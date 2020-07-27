Disney composer Alan Menken achieves EGOT status

Look at these awards. Aren't they neat? Wouldn't you think Alan Menken's collection's complete?

Menken, the beloved musician who composed some of the most memorable Disney music of all time including for The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, took home a Daytime Emmy award on Sunday, becoming the 16th person to achieve EGOT status, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"EGOT" refers to when a person has won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. Menken had already taken home numerous Grammys and Oscars for his Disney music, as well as a Tony for his work on Newsies. Now, he's finally won an Emmy to add to his collection after on Sunday being awarded a Daytime Emmy for a song from Disney's animated series Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure. Technically, Menken already received an honorary Emmy in 1990, but this was his first competitive one, the Reporter notes.

Menken is certainly in great company, as some other EGOT winners include Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, John Legend, and Mel Brooks. Menken is returning for the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid after working on the live-action updates of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, remaining very much a part of Disney's world. Brendan Morrow