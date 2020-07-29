See More Speed Reads
Trump is repeating Clinton's mistake in Michigan

11:19 a.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

Nearly four years later, Hillary Clinton's loss to Donald Trump in Michigan remains the most surprising outcome of the 2016 election. It should not have been, though. Clinton willfully neglected the Great Lakes State, which had not gone for a Republican since 1988.

Which is why it's so weird that Trump now appears to be repeating Clinton's mistake. If a report in The New York Times is any indication, the president's campaign has decided that Michigan is not in the cards. Since June, the campaign has been steadily decreasing how much it spends on television advertising there. That amount has now trickled down to zero.

Does this mean Trump is throwing in the towel? He shouldn't be. While Joe Biden's eight-point polling lead in Michigan is impressive, it's actually smaller than the lead some polls showed for Clinton at this point four years ago. Nor did the margins ever really disappear last time: only one 2016 poll, conducted on the eve of the election, ever showed Trump beating Clinton in Michigan. If years of theatrical congressional hearings, impeachment, lockdown, and a serious economic crisis can't move the needle firmly toward Biden, it doesn't make sense to give up on a state worth 16 electoral votes, one in which the president's major campaign themes continue to resonate with many voters. Meanwhile, a recent focus group suggests that swing voters in the state have serious doubts about the former vice president's ability to lead. Other polling suggests that Michigan voters are less concerned about coronavirus despite increases in the number of positive tests, which should be another positive sign for the president.

That's not to say that Trump and his team should not get creative. One of the biggest advantages he had in 2016 was the popularity of Jill Stein. The Green Party candidate won a larger share of the vote in Michigan than Trump's eventual margin of victory. Maybe the big-time GOP donors should consider investing in Howie Hawkins, the Green Party's co-founder and 2020 presidential nominee, instead. Matthew Walther

What if we just moved school outside?

1:20 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

What are schools going to do this fall?

Most public school systems haven't announced firm plans for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but among those that have, fully remote or hybrid options are understandably popular. Yet as the spring semester demonstrated, virtual education at the primary level doesn't accommodate reality — not the reality of kids' learning styles and attention spans, nor the reality of the resources unavailable in many students' homes.

Some parents are exploring alternatives, including homeschooling, "pods," and private school. For many families, these options won't be feasible, at least not by September. But here's an idea that would allow us to redeem most of the school year in most places, particularly for the youngest students who have the most difficulty learning online: Move school outside.

Olga Khazan made the case Tuesday at The Atlantic:

It might sound crazy, but kids learn outside all the time, and did so even before the pandemic. About 250 "forest schools" exist in the U.S., in which younger kids spend much of their time in nature, and some have stayed open during the pandemic. In Denmark and Italy, some schools have reopened in recent months because students are spending as much of their day outdoors as possible. [...] Outdoor school would look like an extremely low-tech, mildly uncomfortable version of a regular school day, though perhaps with more sunscreen. [The Atlantic]

There are logistical challenges here, but they aren't insurmountable. One idea: Adjust the school year schedule to the local weather. Here in Minnesota, study all summer outside and vacation in the frigid months. In Florida or Arizona, stick with a more traditional arrangement.

Outdoor learning has been endorsed by national education and conservation advocacy groups, teachers, and occupational therapists. Unfortunately, Khazan reports, this option has not even been considered at most school districts nationwide, but perhaps that will change as the idea becomes more popular.

Read more at The Atlantic, and see my June column on going outside for school (and much more!) here at The Week. Bonnie Kristian

wear a mask
Rep. Louie Gohmert told his staff he tested positive for coronavirus in person

12:33 p.m.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) knowingly put his colleagues in danger after testing positive for COVID-19.

The far-right congressmember and coronavirus skeptic has publicly refused to wear a mask even when talking to Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday. And after testing positive for the virus Wednesday, he then went to the Rayburn House office building and told his staff about his diagnosis in person, Politico reports.

No one is apparently thrilled with Gohmert right now, least of all Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who wished Gohmert a "speedy recovery" and then reminded House members, once again, to wear masks. Nadler called out several House members for forgoing them during Tuesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing with Barr, whom a maskless Gohmert had just talked to.

Politico's Jake Sherman wasn't exactly happy about the lack of testing happening in Congress either. Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have opposed getting rapid tests for legislators despite urging from two Republican senators. Kathryn Krawczyk

Federal agents to begin 'phased withdrawal' from Portland, Oregon governor says

12:25 p.m.
Portland protest.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After weeks of clashing with protesters in Portland, Oregon, federal agents will begin leaving the city Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) said Wednesday.

U.S. government officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, and Oregon struck a deal which paves the way for a "phased withdrawal" of the agents, who protesters and state and local officials have accused of exacerbating violence and arresting demonstrators without identifying themselves. In turn, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said, a "robust presence" of Oregon State Police will remain in downtown Portland to help protect federal property as protests against police brutality continue. The usual team of federal officers that protects Portland's U.S. court house — which protesters have surrounded on an almost nightly basis — will continue to provide interior security for the building, The New York Times notes.

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump suggested federal officers would remain in the city until local and state authorities like Brown and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, whom he described as "weak," had "secured their city," but it no longer appears to be an accurate statement. Read more at The Associated Press and The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

It's not just the coronavirus death toll

12:24 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

Much of our conversation about COVID-19 centers on numbers: How many infected? How many tested? How many dead? But there's an important number we aren't discussing because we can't yet know what it is: How many people who survive COVID-19 will have long-term damage from the virus?

