3 of the most combative moments from Trump's interview with Chris Wallace

President Trump sat down for a one-on-one interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace that aired Sunday morning, and the commander-in-chief was on the defensive throughout, calling Wallace "fake news" after the two used debated the U.S. coronavirus mortality rate. The discussion touched on numerous subjects, as well, many of which resulted in Trump and Wallace pushing back against each other's statements.

At one point, Trump repeated his argument that military bases honoring Confederate soldiers shouldn't be renamed, and when Wallace pointed out that the military itself is in favor of it, Trump replied that he "doesn't care what the military says."

WALLACE: The NDAA, you have threatened to veto it…it would rename Army bases named for Confederate generals…the military says they’re for this. TRUMP: I don’t care what the military says. I’m supposed to make the decision. … WALLACE: So you’ll veto that? TRUMP: I might. pic.twitter.com/u4vwA929Sj — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 19, 2020

Wallace also revealed the results of a new Fox News poll to Trump that showed former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, held an eight-point lead over Trump, who quickly dismissed the poll, deeming it fake.

"First of all, I'm not losing. Because those are fake polls" -- Trump dismisses a Fox News poll showing Biden up by 8 points pic.twitter.com/VAyZKn1YEK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2020

And when Wallace told Trump the poll showed voters have more confidence in Biden's "mental soundness" than Trump's, the president challenged Biden to take a cognitive test he recently took and passed with flying colors. Wallace, though, interjected and informed the president he took the same test and found it to be quite easy, to which Trump claimed Wallace wouldn't be able to answer many of the questions. Tim O'Donnell