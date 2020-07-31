See More Speed Reads
strategic retreat?
Hong Kong delays election by a year, blames coronavirus

8:24 a.m.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong on July 31, 2020.
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong is delaying its upcoming election by a full year.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Friday said the Legislative Council election that was scheduled to take place on Sept. 6 will be postponed due to coronavirus concerns, CNN reports. This comes as Hong Kong has seen its number of coronavirus infections rise after previously having no locally transmitted cases for weeks.

"It is a really tough decision to delay but we want to ensure fairness, public safety and public health," Lam said, per The New York Times.

But critics slammed the move and cast doubt on the reasoning behind it, with pro-democracy legislator Eddie Chu previously saying such a postponement would be a "strategic retreat" and arguing that the Chinese Communist Party simply wanted "to avoid a potential devastating defeat" from pro-democracy opposition candidates, per the Times.

Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung also told The Wall Street Journal that this move suggests the government is "trying to buy time" because "they foresee a landslide win for the democratic camp and they want to prevent that from happening." Chinese University of Hong Kong associate professor Ma Ngok told the Times the coronavirus explanation likely "won't be very convincing," though, as people in Hong Kong "are allowed to go to work, take the subway, take the bus, stand in long queues and then not allowed to vote?"

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said this week that Hong Kong's elections "must proceed on time" and suggested that if they don't, this will "simply prove that the Chinese Communist Party has now made Hong Kong just another communist-run city." After President Trump on Thursday floated the idea of delaying the U.S. presidential election, Times reporter Daniel Victor wrote, "A lot of people's worst fear in the U.S. is actually happening in Hong Kong." Brendan Morrow

counted out
'Massive undercount' feared as Census Bureau reportedly moves to end in-person count early

10:14 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has already made it hard to conduct a proper census count. It's reportedly about to get harder.

The Census Bureau is moving to end its in-person interviews on Sept. 30, a month earlier than its previous Oct. 31 deadline, anonymous bureau employees tell NPR. The decision is raising fears among census takers that a "massive undercount" is imminent, especially in communities with low self-response rates.

About 4 in 10 houses still haven't responded to the 2020 Census, which counts every person living in America and is necessary for determining congressional apportionment and the distribution of federal funding. Several Trump administration decisions have already raised fears of an undercount among hard-to-reach populations, namely undocumented people.

In-person, door-to-door interviews are critical for reaching people who haven't responded to the census, and are expected to begin Aug. 11. That would leave barely a month to conduct interviews if those efforts are cut off Sept. 30. "It's going to be impossible to complete the count in time," an area manager who oversees local census offices told NPR. "I'm very fearful we're going to have a massive undercount." It's also unclear if people can self-respond after Sept. 30 even if the door-to-door efforts end; the self-response deadline is also supposed to be Oct. 31.

"We are currently evaluating our operations to enable the Census Bureau to provide this data in the most expeditious manner and when those plans have been finalized we will make an announcement," the bureau said in a statement when NPR inquired about the reported cutoff on Friday. Kathryn Krawczyk

hakuna matata
Beyoncé debuts new visual album that aims to shift 'the global perception of the word Black'

9:47 a.m.

Beyoncé is feeling the love from fans after dropping her latest visual album.

Disney+ on Friday debuted Black Is King, the new film that Beyoncé wrote, directed, and produced and is based on the music of her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. Hitting Disney+ about a year after the Lion King remake, Black Is King "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," and in it, "the voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," Disney said.

Beyoncé on Thursday explained that her hope with the project was "that it shifts the global perception of the word Black, which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me." She added, "Black Is King means black is regal and rich, in history, in purpose, and in lineage." After the project was announced in June, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram that "the events of 2020 have made the film's vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey."

The visual album features a dedication to Beyoncé's son, Sir Carter, as well as to "all our sons and daughters," with text on screen reading, "The sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom." Early reviews are as positive as you'd expect, with Deadline calling the "excellent" film a "poignant and ardent mixtape and a further evolution of an American artist." The film is now streaming on Disney+.

wild weather
Now a Category 1 hurricane, Isaias approaches the Bahamas

2:01 a.m.
A man exercises in the rain in the Dominican Republic.
Erika Santelices/AFP via Getty Images

As a tropical storm, Isaias caused flooding and landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico on Thursday, and now, it's a hurricane expected to pass over the southeastern Bahamas early Friday morning and move near South Florida on Saturday.

