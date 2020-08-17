St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters to participate in Republican National Convention

Republican National Convention organizers are hoping that the allure of a St. Louis husband and wife photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters will be enough to pull in viewers.

Republican Party officials said the armed couple, lawyers Patricia and Mark McCloskey, will participate in next week's convention and share their support of President Trump, The Washington Post reports. The McCloskeys were photographed in late June outside their home, wielding guns and pointing them at Black Lives Matter protesters who were marching by on their way to the mayor's house down the street.

Last month, both McCloskeys were charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. They claim they were defending their home from the protesters, with Mark McCloskey telling Fox News, "We're not going to apologize for doing what's right."