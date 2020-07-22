See More Speed Reads
wear a mask
City investigator inspects Trump's D.C. hotel after president, guests spotted not wearing masks

9:09 p.m.

After President Trump was filmed not wearing a mask while at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., an inspector with the D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration paid the property a visit on Wednesday to check for compliance with city rules.


To slow down the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered in the spring that people wear face coverings while in D.C. hotel lobbies and common areas. On Monday, Trump went to his hotel for a GOP fundraiser, and video later posted online showed him, as well as several other people in the lobby, not wearing masks.

D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration inspectors can only issue a fine or warning if they witness violations in person, and during Wednesday's investigation, the inspector saw that all hotel staffers and visitors were wearing face coverings, The Washington Post reports.

A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee told the Post that before the fundraiser, guests had to be tested for coronavirus, answer wellness questionnaires, and have their temperatures taken. Before making his maskless appearance, Trump tweeted a photo showing him with a face covering and declared that "many people say it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can't socially distance." Catherine Garcia

Rest in peace
Civil rights leader Charles Evers dies at 97

10:47 p.m.
Charles Evers.
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Civil rights leader Charles Evers died of natural causes Wednesday in Brandon, Mississippi. He was 97.

The older brother of Medgar Evers, Charles Evers made history in 1969, when he was elected mayor of Fayette, Mississippi, becoming the first Black mayor in the state since Reconstruction. After his brother's assassination in 1963, Evers took over for him as state field secretary for the Mississippi NAACP.

Born on Sept. 11, 1922, in Decatur, Mississippi, Evers served in the Army during World War II, and throughout his life hosted radio shows. He also spent time as a concert promoter for B.B. King and was involved in the bootleg liquor business. In the 1960s and 70s, Evers ran unsuccessfully for several political offices, including governor of Mississippi. Catherine Garcia

facing charges
Derek Chauvin charged with felony tax fraud

10:02 p.m.
Derek Chauvin.
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, is now also facing felony tax fraud charges.

On Wednesday, Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced that Derek Chauvin and his estranged wife, Kellie Chauvin, have been accused of fraudulently filing tax returns from 2014 to 2019 and not filing individual income tax returns on time from 2016 to 2019.

The criminal complaint states that the Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Oakdale Police Department began investigating the Chauvins last month, and found that they underreported and underpaid taxes on income and did not pay proper sales tax on a car they purchased. "When you fail to fulfill the basic obligation to file and pay taxes, you are taking money from the pockets of citizens of Minnesota," Orput said.

On May 25, Chauvin was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe. Floyd's death sparked massive anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests around the world, and Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Just days after Floyd's death, Kellie Chauvin filed for divorce, which is still pending. Catherine Garcia

a rare act of bipartisanship
House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

7:57 p.m.
A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens in the U.S. Capitol.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted 305 to 113 on Wednesday evening to remove statues of Confederate figures from the Capitol, with bill co-sponsor Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) saying it is "past time that we end the glorification of men who committed treason against the United States in a concerted effort to keep African Americans in chains."

The vote comes after weeks of anti-racism protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May. The legislation mandates the removal of "all statues of individuals who voluntarily served" the Confederacy, specifically those of John C. Calhoun of South Carolina; John C. Breckinridge of Kentucky; Charles Brantley Aycock of North Carolina; and James Paul Clarke of Arkansas.

Under the bill, a bust of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, who delivered the majority opinion in the Dred Scott v. Sandford case, would also be replaced with a bust of Thurgood Marshall, the Supreme Court's first Black justice. Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Wednesday said once taken down, the statues and bust should be placed in a museum.

It's unlikely the bill will make it to the Senate for a vote, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the measure "clearly a bridge too far" and an attempt to "airbrush the Capitol," The New York Times reports. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California surpasses New York for most COVID-19 cases in U.S.

7:00 p.m.
A sign reminds people in Northern California to social distance.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

As of Wednesday morning, California has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections of any state, with more than 409,000 cases reported.

New York, which experienced a high number of infections and deaths in the spring during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, had been the state with the highest number of cases. Now, California has about 1,100 more COVID-19 cases than New York.

With almost 40 million residents — more than double the population of New York — California is the most populous state. It is still far behind New York when it comes to coronavirus fatalities; New York has reported more than 25,000 COVID-19 deaths, three times as many as California, the Los Angeles Times reports.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) imposed a stay-at-home order in mid-March, but after the state began reopening again in June, the number of cases started surging; in response, Newsom ordered that all Californians wear face masks in public and tightened restrictions again on bars, restaurants, and hair and nail salons. On Wednesday afternoon, Newsom announced a record 12,807 new coronavirus infections had been reported in the state over the last 24 hours. "It's just another reminder ... of the magnitude of impact that this virus continues to have," he said. Catherine Garcia

not so sure
Joe Biden claims Trump is the first racist president. Critics point out other presidents owned slaves.

5:41 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Wednesday called his likely opponent, President Trump, the first racist president in the history of United States. It appears to be the first time he's explicitly described Trump as a racist.

The comment occurred during a virtual town hall meeting as Biden was addressing Trump's propensity to blame China for the coronavirus pandemic and call the pathogen the "China virus." Biden said that "we've had racists" who have tried to get elected president before, but Trump "is the first one that has."

Critics were quick to dispute the comments, though not in defense of the president. Instead, several observers argued many other American presidents deserve the label. Tim O'Donnell

deployment alert
Trump announces 'hundreds' of federal agents will be sent to Chicago and Albuquerque

4:59 p.m.
Federal agents in Portland.
ANKUR DHOLAKIA/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is sending federal troops across the nation — but says it won't be another Portland-style siege.

As federal agents arrested protesters in Portland, Oregon's streets, some for seemingly no reason, Trump warned he might send more agents to other cities if their protests against racism and police brutality continued. And on Wednesday, that threat became reality, with Trump announcing he was deploying "hundreds" of federal agents to Chicago and "other cities," including Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"Murderers and violent criminals are breaking a wide range of federal laws," Trump said on Wednesday to justify his deployment of FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, DEA and ATF agents to Chicago. But Operation Legend won't be a "Portland-style deployment," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday, citing what the Trump administration told her. These forces will apparently bolster current law enforcement efforts, not patrol the streets like they have been in Portland, Lightfoot said.

When asked which "other cities" Trump would be sending troops to, he mentioned Albuquerque. The New Mexico city, which saw major protests last month, will receive two dozen federal agents and nearly $11 million to hire more police officers. Hundreds more federal agents are also on their way to Kansas City, Missouri, after several shootings in the city. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 poll watch
New Texas poll hints at 'massive suburban defection' from Trump

4:06 p.m.

Several polls have shown that former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is building a lead among suburban voters across the United States. While it may seem unlikely that will be the case in Texas, a new Quinnipiac University poll does provide some evidence that President Trump's suburban support is dwindling there.

The poll, released Wednesday, still shows Trump leading his likely challenger among white voters with a college degree, 49 percent to 42. But The Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman noted that Trump's support among the same demographic was much higher in 2016 when he ran against Hillary Clinton, suggesting a "massive suburban defection" is on the horizon for the incumbent.

Overall, the poll is another indicator that Texas could be a close contest in November.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 880 self-identified registered voters in Texas between July 16-20. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

