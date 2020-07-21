See More Speed Reads
Sweden in the spotlight
Dozens of Swedish doctors, scientists criticize country's coronavirus approach in grim op-ed

12:51 p.m.

Sweden's unique approach to the coronavirus has drawn a lot of scrutiny from the rest of the world, but several of the country's own doctors and scientists signed an op-ed published Tuesday by USA Today that criticizes the lax strategy that allowed the economy to run pretty much unimpeded throughout the pandemic.

The experts warned other nations not to follow the Nordic country's footsteps. "At the moment, we have set an example for the rest of the world on how not to deal with a deadly infectious disease," the piece reads.

The evidence seems to back up the signees' grim outlook — Sweden has a per capita death toll greater than the United States, as well as a raw death toll that is 4.5 times greater than the other four Nordic countries (Iceland, Denmark, Finland, and Norway) combined, the op-ed notes. And the country's fatality rate has also been gaining on Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by COVID-19.

The signees expressed optimism about new medical treatments and vaccines, but until then, they said, don't do things "the Swedish way."

The same day as the op-ed, a report from the research firm Capital Economics suggested Sweden did weather the economic storm brought on by the virus better than its European counterparts and said the forecasted 1.5 percent drop in GDP this year "is well above consensus." However, the report also noted that Sweden was simply "the best of a bad bunch." Read the full op-ed at USA Today, as well as more about Sweden's economic situation at Business Insider. Tim O'Donnell

what comes next
What Republicans want in the next coronavirus stimulus bill

12:26 p.m.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Republicans want to send out another round of stimulus checks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday.

Congress reconvened Monday to discuss a fourth coronavirus aid package aimed to help the record number of Americans who are unemployed as COVID-19 continues to spread. Democrats back a $3.5 trillion plan passed by the House in May, while Republicans are seeking a smaller $1 trillion package and slamming the Democrats' bill as unrealistic, McConnell told the Senate.

The Democrats' bill includes another round of $1,200 stimulus payments sent to all Americans, including dependents over 17 years old and immigrants left out of the initial round. Republicans also back more stimulus checks, but McConnell hasn't said how much the party would support nor what restrictions would be placed on their distribution.

The GOP's stimulus proposal will also include another, more targeted batch of loans to businesses, and some money for vaccine development and child care. Democrats meanwhile back hazard pay for essential workers, and billions in funding for coronavirus testing, rent and mortgage relief, and state and local governments.

McConnell didn't mention an extension of the $600 per week boost given to people receiving unemployment benefits. The provision from the last stimulus bill expires at the end of July, even though some unemployed people still haven't gotten those benefits to begin with. Senate Democrats have called for the boost to be extended and phased out only after state unemployment rates drop below certain levels. Kathryn Krawczyk

not a judgment
Facebook attaches label to Trump post about mail-in voting

12:18 p.m.
A lit sign is seen at the entrance to Facebook's corporate headquarters location in Menlo Park, California on March 21, 2018
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has placed a label onto a post by President Trump amid growing criticism of its hands-off approach, though he's hardly being singled out.

Trump on Tuesday posted on Facebook a baseless claim that mail-in voting will "lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our nation's history," and the post was soon accompanied by a label linking to "official voting info on how to vote in the 2020 US Election." This comes after Facebook recently announced plans to place labels onto all posts about voting from politicians without fact-checking them.

"We are adopting a policy of attaching a link to our Voting Information Center for posts that discuss voting, including from politicians," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. "This isn't a judgment of whether the posts themselves are accurate, but we want people to have access to authoritative information either way."

Facebook posts by former Vice President Joe Biden, such as a message calling on followers to vote against Trump in November, have received the same label as Trump's. The label on Trump's post immediately prompted some criticism, with University of California, Irvine professor Rick Hasen writing that it "seems pretty useless" and it "might even seem that Facebook is endorsing what Trump is saying."

Facebook has been under fire, and facing an advertiser boycott, over the way it handles hate speech and misinformation, and an analysis by ProPublica recently found that Facebook is "rife with false or misleading claims about voting." Twitter in May started fact-checking some of Trump's tweets, linking users to "the facts about mail-in ballots" after Trump baselessly claimed they will be "substantially fraudulent" in November.

