Solving COVID
Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine ready for human trials after proving effective in monkeys

10:31 a.m.
Johnson and Johnson.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine is showing signs of offering protection in a single dose.

The company has been testing several vaccine contenders on monkeys, and discovered its most effective vaccine produce an immune response and appeared safe in all of them, according to a study published Thursday in the scientific journal Nature. The company will now test the vaccine on humans to determine if it's safe and effective for widespread use.

Johnson & Johnson tested what turned out to be its most viable vaccine on six monkeys, and all of them remained completely safe from lung disease when exposed to the virus. Five of the six remained entirely safe from coronavirus infection when exposed as well. "This gives us confidence that we can test a single-shot vaccine in this epidemic and learn whether it has a protective effect in humans,” Johnson & Johnson's chief scientific officer Dr. Paul Stoffels told Reuters.

This is the second vaccine proven to be effective in monkeys, Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, noted to The New York Times. But "we can't take shortcuts" and rush into large-scale human trials just because of these results, she cautioned. More than 30 potential COVID-19 vaccines are now undergoing human trials worldwide, though Johnson & Johnson's is one of the few that may only require a single dose and not a follow-up booster shot. Kathryn Krawczyk

no can do
Trump floats delaying the presidential election, which he can't do

9:52 a.m.

President Trump is now openly floating a delay to the 2020 presidential election.

Trump in a tweet on Thursday continued to baselessly claim that mail-in voting will result in a "fraudulent" election this November while arguing absentee voting is fine, even though experts note they're effectively the same, and analysis shows mail-in voting is largely just as secure and accurate as in-person voting. This time, though, Trump went a step further by tossing out the possibility of postponing the election entirely.

"Delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" he wrote.

Delaying the election is something Trump does not have the power to do. "The Constitution empowers Congress, not the president, to select Election Day," Common Cause director of voting and elections Sylvia Albert explained to The Washington Post. "No laws passed by Congress have delegated these powers to the president, even in an emergency, so Congress is the only entity that has the power to change the date of the election." A delay to the presidential election has never happened before.

Former Vice President Joe Biden previously predicted that Trump would attempt to postpone the presidential election, saying in an interview, "Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held." At the time, the Trump campaign referred to these comments from Biden as "incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings," and Trump himself said, "Why would I do that? November 3rd. It's a good number." Brendan Morrow

economic contrasts
American income rises 7 percent even as economy sees its sharpest slump ever

9:45 a.m.

Americans are saving their money during an economic crisis they aren't sure will end anytime soon.

The U.S. GDP fell 9.5 percent in the second quarter from the first, and 32.9 percent year over year, Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Thursday indicates. That's the sharpest decline the economy has seen since the 1940s, as even though the Great Depression's economy dipped further, it was spread out over a longer period, Bloomberg reports.

The numbers are close to economists' expectations of a 34.5 percent drop for the quarter. A massive 34.6 percent annualized drop in personal spending is largely to blame for the contraction, as it makes up about two-thirds of GDP determinations.

At the same time, though, personal income rose 7.3 percent from Q1 to Q2, likely due to federal stimulus payments, unemployment benefit boosts, and PPP loans to businesses. The personal savings rate also rose to an unprecedented 25.7 percent as Americans prepared for the economic downturn and had no idea when it would end. Kathryn Krawczyk

liftoff
NASA rover successfully launches on mission to find ancient life on Mars

9:09 a.m.
An Atlas V rocket with the Perseverance rover lifts off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020.
GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images

Perseverance is on its way to Mars.

NASA on Thursday successfully launched its Perseverance rover to Mars on an Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, CNN reports. When it gets to Mars, Perseverance is to collect soil samples to return to Earth, as well as "search for signs of ancient microbial life," according to NASA.

"This is the first time in history where we're going to go to Mars with an explicit mission to find life on another world — ancient life on Mars," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

It's also the third launch to Mars to take place this summer, The Associated Press reports, with prior launches from China and the United Arab Emirates. If Perseverance makes it there smoothly, this would be the United States' ninth time successfully landing on Mars, AP notes. Perseverance is ultimately expected to land in the Jezero Crater on Mars in February 2021. Brendan Morrow

'now it is your turn'
John Lewis says 'the truth is still marching on' in powerful posthumous essay

8:05 a.m.
Rep. John Lewis thanks anti-gun violence supporters following a rally with fellow Democrats on the East Front steps of the U.S. House of Representatives October 4, 2017 in Washington, DC
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The late Rep. John Lewis wrote a powerful essay published posthumously on the day of his funeral, in which he urges Americans to "stand up for what you truly believe."

