Solving COVID
Oxford's coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe and induces immune response, study shows

10:34 a.m.
Oxford coronavirus vaccine development.
STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Not long after Moderna unveiled promising early results for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca have released more hopeful news.

A study published Monday in The Lancet found Oxford's vaccine candidate to be safe, albeit with some mild side effects like fatigue and headaches that were reduced with pain relief medicine. The injection also led to a dual immune reaction to the coronavirus. Patients in the trial involving 1,077 people produced both neutralizing antibodies and the less-frequently discussed T-Cells, a type of white blood cell that helps coordinate the body's immune system and destroys infected cells. "We're stimulating both arms of the immune system," said Adrian Hill, the head of Oxford's Jenner Institute.

T-Cell and antibody levels peaked at 14 and 28 days after vaccination, respectively, but the study did not run long enough to get a sense of long-term immunity. Antibody levels remained high until 56 days after vaccination and the response was boosted by a second dose.

While Oxford's team is pleased with the results, and the vaccine appears to be safe, it's still early in the process. More trials will need to be done to ensure safety and prove that the immune responses reach levels necessary to fight off the virus. Read the full results study at The Lancet. Tim O'Donnell

portland protests
Rand Paul says there’s 'no place' for federal agents'‘rounding people up at will' in Portland

2:50 p.m.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is not pleased with the recent actions of federal law enforcement agents on the ground in Portland, Oregon.

As protests against police brutality broke out in the city last week, agents associated with the Department of Homeland Security were accused of arresting demonstrators without probable cause and failing to identify themselves before making the arrests. Paul on Monday, said "there's no place" for such actions, not long after President Trump praised the troops for arresting "anarchists."

Paul is normally an ally of the president, but his split in this case is consistent with his political history. The senator is generally linked to the more libertarian wing of the Republican Party and usually prefers the federal government refrain from overreaching in circumstances like the Portland protests, which he said should be handled by local and state authorities. Tim O'Donnell

Moving On
Bob Costas lands at CNN after leaving NBC over football head injury criticism

2:28 p.m.
Bob Costas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bob Costas has found a new network to call home.

The longtime sports anchor will join CNN as a contributor, CNN President Jeff Zucker announced Monday. He has appeared on the network frequently over the past few weeks to discuss live sports' return to America, and will continue to explain "what the future holds as the sports and teams we love evolve to meet this moment," Zucker said in a statement. "CNN’s willingness to devote time and attention to sports-related topics makes it a good fit for me," Costas added in a statement.

Costas spent nearly 40 years at NBC offering play-by-play commentary on several sports and hosting the network's marquee broadcasts, including its coverage of the Olympic games and the Kentucky Derby. But he left NBC entirely in 2019 after raising concerns about head injuries in football, saying executives wouldn't let him freely discuss his "misgivings" about the sport on or off air. Costas and the network parted ways in what he called a mutual decision. Kathryn Krawczyk

delay number three
Warner Bros. has finally given up on a 'traditional' summer release for Tenet

2:19 p.m.
Tenet
Warner Bros. Pictures

Tenet, which had been set to be the first big movie released in reopened theaters, has yet again been delayed.

Warner Bros. on Monday announced it's delaying Christopher Nolan's Tenet indefinitely, Variety reports. The film had previously been scheduled to open on Aug. 12, but it no longer has a release date, with the studio saying a new one will be announced "imminently." This is the movie's third delay; it was originally intended to open on July 17. The decision from Warner Bros. comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

"We're grateful for the support we’ve received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world," Warner Bros. chair Toby Emmerich said on Monday. "Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates."

While no new release date for the film has been announced, it seems likely that for the U.S., the next one will not be within the typical summer movie season, and Deadline reports a domestic rollout beginning on Sept. 11 has been speculated. Emmerich also said on Monday that "we are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release," and Variety reports "there's a chance" the film could end up first playing overseas in countries where theaters have been permitted to reopen. Variety also cites insiders as saying it could be released "in select U.S. cities" that have fewer COVID-19 cases.

Theater chains in the U.S. previously announced plans to widely reopen in the summer in time for Tenet and Disney's Mulan, which as of now is scheduled to open on Aug. 21. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Coronavirus treatment reduces number of intensive care patients in clinical trial, biotech firm says

1:19 p.m.
Intensive care unit.
NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The British biotech firm Synairgen is flaunting not-yet-released clinical trial results that the company says suggest a new coronavirus treatment could reduce the number of intensive care patients, the BBC reports.

The trial results, which the BBC was not able to independently confirm, reportedly indicated that treating hospitalized patients with a protein called interferon beta cut the odds of those patients developing severe forms of COVID-19 by 79 percent, significantly reduced breathlessness, and shrunk the average hospitalization time from nine to six days.

