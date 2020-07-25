The season's 1st Atlantic hurricane has formed

The United States National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Tropical Storm Hanna, which is barreling toward the Texas coast, has been upgraded to the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2020 season.

The storm has parts of Mexico and Texas on alert and is reportedly threatening to bring six to 12 inches of heavy rain, storm surge of up to five feet, and possible tornadoes. As of Saturday morning, its maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 miles per hour.

We officially have our first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Hurricane #Hanna. pic.twitter.com/4iYtfywnPD — Lee Southwick (@LeeWSFA) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still moving through the Caribbean with 40 mile per hour winds. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Tobago and Grenada. And in the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Douglas, a Category 3 storm, is nearing Hawaii. It's expected to weaken as it crosses cooler water, but meteorologists are still anticipating strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous surf to hit the state.

Gonzalo and Hanna both set records for the earliest seventh and eighth Atlantic named storms, a feat also accomplished this year by Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, and Fay. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell