Google will reportedly keep its employees home for another year

10:41 a.m.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Alphabet Inc. has reportedly made a very forward-thinking decision for its employees around the world.

Google's parent company has decided its employees won't return to the office until at least next July as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, The Wall Street Journal reports. The decision will apply to Alphabet's nearly 200,000 full-time and contract employees across its major offices in th U.S., U.K., India, Brazil, and beyond, a person familiar with the matter said.

Before last week, Google had told employees to expect a return to the office in January. But Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai decided to change that guidance after talks with other top executives, and started letting other Google employees know about it soon after, the Journal reports. Uncertainty over school reopenings was reportedly a big factor in Pichai's decision. An official announcement may come as soon as Monday.

Fellow tech giant Twitter decided in May to let its employees work from home forever, save for those who have to come into an office on occasion to maintain servers or do other in-person tasks. Twitter will also extend a work-from-home allowance to employees to upgrade their workspaces, likely treading a path other companies will follow not just to stop the spread of coronavirus but to cut office costs as well. Facebook has similarly said many of its employees will start working from home more regularly. Kathryn Krawczyk

Disney composer Alan Menken achieves EGOT status

11:52 a.m.
Alan Menken
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Look at these awards. Aren't they neat? Wouldn't you think Alan Menken's collection's complete?

Menken, the beloved musician who composed some of the most memorable Disney music of all time including for The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, took home a Daytime Emmy award on Sunday, becoming the 16th person to achieve EGOT status, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"EGOT" refers to when a person has won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. Menken had already taken home numerous Grammys and Oscars for his Disney music, as well as a Tony for his work on Newsies. Now, he's finally won an Emmy to add to his collection after on Sunday being awarded a Daytime Emmy for a song from Disney's animated series Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. Technically, Menken already received an honorary Emmy in 1990, but this was his first competitive one, the Reporter notes.

Menken is certainly in great company, as some other EGOT winners include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, John Legend, and Mel Brooks. Menken is returning for the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid after working on the live-action updates of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, remaining very much a part of Disney's world. Brendan Morrow

Scientists are 3-D printing miniature human organs to test coronavirus drugs

11:27 a.m.
3-D printing.
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images

Whether the goal is to find a treatment for COVID-19 or another disease, scientists often have to conduct preliminary tests on animals to determine whether the drug is safe or effective in people. It's not always a one-for-one comparison, but The New York Times reports there may be a new way around that step going forward: 3-D printing.

For example, Anthony Atala, the director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and his team are using 3-D printers to create tiny replicas of human organs, including miniature lungs and colons, which are particularly affected by the coronavirus. They send them overnight for testing at a biosafety lab at George Mason University.

The idea predated the coronavirus — Atala said he never thought "we'd be considering this for a pandemic" — but it could come in handy and help expedite the experimental drug process, especially since Atala said his Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based lab can churn out thousands of printed organs per hour. "The 3-D models can circumvent animal testing and make the pathway stronger from the lab to the clinic," said Akhilesh Gaharwar, who directs a lab in the biomedical engineering at Texas A&M University. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Miami Marlins outbreak leads to MLB's first coronavirus-related game cancellation

10:26 a.m.

Major League Baseball is just five days into the 2020 season and the league already has its first coronavirus-related game cancellation following an outbreak within the Miami Marlins clubhouse.

Eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the virus Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the organization to at least 14. Subsequently, the Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled, and the club remains in Philadelphia where they just finished up a series against the Phillies.

The Phillies are reportedly quarantining staff who worked in the visitors clubhouse this weekend, and the New York Yankees — who will use that clubhouse this week — are bringing their own staff with them to help minimize the chances of transmission. But infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzburg, who didn't think the Marlins should have played this weekend, earlier told The Athletic that the Phillies should test their players, coaches, and employees, every two weeks.

Ultimately, the Marlins outbreak leaves the team and the league in a precarious position. Every team has an expanded player pool to pull from this season in case of infections, but the outbreak has spread fast through the team, and the total number of infected personnel could still be higher, so it's possible the Marlins will be relying heavily on their minor leaguers going forward, if they play at all over the next couple of weeks. And if they can't, it's unclear how that would affect scheduling for teams that are supposed to play them.

Of course, the logistics are only secondary concerns compared to the health risk posed by the virus. Tim O'Donnell

There's reportedly a 'contingent' of Democrats lobbying against Kamala Harris as Biden's running mate

10:08 a.m.
Kamala Harris
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

As presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden nears his running mate decision, some allies are reportedly warning him against tapping one of the top contenders.

A Monday report from Politico describes how there's a "contingent of Democrats who are lobbying against" Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate pick, and some have "expressed concerns about her to the vetting committee in recent weeks," with the issues mainly coming down to "the matter of trust."

Among those casting doubt on Harris is reportedly former Sen. Chris Dodd, who Politico says has concerns about Harris that are "so deep that he's helped elevate" Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) during the running mate search instead. An anonymous Biden supporter and donor said Dodd was shocked when he asked Harris about her takedown of Biden during the first Democratic debate, when she famously went after him for his record on busing. She apparently "laughed and said, 'that’s politics.'"

A separate Politico report says Biden wants someone who is "loyal, trusted, experienced, apolitical, someone with whom he will bond" as his running mate, and "if Biden's demand for loyalty is paramount, several top Democrats questioned whether Harris would be the right choice." The California senator does still look to be among the likeliest picks, but as Biden's announcement nears, former Senator Harry Reid told Politico, "I don't think Kamala Harris has it in the bag." Read more at Politico. Brendan Morrow

Trump's national security adviser becomes the closest official to the president yet to catch coronavirus

9:27 a.m.
President Trump and National Security Adviser Robert OBrien.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien tested positive for coronavirus, Bloomberg reported and an administration official later confirmed to Politico.

O'Brien is the highest ranking White House official and the closest to President Trump known to test positive for the virus. He reportedly came down with the virus after a family event and has been working at home since late last week. He had recently been in Europe, meeting with officials in the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, CNN notes.

O'Brien, senior National Security Council staff, and other people close to Trump are tested daily for COVID-19. The U.S. has so far seen 4 million of the world's 16 million coronavirus cases and about 149,000 of its nearly 650,000 deaths. Kathryn Krawczyk

Trump only pivoted on coronavirus after reportedly being warned of spikes among 'our people' in red states

9:17 a.m.

People close to President Trump told The Washington Post they think that, throughout most of the coronavirus pandemic, he struggled to wholly address the crisis because of an unwillingness to admit error, a positive feedback loop from advisers and Fox News, and a "penchant for magical thinking" that led him to believe the virus would soon disappear.

But Trump has seemingly come around a bit and is now acknowledging the pandemic isn't going to improve overnight. Per the Post, the pivot apparently came only after Trump realized his voting base was in danger. Over the last few weeks, his advisers have reportedly shown him maps and data that highlight spikes in coronavirus cases among "our people" in Republican states, a senior administration official told the Post.

The advisers have also reportedly shared projections predicting surges in Midwestern battleground states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, all of which are key to Trump winning re-election. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Moderna touts 'important milestone' as phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins

8:35 a.m.
Moderna
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A phase three study of a potential COVID-19 vaccine has officially begun in the United States.

Moderna announced on Monday that it has started dosing participants in the phase three trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. This is the first phase three clinical trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine to begin in the U.S., CNN reports. Moderna says the study is expected to include 30,000 participants.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement on Monday said that "we are grateful to the efforts of so many inside and outside the company to get us to this important milestone," adding that "we look forward to this trial demonstrating the potential of our vaccine to prevent COVID-19, so that we can defeat this pandemic." The first data from the study is expected to take months to arrive, The Associated Press writes.

In an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, Moderna chair Noubar Afeyan said a timeline for when the vaccine candidate could potentially receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration and start being distributed depends "somewhat on how rapidly cases emerge in our trial," and so it "could go quicker, but it could also take a little bit longer."

This comes after earlier this month, Moderna said that its vaccine candidate induced a "robust" immune response in all 45 patients with mild side effects during its phase one trial. Moderna received an additional $472 million in funding from the federal government on Sunday, and should the vaccine prove to be safe and effective, the company says it "remains on track" to deliver 500 million doses each year, "and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year," starting in 2021. Brendan Morrow