Consider a new study from Germany published Tuesday. Researchers compared heart MRIs from 100 people who'd recovered from COVID-19 to those of 100 demographically similar people who'd never been infected. The average age of the recovered patients was just 49, and two thirds had relatively mild cases that never required hospitalization. Still, three quarters of the COVID-19 group were found to have structural changes in their hearts, including "evidence of a biomarker signaling cardiac injury typically found after a heart attack." Researchers don't know how permanent these changes are yet, but they're worried, according to Stat News.

This is also far from the only reason to think COVID-19, unlike the flu, may have lasting effects. Reports this week from USA Today and NBC News profile "long-haulers" with serious symptoms lingering for months. Runner's World has the account of Clare Kane, who went from half-marathon training to days of chest pain after a 20-minute jog. Lung damage has been repeatedly found in asymptomatic patients, including children.

Many have argued against significantly disrupting ordinary life in the name of controlling COVID-19's spread because, they note, "everyone dies," and this disease is disproportionately likely to claim the lives of elderly people close to death already. But while it's true we will all die, we will not all live for months or even years with debilitating cardiovascular conditions. Absent COVID-19, we will not all have scar tissue in our lungs, shortening our breath and curtailing our physical activity.

And those effects of COVID-19 matter even though we can't measure them yet. I'm not likely to die if I'm infected, but losing my ability to go for a run or a long walk with my kids would be a bereavement in its own right. Bonnie Kristian

Michelle Obama's podcast sounds suspiciously like a stump speech

12:11 p.m.
Author: Jeva Lange
Jeva Lange

Former first lady Michelle Obama has officially joined the ranks of Snooki, Snoop Dogg, and your old college roommate by starting her own podcast. In a sense, The Michelle Obama Podcast was inevitable: the Obamas pivoted from being politicians to celebrities after leaving the White House, and a requirement of being a famous person in 2020 is talking into a microphone for fans who may or may not exist.

Since handing over the keys to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to the Trumps, the Obamas have fully embraced their celebrity status, signing a $65 million joint book deal, landing a massive, multi-year producing gig with Netflix, and, most recently, booking Obama's podcast (Spotify, which has the exclusive, inked similar deals around the same time with Kim Kardashian West, Joe Rogan, and DC Comics). Though Michelle Obama isn't hawking vagina candles or posting FabFitFun sponcon on Instagram, the Obamas aren't exactly following the Jimmy Carter model of living modestly while quietly building thousands of homes for Habitat for Humanity, either. Perhaps most frustrating for their supporters, the couple's pivot into celebritydom has seemed accompanied by a reluctance to speak out about politics in any meaningful way.

The debut episode of the podcast, though, also highlights Michelle's innate gift for spinning her biography into political issues and advocacy — a talent that is hard to come by (Hillary Clinton struggled with it) but practically a golden ticket for a politician. Obama, for example, discusses her Leave It to Beaver-esque childhood, smoothly evoking the unifying vision her husband sold: "You are guided by the principle that we are each other's brother's and sister's keepers," Michelle tells Barack. "And that's how I was raised!"

Obama says her podcast is intended to explore "relationships" by digging into her own. But it quickly becomes clear that there's a bigger picture: "We weren't built to do this thing called life in a vacuum. It is much more hopeful, it is much more gratifying, much more effective to live this life as a 'we,'" she stresses.

It's a good line — she should have saved it for the convention speech. Jeva Lange

TikTok CEO goes after Zuckerberg for attacks 'disguised as patriotism'

11:46 a.m.
TikTok
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg readies to face a grilling from lawmakers, he's first being publicly blasted by the head of TikTok.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer in a blog post on Wednesday defended the video app and directly went after Facebook, ripping what he described as "attacks by our competitor — namely Facebook — disguised as patriotism and designed to put an end to our very presence in the U.S.," Bloomberg reports.

Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress on Wednesday, and in his prepared remarks that Mayer was apparently responding to, he describes Facebook as a "proudly American company" while saying that "there's no guarantee our values will win out" because "China is building its own version of the internet focused on very different ideas, and they are exporting their vision to other countries," per Variety. TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this month said the U.S. was looking into potentially banning it due to security concerns.

Mayer in the post hits Facebook over its TikTok competitor, Instagram Reels, calling it "another copycat product" that's coming after Facebook's previous TikTok competitor, Lasso, "failed quickly." He also writes that TikTok is "not the enemy" while announcing that the company will disclose "the actual code that drives our algorithms" in what Axios describes as an "unprecedented move that could help defuse concerns from U.S. lawmakers."

The New York Times' Ben Smith described Mayer's statement on Wednesday as a "much more sophisticated piece of politics" than Facebook has offered, adding that Facebook "has settled on a kind of caricatured anti-China stance that nobody buys." Brendan Morrow

Nearly a quarter of Republicans would refuse to take a coronavirus vaccine, poll shows

11:18 a.m.
Pfizer.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Most Americans indicated they would receive a U.S.-made coronavirus vaccine should one get approval, but Republicans are more likely to refuse one, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds.

Only 9 percent of Democrats said they wouldn't get vaccinated compared to 24 percent of Republicans. On the other hand, Republicans were actually more likely — 26 percent to 21 percent — than Democrats to favor the government unveiling a vaccine as swiftly as possible, even if that means it had not been fully tested.

Overall, though, the country seems to prefer waiting to make sure a vaccine's safety is confirmed, even as the government, drug companies like Pfizer, and research institutions operate at an unprecedented pace to produce a vaccine amid the pandemic. More than 60 percent of those surveyed want any potential vaccine to be fully tested before it becomes available.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted online between July 24-26 among 1,997 registered voters. The margin of error was 2 percentage points. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

