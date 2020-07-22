See More Speed Reads
Ukraine hostage situation ends after president's promotion of a Joaquin Phoenix documentary

8:19 a.m.
Servicemen and law enforcement officers gather at the scene after police freed all hostages from a bus and arrested the armed man who held them for over 12 hours in the city of Lutsk, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Kiev, on July 21, 2020
YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images

A hostage situation in Ukraine has ended after the gunman strangely demanded a presidential movie review.

A gunman held hostages on a bus in Ukraine for nearly 12 hours on Tuesday, and one of his demands was for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to promote the 2005 animal rights documentary Earthlings, which is narrated by Joaquin Phoenix, The New York Times reports.

Zelensky ultimately did so, posting a video on his Facebook page in which he says, "Everybody watch the 2005 film Earthlings." The gunman reportedly showed the movie to the hostages, as well. According to the Times, three of the 13 hostages were freed following a phone conversation between the gunman and Zelensky, and the rest were freed after Zelensky's promotion of the documentary, with the man surrendering to police.

"After the video was published on social networks, we would release all the rest in half an hour," Zelensky later explained, BBC News reports. "Everything happened almost like that. In 30-40 minutes he released all hostages." Zelensky in a Facebook post also celebrated that "we didn't lose anyone today."

The video promoting Earthlings has since been deleted from Zelensky's Facebook page. Brendan Morrow

the Lincoln project
The Lincoln Project put a laugh track under Trump's Fox News interview with Chris Wallace

7:15 a.m.

Some progressives are uncertain if the Republicans behind the Lincoln Project are friends or foes, but on Tuesday the anti-Trump ad sorcerers proved they are at least funny (depending on your sensibilities and tastes, of course).

The new ad, "Trumpfeld," is a departure from the PAC's typically darker fare. It essentially gives a Seinfeld gloss to President Trump's revelatory interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace last weekend. There is a Seinfeld-inspired soundtrack and some well-timed edits, but mostly the Lincoln Project team added a laugh track. Watch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus
Actual COVID-19 infections are up to 13 times higher than reported cases in some states, CDC says

6:51 a.m.
COVID-19 testing site in Australia
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The number of Americans infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus is anywhere from two times higher than the reported rate to 13 times higher, depending on the area of the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. The report is based on an analysis of antibody tests, which indicate whether a person has been infected, and it's the largest of its kind so far. The U.S. has 3.9 million reported COVID-19 cases and 142,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

About 40 percent of people infected with the new virus never develop symptoms, and they can spread the disease throughout a community without even knowing it. Increased testing would catch some of these silent spreaders and help contain the disease, The New York Times says.

Researchers have also narrowed down their calculation of how deadly COVID-19 is, estimating now that between 5 and 10 people of every 1,000 infected with the coronavirus will die from it, The Wall Street Journal reports. That fatality rate, between 0.5 and 1.0 percent, makes COVID-19 much deadlier than the seasonal flu and less dangerous than Ebola and other recently discovered infectious diseases.

"It's not just what the infection-fatality rate is, it's also how contagious the disease is, and COVID is very contagious," Eric Toner, an emergency medicine physician and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, tells the Journal. "It's the combination of the fatality rate and the infectiousness that makes this such a dangerous disease." Peter Weber

This just in
China slams U.S. for ordering abrupt closure of Houston consulate, vows retaliation

6:10 a.m.

China's foreign ministry said Wednesday that the Trump administration had ordered it to close its consulate in Houston for reasons neither Beijing nor Washington specified. The abrupt demand from Washington, delivered Tuesday, is "a political provocation unilaterally launched by the U.S," and "China urges the U.S. to immediately rescind its erroneous decision, otherwise China will undertake legitimate and necessary responses," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing in Beijing. The editor of the Chinese Communist Party newspaper Global Times said the consulate was given just 72 hours to evacuate.

Houston fire trucks had been called to the consulate Tuesday night by residents concerned about fires in the courtyard of the Chinese diplomatic outpost, but the fire department was denied entry to the building. Footage from neighbors appears to show consulate employees burning papers.

The State Department did not provide any specific rationale for the unusual and escalatory move, but spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the move was "to protect American intellectual property." The U.S. will not tolerate Beijing's "violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated the PRC's unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior," she said in a statement. "President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in U.S.-China relations."

Wang said the U.S. has been harassing Chinese diplomats over the past year and had opened Chinese diplomatic pouches and removed items, which would be a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, ratified by both China and the U.S. Peter Weber

Late Night tackles Trump versus protests
Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah goggle at Portland's growing protests as Trump's 'storm troopers' go national

4:10 a.m.