In addition to the voting labels, Zuckerberg also recently announced that Facebook will soon begin applying labels to posts from politicians that violate its policies but are left up because they are deemed newsworthy, though such a label has not yet been applied to Trump. Brendan Morrow

Parenting advice
Why parents should think twice about tickling their kids

11:23 a.m.
Tickling.
dragana991/iStock

"The case against tickling is a strong one," writes Jenny Marder at NYT Parenting. Just because kids are laughing when being tickled doesn't mean they enjoy it. In fact, reflexive laughter can disguise discomfort, says Lawrence Cohen, Ph.D., author of the book Playful Parenting. So what are the rules?

Carers should be "extremely attentive" to their children's cues, because "when we tickle children without their buy-in, we're teaching them that it's okay to be touched and to touch others in ways they don't like," Marder says. If their face turns from a smile to a grimace, it's likely the tickling is unwanted and it's time to stop. Consider other activities, like pillow fights or wrestling. But remember: "If one person is stronger and more confident, and they're the ones always in control, then you're crossing the line from healthy roughhousing to overpowering," says Cohen.

Read more at NYT Parenting. Jessica Hullinger

sounds intense
The House GOP's first meeting in months reportedly got heated

11:17 a.m.

It sounds like House Republicans had a lot they needed to get off their chests after months apart.

In the House GOP's first in-person meeting in months Tuesday, several congressmen reportedly directed their ire at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) all reportedly criticized Cheney, the House's third-ranking Republican, for backing Massie's primary opponent, with Biggs apparently accusing her of undermining the party's ability to win back the House.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) reportedly joined in, chastising Cheney for breaking with President Trump on several issues; Biggs reportedly also said if Cheney didn't have anything nice to say about the president, she shouldn't say anything at all. And Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) reportedly attacked Cheney for supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheney, for what it's worth, reportedly did not hold back when it was her turn to speak. Tim O'Donnell

A novel approach
Why only some kids should go back to school

11:15 a.m.
A student.
Halfpoint/iStock

As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the U.S., the question of whether or not schools should open in the fall presents an "absolute disaster of epic proportions with no good answers, no clear sides, and no room for either/or thinking," says Shayla R. Griffin, Ph.D., MSW, author of Those Kids, Our Schools & Race Dialogues. In a Medium post, Griffin says that instead of either/or thinking, we should try a both/and solution: Some schools should open. Some students should go.

More specifically, schools should open full-time only for the students most at the margins, "who are at greatest risk if school buildings remain closed, who cannot meet their basic needs without them." This includes children who need school in order to eat, or are too young to be at home alone while parents go back to work, or who have disabilities "that cannot be supported outside of a school building."

Everybody else should stay home "so that there is some hope of educating those who truly cannot stay home safely." While this plan will be hard for everyone, Griffin says, "unlike many of the other proposals I've seen, at least this response will be both hard and just."

Read her entire argument at Medium. Jessica Hullinger

one huge mess
Republicans prepare to end unemployment boost as people camp out just to receive initial benefits

11:09 a.m.

A $600/week unemployment boost meant to help the record number of Americans out of work amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expiring at the end of the month, and Republicans seemingly have no plans to let it continue.

Congress started working out a new coronavirus relief bill this week, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) didn't mention extending the unemployment boost in unveiling his party's priorities on Tuesday. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia similarly said Tuesday that the initial stimulus was "something extraordinary," but "we're in a different place, so I don't see the $600 as continuing."

But many Americans aren't in a different place, and some haven't even gotten the boosted benefits they applied for months ago. In Oklahoma, hundreds of people recently camped out in their cars for a shot at one of 800 slots with state unemployment agents to figure out why they hadn't seen unemployment checks yet, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. As of June 21, Oklahoma had approved less than half of the 590,000 claims it had received, and even those whose claims were approved didn't necessarily end up getting paid.

McConnell recently said the boost "made it harder actually to get people back to work" because they were making more unemployment than at their jobs, but economist Carl Tannenbaum laid out some data that disputed that idea. Kathryn Krawczyk

little legend
Serena Williams' 2-year-old daughter is now the youngest owner in pro sports

11:00 a.m.
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. watches her mother play.
Paul Kane/Getty Images

Hush little baby, don't say a word, Mama's gonna buy you … a professional women's soccer team?

On Tuesday, the National Women's Soccer League announced that it has awarded rights to a new expansion team in Los Angeles, for now known as "Angel City." The team belongs to a star-studded, 30-person ownership group headed by actress Natalie Portman, and additionally boasts the nation's youngest pro sports owner: 2-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the daughter of Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, both of whom are also owners, The Athletic reports.

Additional members of the ownership group include 14 former USWNT players as well as actors Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria. Baby's first sports team will reportedly begin playing in the 2022 season, just ahead of Alexis' fifth birthday. Jeva Lange