Lewis in an essay written before his death on July 17 and published in The New York Times on Thursday reflects on feeling full of "hope about the next chapter of the great American story" amid the nationwide protests against racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd, saying that "in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me."

"That is why I had to visit Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, though I was admitted to the hospital the following day," Lewis writes. "I just had to see and feel it for myself that, after many years of silent witness, the truth is still marching on."

The civil rights icon, who describes Emmett Till as "my George Floyd," goes on to say that "ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble," urging Americans to vote and to study history so this can be the generation that "laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last."

"Though I may not be here with you, I urge you to answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe," he adds. "In my life I have done all I can to demonstrate that the way of peace, the way of love and nonviolence is the more excellent way. Now it is your turn to let freedom ring."

Lewis' essay was published hours ahead of his funeral service, which will take place Thursday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, and at which former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will reportedly speak. Read Lewis' full essay at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Anderson Cooper: Trump is a 'self-proclaimed wartime president' but ignores 'American lives lost on the battlefield'

12:45 a.m.

President Trump is a "self-proclaimed wartime president," CNN's Anderson Cooper said on Wednesday night, yet on the day the United States coronavirus death toll surpassed 150,000, he made no mention of the "American lives lost on the battlefield that he himself is absent from."

"I wish I could tell you the president of those 150,000 dead and their families and all of us said something about those deaths today, about the grief so many families are feeling, but he did not," Cooper said. "Today, crossing that miserable milestone of 150,000 deaths, the president ignored it. Nothing about the 197 lives lost in California or the 216 in Florida. When confronted with the civilian casualties of his misbegotten, so-called 'whole of government' approach, this self-proclaimed wartime president has little to say."

Trump was in Texas on Wednesday, and could have talked about the Americans who have died or Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), who was scheduled to accompany him on the trip but had to stay behind when he tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, Trump vaguely told a crowd of oil workers that "together, we will end the plague from China" and said Democrats "want to uproot and demolish every American value."

The death toll of 150,000 that Trump won't acknowledge is "neither just a number nor a statistic," Cooper said. "It is one parent, one grandparent, a lost child, an absent friend, one less measure of love in the world and many more tears — that times 150,000." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Strangers come together to help Vancouver woman find special stolen teddy bear

July 29, 2020

Mama Bear was Mara Soriano's last link to her late mother, and thanks to the kindness of strangers and two good Samaritans, the stuffed animal is back where she belongs.

Mara's mom, Marilyn Soriano, made the stuffed animal at Build-A-Bear in 2017. Her creation, dubbed Mama Bear, had a pair of glasses and jacket like one she wore. Marilyn, who had been diagnosed with cancer, also recorded a message for her daughter that was put inside the bear. Mara told The Canadian Press that her mother's voice would later change because of the cancer, and "that bear was basically the last reminder of the mom that I knew — it was her voice that I remembered growing up." Marilyn died in June 2019.

Last Friday, Mara was moving out of her Vancouver apartment when she was distracted by a phone call. During this time, someone stole the backpack containing Mama Bear, leaving her distraught. She put up posters and asked for help online, and the word spread, amplified by celebrities like Ryan Reynolds. Mara also posted surveillance footage of the suspected thief, and earlier this week, two good Samaritans contacted her and said they recognized the person in the video and told him to turn over the backpack.

Mara and Mama Bear were reunited on Tuesday night, and while the stuffed animal's glasses are missing, she is otherwise in perfect condition. "Not a single scratch, not a single thread is off," Mara said. She is getting married next summer, and told The Canadian Press Mama Bear will sit where her mom would have been.Catherine Garcia

Get Well Soon
Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'resting comfortably' after non-surgical procedure

July 29, 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a non-surgical procedure Wednesday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and is now resting comfortably, the Supreme Court announced in a statement.

The procedure was "minimally invasive" and done to "revise a bile duct stent that was originally place at Sloan Kettering in August 2019," the court said. "According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week." 

Ginsburg, 87, announced earlier this month that she is battling a recurrence of cancer, and undergoing chemotherapy. Catherine Garcia

