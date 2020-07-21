Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, and a cartoon elephant recap Trump's mortifying interview with Chris Wallace

The reactions to President Trump's performance in his Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace "were mixed: some experts called it a fiasco, while others called it a debacle," Jimmy Fallon joked on Monday's Tonight Show. "I'm not saying it was bad, but by the end of it, Kanye was calling for Trump to get some help." In fact, he said, "the interview was so rough, now everyone who enters the White House gets tested to make sure they're not Chris Wallace."

One especially cringe-worthy part was when Trump once more bragged about how well he did on a cognitive test, only to be challenged by Wallace, Fallon said. "I'm glad Trump knows how to identify an elephant. If the country ever has an elephant pandemic, we'll be in great shape. Meanwhile, Don Jr. took the test, but he just shot a hole in the picture of the elephant." He ran through some fictional Trump test answers.

The elephant responded in Tooning Out the News.

And Stephen Colbert's Late Show opened with a Trump-themed homage to Good Will Hunting.

"This was no softball interview," Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. "In fact it was pretty much a master class in how not to let Trump get away with his usual bulls--t." On COVID-19 mortality rates, for example, "Chris Wallace did two things right there that Trump absolutely hates: He proved him wrong and he made him do homework," he said. "I don't care how many times I watch it — it is priceless seeing Trump flail around, trying to find the fact that he made up. And it actually shows you how his brain just kind of mixes up everything he reads into one big information smoothie."