Isaias knocked down trees and power lines in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, where at least 35 people had to be rescued from floodwaters, The Associated Press reports. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Isaias became a hurricane late Thursday night, and is a Category 1 with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. It is the second hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and about 70 miles east-southeast of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas.

Hurricane warnings have been issued in the Bahamas for Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, and Bimini. Last year's Hurricane Dorian caused massive destruction in Abaco and Grand Bahama, and authorities there said crews have been working to remove debris left over from that storm. Some residents whose homes were destroyed by Dorian are still living in tents, and they have been encouraged to find shelter elsewhere. Catherine Garcia

spoiler alert: it's terrifying
New Lincoln Project video imagines what it's like to wake up from a coma in 2020

12:55 a.m.

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to wake up in 2020 after being in a coma for nearly four years, the Lincoln Project has you covered.

The Lincoln Project, founded by Republicans who do not want to see President Trump re-elected, released its latest ad, "Wake Up," on Thursday. It opens with a man in a hospital bed being greeted by his family, who let him know he was in a car accident and has been in a coma for more than three years. "Did I miss anything interesting?" he asks his masked family.

A proud Trump voter, he starts peppering his Republican family with questions, like how did the president get Mexico to pay for his border wall? They catch him up to speed on about 0.01 percent of what has happened over the last few years, putting their own positive spin on the impeachment, the coronavirus pandemic, the Stormy Daniels saga, Trump throwing paper towels in Puerto Rico, and the economy. The man's reaction, while extreme, also feels pretty relatable. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia

op-ed
Federalist Society co-founder says Trump's tweet about delaying election is grounds for impeachment

July 30, 2020
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

He voted for President Trump in 2016 and opposed his impeachment earlier this year, but Steven Calabresi, co-founder of the conservative Federalist Society, believes Trump took things too far by tweeting about delaying November's election.

In an op-ed published Thursday afternoon by The New York Times, Calabresi, a professor at Northwestern University's Pritzker School of Law, wrote that he was "appalled" by Trump's tweet. "Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats' assertion that President Trump is a fascist," he added. "But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president's immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate."

Through wars, the Great Depression, and general upheaval, the United States has never canceled or postponed a presidential election, Calabresi said, and Trump's fears over increased mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic is no reason to consider doing so this year. Each state, he wrote, will decide "whether to allow universal mail-in voting and Article II of the Constitution explicitly gives the states total power over the selection of presidential electors."

Now is the time for every Republican in Congress to stand up to Trump and let him know he "cannot postpone the federal election," Calabresi said. "Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional, and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again." Read the entire op-ed at The New York Times. Catherine Garcia

hollywood 411
Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to talk show staff amid workplace investigation

July 30, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres.
Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

In a memo sent to staffers on Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres said she was "disappointed" to learn that several former Ellen DeGeneres Show workers complained about their time on set, as she wanted it to be "a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect."

Earlier this month, about a dozen ex-employees spoke with BuzzFeed News and detailed their time working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with one alleging that she experienced racial abuse and several others saying they were fired for taking medical leave or using bereavement time. They primarily blamed the show's executive producers and senior managers, not DeGeneres, for the "toxic" culture.

In the memo, obtained by People, DeGeneres said she was "sorry" to hear all of this, and is "glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention." She has since learned that "people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded."

An internal investigation was launched earlier this week, and Warner Bros. said in a statement on Thursday it has already found "some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management" and "identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been addressed, and are taking the first steps to implement them." Catherine Garcia

bankruptcy
Edit

California Pizza Kitchen files for bankruptcy

July 30, 2020
Pizza at the California Pizza Kitchen.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

California Pizza Kitchen on Thursday filed for bankruptcy, with the restaurant chain saying it plans on closing some of its roughly 200 locations.

Founded in 1985, the company started looking for buyers last fall, and the search is still on. Now, California Pizza Kitchen is being kept afloat thanks to a $47 million loan from a group of lenders, which will fund operations through the bankruptcy proceedings, The Wall Street Journal reports.

"The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on our operations certainly created additional challenges, but this agreement from our lenders demonstrates their commitment to CPK's viability as an ongoing business," CEO Jim Hyatt said in a statement. California Pizza Kitchen is based in Los Angeles, and has restaurants in the United States, United Arab Emirates, India, South Korea, Singapore, the Philippines, Mexico, Japan, and Hong Kong. Catherine Garcia