The new drug is a special formulation of interferon beta — a viral defense mechanism that coronavirus seemingly suppresses to evade the body's immune system — delivered to the airways by a nebulizer which turns the protein into an aerosol. The hope is that the direct dose can boost an antiviral response, even in patients with weaker immune systems, BBC notes.

While Synairgen is enthusiastic about the drug and plans to present its findings to medical regulators around the world in the next few days, other scientists told BBC they're reserving judgment until they see full results of the small trial, indicating that releasing the preliminary data was premature on Synairgen's part. Read more at BBC. Tim O'Donnell

reboot
Trump is bringing back coronavirus briefings

12:54 p.m.
Donald Trump
Doug Mills/Getty Images

President Trump's coronavirus briefings are making a comeback.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he'll start holding daily coronavirus briefings again, likely starting on Tuesday.

"We had very successful briefings," Trump said.

Trump described the briefings as a "great way to get information out to the public as to where we are with the vaccines, with the therapeutics, and generally speaking where we are," saying they'd take place in the previous "good slot" of 5:00. The briefings will resume at a time when the U.S. has been breaking records for the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The New York Times previously reported that some Republicans had privately pushed for more coronavirus briefings led by Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx. "The more they turn the briefings over to the professionals, the better," Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told the Times.

As The Associated Press' Jonathan Lemire notes, the White House coronavirus briefings were previously ended not long after President Trump floated the idea of injecting disinfectants to cure COVID-19. At the time, Axios reported that Trump's advisers "told him he's overexposed and these appearances are part of the reason polls aren't looking good for him right now against Joe Biden." Brendan Morrow

Congressional Business
Georgia Democrats unveil 5 finalists to replace John Lewis' name on November ballot

12:02 p.m.
John Lewis mural.
Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

As state law dictates, Georgia Democrats on Monday unveiled a list of five finalists to replace the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) on the November ballot and — because the district is so safely Democratic — likely fill his seat in the House.

The names include Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens, the former president of Morehouse College, Robert Franklin, State Sen. Nikema Williams, and Rev. James "Major" Woodall, the president of the Georgia NAACP. The candidates were vetted and selected out of a pool of 131 applicants by a seven-member panel that included former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, among others. The next step will be for the Democratic Party of Georgia Executive Committee to meet virtually, hear from the candidates, and select a nominee.

Not everyone is satisfied with the process though, with some suggesting Lewis wouldn't want his replacement decided by state party officials, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Tharon Johnson said the civil rights icon advocated fiercely for voting rights and would want his successor to "be chosen and elected by" voters. Michael Collins, Lewis' former top aide, joined the chorus, urging Democratic officials in a letter Monday to consider "the will of the people."

People pushing for that strategy would like to see a placeholder representative who agrees to serve a sole two-year term or another candidate who is willing to resign in January, clearing a path for a special election. But it looks like the Democratic Party will go through with the original plan. "Whomever wants to run against the pick can," said State Sen. Jen Jordan. "Two years is nothing. Whomever it is will face multiple challengers in 2022." Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Tim O'Donnell

the impossible question
How homeschooling 'pods' might just make education inequality worse

12:00 p.m.
Small class of young children.
NeoPhoto/iStock

Parents can't keep watching their stuck-at-home children forever, but they also don't want to send them back to school in a pandemic.

That impossible dilemma has led many parents to start forming homeschooling pods and even hire private teachers to come to their homes. But that's only an option for families that can afford it and, if it becomes a widespread and legitimate option this fall, it may only make education inequality even worse, Forbes reports.

These learning pods have popped up as options both in areas that won't reopen schools right away and in those that will. After all, with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) saying Friday that kids "have got to get back to school," even "if they do get COVID-19, which they will," it's no wonder some parents are trying to come up with something safer.

But Will Huntsbury of the Voice of San Diego — where schools aren't reopening this fall — argues "pods are almost like a 200-year leap backward in history." Watching prerecorded video lessons is no substitute for in-person instruction, "but it's also obvious that creating a pod takes resources" some families just don't have. "The segregation of our neighborhoods and friend groups will not help the situation," he continues.

European schools that have reopened have adopted the pod learning style, but with a twist. Children return to their schools, alleviating parents of their child care responsibilities, but stay in smaller classes of about a dozen students and don't mingle with others. American experts have said these kinds of pods are essential to stem COVID-19 spread as well. Still, they acknowledge reopening isn't possible everywhere, to the continued detriment of students without internet or parents who can devote time to teaching. Kathryn Krawczyk

