Supreme Court to Cabinet positions to every major position in the White House."

"Have you narrowed down your choices?" Reid asked. "We've gone through about four candidates so far," Biden said, "and then when I get all the vetting done of all the candidates, then I'm going to narrow the list and then we'll see, and then I'm gonna have personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left and make a decision."