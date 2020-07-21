China's top COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed weak results among older Phase II test subjects

China's CanSino Biologics reported preliminary results of its Phase II COVID-19 vaccine trial Monday, and there was promising news. But it was overshadowed by the results of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, also published Monday in the journal The Lancet. Both vaccines, among the top contenders in the global race for a coronavirus immunization drug, produced strong immune responses with only minor side effects, but older trial participants showed significantly weaker responses in the CanSino trial, suggesting two doses may be needed.
CanSino's vaccine appears "pretty weak compared to other vaccine candidates (to the extent that comparisons are possible)," said Prof. John Moore at Weill Cornell Medical School. However, comparing the immune response among different vaccines is tricky, he added, "like judging a beautiful baby photo contest when every mom uses a different Instagram filter."
The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and CanSino's candidate both use genetically deactivated adenoviruses that mimic the new coronavirus and stimulate an immune response. But while Oxford's vaccine uses an adenovirus found in chimps, CanSino relies on an adenovirus that causes the common cold in humans. Monday's CanSino study "revealed that people who had previously been exposed to the cold virus showed weaker immune responses to the coronavirus vaccine — presumably because their immune systems zeroed in on the familiar component of the vaccine, the weakened cold virus, rather than SARS-CoV-2," Politico explains.
CanSino and Oxford-AstraZeneca already have large-scale Phase III trials underway to judge their vaccines' efficacy, and CanSino's is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use, though approval is limited to China's military. Monday's reports show that "each of these vaccines is worth taking all the way through to a Phase III study," Dr. Peter Jay Hotez, a vaccine researcher at the Baylor College of Medicine, tells The New York Times. "That is it. All it means is 'worth pursuing.'" Peter Weber
The U.S. coronavirus pandemic continues to rage out of control, despite the nonexistent effort of President Trump and his administration, Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "Now, you might be thinking, 'Hey Stephen, they've completely shanked this pandemic, if only someone was on TV every day lying about it.' Well, great news, because Trump is bringing back coronavirus briefings."
"We got a preview of what the new coronavirus briefings will be like yesterday, when Trump did an interview on Fox News Sunday on Sunday on Fox News," and Chris Wallace wasn't grading on the usual Fox News curve, Colbert said. Things "got really sad" when Trump bragged again about passing a cognitive test, he said. "It's chilling to see the most powerful man in the world bragging that he passed a test that they give to people to find out whether they should be allowed to take the bus by themselves." He gave real examples of the questions Trump said were "hard."
"And just when you thought the Trump presidency couldn't get any darker, we now have horrifying footage from Portland, Oregon, of masked, unidentified federal troops snatching protesters off the streets without a warrant or any probable cause, and throwing them into unmarked vehicles," Colbert said. "Obviously, this is chilling. But also: minivans? Really?" Acting Homeland Security leaders say the agents are nameless to protect their family, and "it goes without saying, doxxing is bad," he said. "I wish it went without saying that having a secret police is way worse. And no, the Trumpstapo is not saying they're 'just following orders,' they're saying they're just following executive orders."
Seth Meyers found Trump's Chris Wallace interview "truly terrifying," he said on Late Night. But not as alarming as Trump sending "secret police to an American city to snatch protesters off the streets."
It's bad enough that Trump's personal "paramilitary force" is "kidnapping protesters and stuffing them into unmarked vans" in Portland — and soon, other blue cities — but his justification is also nonsense, Meyer said, nodding to Portlandia: "People in Portland are anything but anarchists. Restaurants in Portland have more rules than a Manhattan co-op board. If you don't put your banana peel in the compost bin, they'll drive you to the city limits in a solar-powered car and leave you there." Watch below. Peter Weber
The reactions to President Trump's performance in his Fox News Sunday interview with Chris Wallace "were mixed: some experts called it a fiasco, while others called it a debacle," Jimmy Fallon joked on Monday's Tonight Show. "I'm not saying it was bad, but by the end of it, Kanye was calling for Trump to get some help." In fact, he said, "the interview was so rough, now everyone who enters the White House gets tested to make sure they're not Chris Wallace."
