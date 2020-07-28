The Mandalorian gets a drama series nod and more big surprises from the 2020 Emmy nominations

The Emmy nominations have provided us with a sense of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic by, once again, shocking everyone with some major snubs and surprises.

After Tuesday's Emmys nominations announcement, here are some of the biggest surprises that stand out.

1. The Mandalorian gets a drama series nod - In one of the morning's biggest shocks, the Disney+ Star Wars show slid into the Outstanding Drama Series category. It was a surprise, to be sure, but a welcome one. Meanwhile, The Morning Show and Pose missed out on a spot in the category.

2. What We Do in the Shadows gets a comedy series nod - The FX vampire series got a comedy series nomination in another big, pleasant surprise. But while Ramy star Ramy Youssef was nominated in the lead comedy actor category, his show was snubbed here.

3. Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn get snubbed - For Better Call Saul fans, Tuesday morning wasn't all good, man, as Bob Odenkirk was snubbed in the lead actor category despite being nominated in previous years. Rhea Seehorn also didn't get nominated, nor did Jonathan Banks.

4. Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever get snubbed - Critics thought the two leads from Unbelievable would both be nominated for best lead actress in a limited series or TV movie, but surprisingly, neither did. Unbelievable, indeed.

5. Zendaya gets her first nomination - She was far from a heavy favorite in the category among prognosticators, but Zendaya unexpectedly scored a nomination in the lead drama actress category for Euphoria, her first Emmy nod ever.

6. Elisabeth Moss gets snubbed - After being nominated in past years for her lead performance in The Handmaid's Tale and winning once, Moss was left out of the drama actress category and evidently isn't under Emmy voters' eye anymore.

7. Larry David gets snubbed - No Larry in the best comedy actor category? Pretty, pretty, pretty not good. Brendan Morrow