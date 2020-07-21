Dozens of Swedish doctors, scientists criticize country's coronavirus approach in grim op-ed

Sweden's unique approach to the coronavirus has drawn a lot of scrutiny from the rest of the world, but several of the country's own doctors and scientists signed an op-ed published Tuesday by USA Today that criticizes the lax strategy that allowed the economy to run pretty much unimpeded throughout the pandemic.

The experts warned other nations not to follow the Nordic country's footsteps. "At the moment, we have set an example for the rest of the world on how not to deal with a deadly infectious disease," the piece reads.

The evidence seems to back up the signees' grim outlook — Sweden has a per capita death toll greater than the United States, as well as a raw death toll that is 4.5 times greater than the other four Nordic countries (Iceland, Denmark, Finland, and Norway) combined, the op-ed notes. And the country's fatality rate has also been gaining on Italy, the first European country to be hit hard by COVID-19.

The Swedish per capita COVID death rate is now 96% that of Italy. At Memorial Day, it was 73%. Italy had a bad fire and put it out. Sweden has let a small fire fester and end up causing as much damage. https://t.co/YmM5paCTFt — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) July 21, 2020

The signees expressed optimism about new medical treatments and vaccines, but until then, they said, don't do things "the Swedish way."

The same day as the op-ed, a report from the research firm Capital Economics suggested Sweden did weather the economic storm brought on by the virus better than its European counterparts and said the forecasted 1.5 percent drop in GDP this year "is well above consensus." However, the report also noted that Sweden was simply "the best of a bad bunch." Read the full op-ed at USA Today, as well as more about Sweden's economic situation at Business Insider. Tim O'Donnell