One especially cringe-worthy part was when Trump once more bragged about how well he did on a cognitive test, only to be challenged by Wallace, Fallon said. "I'm glad Trump knows how to identify an elephant. If the country ever has an elephant pandemic, we'll be in great shape. Meanwhile, Don Jr. took the test, but he just shot a hole in the picture of the elephant." He ran through some fictional Trump test answers.
The elephant responded in Tooning Out the News.
And Stephen Colbert's Late Show opened with a Trump-themed homage to Good Will Hunting.
"This was no softball interview," Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. "In fact it was pretty much a master class in how not to let Trump get away with his usual bulls--t." On COVID-19 mortality rates, for example, "Chris Wallace did two things right there that Trump absolutely hates: He proved him wrong and he made him do homework," he said. "I don't care how many times I watch it — it is priceless seeing Trump flail around, trying to find the fact that he made up. And it actually shows you how his brain just kind of mixes up everything he reads into one big information smoothie."
"Honestly, it got to the point where Chris Wallace wasn't just fact-checking Trump, he was fact-shaming him," Noah said, pointing to the cognitive test back-and-forth. "This is sort of making me sad right now. Because Trump is trying so hard to claim he's a genius because he passed a test where you have to identify an elephant — which, let's be honest, even for Trump is too easy. I mean, if they wanted to test Trump, they shouldn't have asked him to identify an elephant, they should have asked him to identify his second daughter." Watch below for other examples of how Trump made every subject "weird." Peter Weber
Michael Cohen is back behind bars, and his lawyers say it's clear that this is in retaliation for a book he is writing about the time he spent as President Trump's personal attorney and fixer.
Cohen's lawyers filed a petition on Monday night asking that he immediately be released from the federal prison in Otisville, New York. He is serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. In May, he was released for home confinement, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he found himself back in custody on July 9, after his attorneys said he balked at one of the conditions of his release: that he not post on social media or engage with the media, which included books.
Cohen's lawyers said he did not refuse to sign the release form, but was still returned to prison. The Monday court filing is against Attorney General William Barr, the Otisville warden, and the head of the Bureau of Prisons, and claims the Department of Justice is retaliating against Cohen because of his forthcoming book, which he recently tweeted about.
"The government's effort to exercise prior restraint over Mr. Cohen's book is only the latest in the Trump administration's efforts to censor speech that reflects negatively on Trump himself or his administration," the court filing said. Since his return to prison, Cohen has been in solitary confinement, CNN reports.Catherine Garcia
President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier in July that he "aced" a cognitive test at Walter Reed Medical Center "very recently," and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace did not seem overly impressed when Trump brought up the test again during his Fox News Sunday interview over the weekend. Wallace said he also took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test after Trump said he passed it, and "it's not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, 'what's that,' and it's an elephant."
"It's all misrepresentation, because yes, the first few questions are easy, but I'll bet you couldn't even answer the last five questions," Trump responded. "They get very hard, the last five questions. ... You couldn't answer many of the questions."
Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, who developed the MoCA test in 1996, told MarketWatch on Monday everyone is misrepresenting the test. "This is not an IQ test or the level of how a person is extremely skilled or not," he said. "The test is supposed to help physicians detect early signs of Alzheimer's." Certified doctors have to examine the test results, and not everyone who does poorly has early onset dementia, he added. If doctors have concerns, they typically ask the subject to take the test again in two months, or run other physical tests.
The MoCA test is "supposed to be easy for someone who has no cognitive impairment," Nasreddine told MarketWatch. "The purpose is to detect impairment; it's not meant to determine if someone has extremely high levels of abilities." However, he added, with Trump 74 and Joe Biden 77, concerns that either might have cognitive impairment or dementia "is a pertinent question, and it's not surprising that this is becoming an issue this election." Peter Weber
With the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, a little over a month away, Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams says a lot of things still need to come together in order for him to provide adequate security for the event.
