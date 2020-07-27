HBO is already developing a series about the search for a COVID-19 vaccine

Adam McKay and HBO aren't waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine search to actually end before starting to plan a show about it.

McKay, director of The Big Short and Vice and executive producer of Succession, is set to produce a new limited series in development at HBO about the race for a coronavirus vaccine, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline reported on Monday. The network has reportedly optioned the rights to a book proposal for The First Shot by journalist Brendan Borrell, who will also produce.

The book, according to Variety, "tells the story of the global coronavirus vaccine race, following the companies and individuals involved, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety."

Of course, that race still has quite a ways to go at this point. McKay — and humanity — can only hope development of the COVID-19 vaccine can actually keep up with development of the COVID-19 vaccine show, and that having to write beyond the material available, Game of Thrones style, doesn't end up being required. Brendan Morrow