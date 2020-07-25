See More Speed Reads
The season's 1st Atlantic hurricane has formed

July 25, 2020

The United States National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Tropical Storm Hanna, which is barreling toward the Texas coast, has been upgraded to the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2020 season.

The storm has parts of Mexico and Texas on alert and is reportedly threatening to bring six to 12 inches of heavy rain, storm surge of up to five feet, and possible tornadoes. As of Saturday morning, its maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still moving through the Caribbean with 40 mile per hour winds. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Tobago and Grenada. And in the Pacific Ocean, Hurricane Douglas, a Category 3 storm, is nearing Hawaii. It's expected to weaken as it crosses cooler water, but meteorologists are still anticipating strong winds, heavy rain, and dangerous surf to hit the state.

Gonzalo and Hanna both set records for the earliest seventh and eighth Atlantic named storms, a feat also accomplished this year by Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, and Fay. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Actress Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

2:09 p.m.
Olivia de Havilland.
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

Olivia de Havilland, who enjoyed an acting career that spanned more than five decades, died Sunday at her residence in Paris, her publicist confirmed to CNN. She was 104.

BBC describes de Havilland as one of the last remaining stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, and she was also the last surviving star of 1939's Gone with the Wind, which netted her an Oscar nomination. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1946 for her role in To Each His Own and then another in 1949 for The Heiress.

Offscreen, de Havilland was known for taking on Hollywood's powerful studios, who at that time had complete control over their stars. In 1943, she took Warner Brothers to court after the studio lengthened her original contract as a penalty for turning down roles. The California Supreme Court ruled in her favor, and actors subsequently had more say over their careers. Read more at BBC and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

Ted Cruz says more Chinese consulates in U.S. 'may well be closed'

1:49 p.m.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told CBS News' Margaret Brennan during an appearance on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation that more Chinese consulates in the U.S. "may well be closed" after the one in Houston shut down over allegations of spying and intellectual property theft.

The senator, of course, can't unilaterally make that decision, but Washington's latest actions, including shuttering the Houston consulate and declaring Beijing's South China Sea claims to be unlawful, suggest that the White House and State Department are leaning more toward's Cruz traditionally hawkish view on China nowadays.

On Sunday, Cruz, who was recently barred from entering China, said the big takeaway during the coronavirus pandemic in terms of foreign policy is indeed that "people are understanding the threat China poses" to the world, which he said he has argued for years.

Cruz then went on to blame the Chinese government for covering up the origins of the coronavirus by silencing whistleblowers and subsequently allowing it to spread across the globe. Tim O'Donnell

Watch John Lewis' casket travel over famed Selma bridge

12:29 p.m.

The multi-day memorial procession for the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) continued Sunday as the civil rights icon's body crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time.

In 1965, when Lewis was just 25, he helped lead a march across the bridge — which many people hope will be renamed in his honor — for Black voting rights. The protesters met resistance from Alabama state troopers, and Lewis was among those beaten on the bridge during an incident that came to be known as Bloody Sunday.

The march actually almost never happened since several leaders were concerned about the danger, but it was Lewis who insisted on going through with the demonstration. Tim O'Donnell

CDC's Atlanta-area antibody study 'freaked out' residents after community outreach failure

11:22 a.m.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
TAMI CHAPPELL/AFP via Getty Images

Back in April, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traveled throughout Georgia's DeKalb and Fulton counties to conduct a coronavirus antibody project with the goal of tracking how the virus was spreading disproportionately among Black residents. It quickly backfired and sowed distrust among residents, Politico reports.

The first issue was how quickly everything happened — the project got the green light from the CDC just a day before it began, and Sandra Elizabeth Ford, the director of the DeKalb County Board of Health, said her office barely got a heads up.

The lack of notice led to the second flaw in the plan. The CDC had failed to do any community outreach before arriving, and many residents were reportedly upset when officials knocked on their doors. Ford's office reportedly tried to do some last minute damage control and convince community members the project was not a "police event" and had "no malicious intent," but to little avail. "People were asking me, 'What do I do if they come to my door and ask for my blood. Do I give it to them?'" said Nse Ufot, executive director of the New Georgia Project. "It freaked out a lot of seniors and a lot of African American leaders and community members."

The CDC later apologized at a town hall. Dr. Joseph Bresee, associate director of global health affairs for the CDC's influenza division, said "we clearly fell short in doing the appropriate outreach to the community before this happened." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Economists explain why they expect Europe to 'bounce back more sharply' than the U.S.

10:55 a.m.

Jari Stehn, chief European economist at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg "it's pretty rare that the euro area would outgrow the U.S. over a horizon of one to two years," yet that's exactly what Stehn and other economists anticipate will happen as both economies try to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. predicts the euro area's economy to shrink more than the U.S.'s this year — 6.4 percent to 5.1 percent, respectively — but, subsequently, the bank anticipates a 6.2 percent rebound for the Euro area, which is more than double the 2.8 percent growth expected for the U.S. That's because the euro area has "broken the link," meaning that mobility numbers are increasing, but the virus has not been resurgent. The success is largely the result of initially aggressive lockdowns followed by good contact tracing programs, mask-wearing, and continued social distancing measures as things open up, Bloomberg reports.

In the U.S., meanwhile, where the economy didn't ground to such an extreme halt, several states in the South and West have had to reimpose some lockdown measures as cases continue to spike, likely leading to a more prolonged recovery. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

North Korea may be 'reaching out to the world for help' after finally announcing a suspected coronavirus case

8:25 a.m.
Kim Jong Un.
Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and imposed a lockdown in the border city of Kaesong after the country reported its first suspected coronavirus case, state media said Sunday, adding that a person who defected three years ago to South Korea returned last week and exhibited COVID-19 symptoms after "illegally crossing the demarcation line."

Pyongyang shut its borders and put thousands of people in isolation six months ago when the coronavirus pandemic began, but Kim's regime has not acknowledged any coronavirus cases during that span, a feat analysts say was always unlikely. Still, the announcement appears to be a significant step for the secretive state — experts believe it may represent a cry for help. "It's an ice-breaking moment for North Korea to admit a case," said Choo Jae-woo, a professor at South Korea's Kyung Hee University. "It could be reaching out to the world for help. Perhaps for humanitarian assistance."

The description of the infected person, and the fact that the alleged case was imported, also may be meaningful. "North Korea is in such a dire situation, where they can't even finish building the Pyongyang General Hospital on time," said Cho Han-bum, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul. "Pointing the blame at an 'imported case' from South Korea, the North can use this as a way to openly accept aid from the South." Read more at Reuters and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

Hanna downgraded to tropical storm, but 'catastrophic flooding' remains possible in Texas

7:53 a.m.
Tropical Storm Hanna.
NOAA via AP

Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas twice as a Category 1 storm Saturday before the National Hurricane Center downgraded it to a tropical storm once again Sunday morning. At that point, Hanna had maximum sustained 60 mile per hour winds.

Despite weakening, the storm is still dangerous, and parts of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas are on alert. Tidal surges, dangerous surf, and tornadoes all remain possibilities, but heavy rainfall presents the most significant threat, The Associated Press reports. Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night, with isolated totals of 18 inches. "We're not even close to over at this point," said Chris Birchfield, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Brownsville, Texas. "We're still expecting catastrophic flooding."

In a press conference Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said he signed a disaster declaration for 32 Texas counties and has requested a federal emergency declaration. He added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard are already in the state and ready to respond to potentially "severe" and "life-threatening flash floods." Any rescue operations will reportedly account for the coronavirus pandemic and incorporate social distancing guidelines and mask wearing. Read more at The Associated Press and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