Williams, a Republican, told Politico it's still not clear what events will be held and where, and they are "not close to having some kind of plan that we can work with that makes me comfortable that we're going to keep that event and the community safe. It's not my event to plan, but I can just tell you that what has been proposed in my opinion is not achievable right now ... from a law enforcement standpoint, from a security standpoint."
Originally, the Republican National Convention was going to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but it was moved to Jacksonville after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and the GOP could not agree on coronavirus mitigation measures. It will now take place Aug. 24-27, with President Trump expected to be nominated in person.
As Williams waits for the RNC schedule, he has asked for 2,000 officers from across the state to work in Jacksonville during the event, but so far, only about 500 have committed, Politico reports. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is sending two dozen officers, but told Politico he does not think the convention should be held amid the pandemic. It takes months to plan a convention, and "that's without COVID-19," he said. "There's going to be tons of issues. This has something that has never ever happened before. And for some reason common sense is being thrown out the window."
Republican National Committee spokeswoman Mandi Merritt said in a statement that "Jacksonville has accommodated upwards of 70,000 people for football games and other events, and we are confident in state, local, and federal officials to be able to ensure a safe event for our attendees." Read more at Politico.Catherine Garcia
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was the main guest on Joy Reid's inaugural MSNBC prime time show Monday, and she tried to get him to divulge more information on who he might pick as his running mate. She had some general suggestions, too.
"Black women, in particular, have been the heartbeat of the Democratic Party for a long time," Reid said. "Are you committed to naming a Black woman as your vice presidential running mate?" He wasn't. "I am not committed to naming any but the people I've named, but among them there are four Black women," Biden said. "So that decision is underway right now." He did "guarantee" and "promise," however, that his administration "will look like America, both from vice president to Supreme Court to Cabinet positions to every major position in the White House."
"Have you narrowed down your choices?" Reid asked. "We've gone through about four candidates so far," Biden said, "and then when I get all the vetting done of all the candidates, then I'm going to narrow the list and then we'll see, and then I'm gonna have personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left and make a decision."
Reid began the show by playing clips from Chris Wallace's interview of President Trump on Fox News Sunday, then asking for Biden's reaction. She first showed Trump claiming that regarding the coronavirus pandemic, "no other country has done what we've done in testing — we are the envy of the world." "I think he's right," Biden said. "No country has ever done what we've done: walk away. There is no leadership here. He actually has zero, zero. He surrendered. ... He was gonna be a wartime president, fighting this virus. Well, he raised the white flag. He has no idea what to do. Zero. It's only one thing he has in mind: How does he win re-election? And it doesn't matter how many people get COVID and/or die from COVID." Watch below. Peter Weber
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday warned foreign governments — particularly Russia — that any entity found to meddle in the 2020 presidential election will face repercussions.
On Friday night, Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said security experts have told him that "the Russians are still engaged in trying to delegitimize our electoral process." In a statement released Monday, Biden said the Trump administration is not doing enough to safeguard the election, and he is putting the Kremlin and other foreign governments "on notice," ABC News reports.
If elected, Biden said he will "treat foreign interference in our election as an adversarial act that significantly affects the relationship between the United States and the interfering nation's government. I will direct the U.S. intelligence community to report publicly and in a timely manner on any efforts by foreign governments that have interfered, or attempted to interfere, with U.S. elections."
Biden said he would also direct his administration to "leverage all appropriate instruments of national power and make full use of my executive authority to impose substantial and lasting costs on state perpetrators," which could include "financial-sector sanctions, asset freezes, cyber responses, and the exposure of corruption." He doesn't want to escalate tensions between the United States and any foreign country, but if one "recklessly chooses to interfere in our democracy," Biden said as president he will "not hesitate to impose substantial and lasting costs." Catherine Garcia