President Trump "has been so busy shanking the response to the coronavirus that he forgot about his real passion project, demonizing immigrants," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "But he's going back to the basics, because earlier today Trump barred the U.S. Census from counting undocumented immigrants." Trump's executive order, of course, is "completely unconstitutional," he added. "But Trump doesn't take no from the Constitution, he just grabs it by the preamble."

"Oh, speaking of unconstitutional, last night in Portland, Oregon, nameless federal storm troopers again fired tear gas and flash grenades at protesters," including a growing group of moms and a new contingent of dads, Colbert said. "Local officials aren't happy" and have told the agents to leave, but Trump claimed Oregon leaders don't want "his duck-duck-goose-steppers" because they're afraid of the protesters. Yes, "these protesters are incredibly scary, like this woman doing yoga to distract the feds — that is naked aggression," he deadpanned, showing a safe-for-work photo of a protester dubbed "Naked Athena."

Trump says he's taking this national, to cities like New York and Chicago. "This is gonna get bad, because Trump just wants more chaos," Colbert sighed. He imagined how Sex and the City would look under federal occupation.

And he gave the federal agents a culinary destination in Chicago.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah also ran through some of the "dramatic" protests in Portland, including Athena. "Protesting naked? Now, that's bravery," he said. "Although are we sure being naked is part of a protest? I mean, she could just be one of those people who spend so much time in lockdown that they forgot that they have to wear clothes when they leave the house." Also, "you know your protest is picking up steam when your mom shows up," he added.

"Unidentified soldiers throwing protesters into an unmarked van on the streets of Portland" sounds "less like democracy and more like an episode of Narcos," Noah said. "And how are people even supposed to tell the difference between being arrested and being kidnapped? Because I don't know if you've notice this, but in America, random dudes walk around in camo gear holding guns all the time." And with Trump "planning to send these secret police to cities all across America," he said, "you might want to get naked and call your mom, because sh-t's about to go down." Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
39 Miami police officers to form mask enforcement unit

2:05 a.m.
A man wears a mask on the beach in Miami.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

If you don't wear a mask in Miami, it'll cost you — $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second, and $500 every time after that.

Miami-Dade County has the state's most COVID-19 infections reported per 100,000 people and the highest death toll, The Miami Herald reports. To try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people in Miami must wear face masks while in outdoor and indoor public settings, with few exceptions.

To ensure people take the ordinance seriously, Mayor Francis Suarez announced on Tuesday that 39 police officers will form a mask enforcement unit, working "seven days a week." Anyone who violates the ordinance more than three times will not only get a $500 fine, but will also be arrested. Catherine Garcia

Edit

NFL reportedly cancels entire 2020 preseason, cuts team roster size

1:44 a.m.
NFL logo
Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

The National Football League has canceled its 2020 preseason and cut the rosters teams can field to 80 players, from 90, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today and The Associated Press report, citing a non-public announcement by the NFL Players Association. League owners had proposed cutting the four preseason games to two, while the players union pushed for zero. Rookies are reporting to training camp this week, and returning players will arrive next week.

"In seven weeks, the NFL expects to kick off its 101st season with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Houston," AP's Barry Wilner reports. "Emphasis on expects." The NFL and NFLPA have already agreed to protocols on team travel, testing, facilities, and other measures recommended by a joint committee of doctors, trainers, and coaches. "Of course, there are more questions than ever for America's most profitable sports league, most notably how to keep people safe in a contact sport during a pandemic," Wilner adds.

"Everything that we're doing is centered around the concept of risk mitigation," Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, tells AP. "We know that we can't eliminate risk, but we're trying to mitigate it as much as possible for everyone. We know that this is going to be a shared responsibility." Peter Weber

Edit

Antique store owner surprises musical customer with a piano

1:33 a.m.

John Thomas Archer's piano playing struck a chord with employees and customers at a Massachusetts antique store.

While shopping at ReMARKable Cleanouts in Norwood earlier this month, Archer, a student at Northeastern University and a self-taught musician, asked a worker if he could play one of the pianos for sale. He started playing "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey, and soon, store employees and other customers stopped what they were doing to listen.

One worker filmed the performance, and store owner Mark Waters thought it was "fantastic," he told Good Morning America. Waters was so impressed that he decided to give Archer a piano, and was able to track him down thanks to Facebook. When Archer learned he was going to receive a Steinway, "he went into tears and it brought tears to my eyes," Waters said. "It was one of those feel good moments." Catherine Garcia

