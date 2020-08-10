Texas doctor delivers baby boy of woman he delivered 25 years ago

-
Texas doctor delivers baby boy of woman he delivered 25 years ago1:58 a.m.
Trump will reportedly only have a handful of people help him with debate prep1:22 a.m.
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under Hong Kong's new national security law12:06 a.m.
At least 97,000 U.S. kids tested positive for coronavirus over last 2 weeks of JulyAugust 9, 2020
Collin Morikawa wins 2020 PGA ChampionshipAugust 9, 2020
New Zealand records 100 days without a new domestic coronavirus caseAugust 9, 2020
Primary voting temporarily halted in Puerto Rico due to a lack of ballotsAugust 9, 2020
Protests erupt in Belarus as opposition fears presidential election was riggedAugust 9, 2020
