For new book, Bob Woodward obtained 'extraordinary' letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un

1:36 a.m.
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Bob Woodward's new book about President Trump now has a name: Rage.

Rage is scheduled for release on Sept. 15, and people familiar with the book's contents told CNN it goes into detail about how Trump makes decisions and his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic, national security, and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Rage will be published by Simon & Schuster, the same company behind recent tell-alls by former National Security Adviser John Bolton and the president's niece, Mary Trump. CEO Jonathan Karp told CNN Rage is "the most important book Simon & Schuster will publish this year. Every voter should read it before Nov. 3."

In January, Trump announced that he sat down with Woodward for the book; he ignored earlier interview requests from Woodward when the author was working on his 2018 tome, Fear, and criticized the book after it was published. CNN reports that Woodward recorded hundreds of hours of interviews with Trump and other people close to him and the White House, and also obtained "notes, emails, diaries, calendars, and confidential documents," including 25 personal letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A person familiar with the letters called them "extraordinary," and Simon & Schuster revealed that in one of them, "Kim describes the bond between the two leaders as out of a 'fantasy film.'" Catherine Garcia

2020 poll watch
Joe Biden's Kamala Harris VP pick is an early hit, poll suggests

1:50 a.m.
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is an early success as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll finds. Indian Americans are thrilled to have someone of Indian descent on a major party ticket, Black women are similarly excited, and even progressive groups and activists who were hoping Biden would pick someone more to the left expressed support for Harris on the ticket.

They aren't alone. Nearly 90 percent of Democrats approve of Harris as Biden's running mate, and she is more popular than Biden among younger voters, women, and Republicans, Reuters found in its poll, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday. Sixty percent of Americans, including 37 percent of Republicans and 87 percent of Democrats, agreed that choosing Harris for a major party ticket is a "major milestone" for the U.S. She is viewed favorably by 56 percent of Americans overall — about the same as Biden — including 60 percent of women, 62 percent of U.S. adults under 35, and 25 percent of Republicans.

President Trump's favorability rating lags at 42 percent in the Reuters/Ipsos poll, and Vice President Mike Pence sits a little higher, at 47 percent.

The popularity of the Harris pick did not translate into much of an electoral boost for Biden, though. He gained 1 percentage point over Trump since the previous Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted Monday and Tuesday. The Biden-Harris ticket now has an 8 point lead over Trump-Pence, 46 percent to 38 percent, according to the new poll, conducted online in English with 1,000 adults participating. The poll's credibility interval is about 3 percentage points. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Firefighter now fostering dog he rescued from a blaze

12:58 a.m.
A Jack Russell Terrier.
iStock

Millie, a Jack Russell Terrier, has a second chance at life, thanks to the firefighter who saved her last month.

On July 28, a crew was called to an apartment fire in Newham, a London borough. Paramedics were already outside the building treating a woman, who told the firefighters her dog, Millie, was still somewhere inside.

Lead firefighter Jamie Trew spotted Millie under a bed. She looked lifeless, and he quickly administered oxygen. After 10 minutes, Millie "showed signs of life and she eventually regained consciousness enough to start walking and was taken to a local emergency vet," station officer Dean Ivil told BBC News. Millie's owner is still recovering, and for now, the dog is "happily" being fostered by Trew.

"It's a lovely ending for what could have been a tragic story," Ivil said. "If her owner decides it's best, Millie has a forever home with Jamie and his family." Catherine Garcia

Kanye 2020
Kanye West met quietly with Jared Kushner in Colorado last weekend, for some reason

12:08 a.m.

Kanye West, who may be seriously running for president this year or not, met privately with President Trump's de facto campaign chairman, Jared Kushner, in Colorado last weekend, The New York Times reported Wednesday. West had apparently been camping in Colorado with his family and flew, alone, to Telluride, where Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were vacationing. When contacted by the Times, West said he and Kushner had discussed a book on Black empowerment.

West has freely acknowledged that his slapdash presidential campaign might hurt Joe Biden, whom he has recently criticized, and help Trump, with whom he has a friendly relationship. In a brief follow-up interview with the Times on Wednesday, West declined to elaborate on his meeting with Kushner but did say he is angry about the abortion rate among Black women and said he doesn't reflexively support Democrats. Peter Weber

get creative
Biden's campaign reportedly asked potential running mates to think about nicknames Trump might give them

August 12, 2020
Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As part of former Vice President Joe Biden's vetting process for potential running mates, he asked them to use their imaginations and think of the different nicknames President Trump might use against them, campaign officials told The Wall Street Journal.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, picked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Tuesday. In the final days before he made his choice, Biden's team interviewed 11 other possible candidates, including Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). Before that, there were more than 20 people in the running, the Journal reports, and one of the questions they were all asked was, "What do you think Trump's nickname for you will be?"

Warren already knew the answer, as Trump has called her "Pocahontas" numerous times, and he has also referred to Whitmer as "the woman in Michigan." The campaign officials didn't reveal how Harris answered the question, but shortly after Biden broke the news of her selection, the Trump campaign dubbed her "Phony Kamala." Catherine Garcia

$$$$$
Donations to Biden campaign surged after Harris named as running mate

August 12, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign received a huge financial boost after he named Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

In the 24 hours after Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, made his announcement on Tuesday afternoon, his campaign raised $26 million, with 150,000 first-time donors chipping in. The money really came flooding in during the first hour after he broke the news — those were the best 60 minutes of fundraising his campaign has had so far, Politico reports.

Biden shared the fundraising totals during a virtual event on Wednesday evening, saying, "It's really palpable, the excitement." Prior to joining the ticket, Harris brought in more than $5 million for the Biden campaign by headlining online fundraisers. Catherine Garcia

priorities
After Trump's complaints, the Department of Energy proposes relaxing showerhead standards

August 12, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has decided to take on Big Showerhead.

Under a new proposal from the Department of Energy, the definition of a showerhead would be changed so manufacturers are able to work around the current requirement that no more than 2.5 gallons flow through per minute. "If adopted, this rule would undo the action of the previous administration and return to congressional intent, allowing Americans — not Washington bureaucrats — to choose what kind of showerheads they have in their homes," Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes told The Hill via email.

The standards are in place in order to save water and reduce energy consumption, but President Trump has gone on the record multiple times saying he is more concerned about how a low-flow showerhead affects his tresses. During an event in July, Trump mused: "Showerheads — you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. health officials report nearly 1,500 COVID-19 deaths, the highest total since May

August 12, 2020
Nurses at a coronavirus testing site.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On Wednesday, health officials in the United States reported 1,493 deaths due to the coronavirus, the highest single-day total since mid-May.

According to data compiled by The Washington Post, the nationwide seven-day average of newly reported deaths has been above 1,000 for 17 days in a row, after steadily going up for most of July.

Texas on Wednesday reported 324 new COVID-19 deaths, the state's highest single-day total. Over the last four weeks, the seven-day average death toll has more than tripled in Washington and doubled in Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Georgia, where this week the average daily case count has also been slowly increasing. Catherine Garcia

