St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters to participate in Republican National Convention

9:37 p.m.

Republican National Convention organizers are hoping that the allure of a St. Louis husband and wife photographed pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters will be enough to pull in viewers.

Republican Party officials said the armed couple, lawyers Patricia and Mark McCloskey, will participate in next week's convention and share their support of President Trump, The Washington Post reports. The McCloskeys were photographed in late June outside their home, wielding guns and pointing them at Black Lives Matter protesters who were marching by on their way to the mayor's house down the street.

Last month, both McCloskeys were charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. They claim they were defending their home from the protesters, with Mark McCloskey telling Fox News, "We're not going to apologize for doing what's right."

The Republican National Convention's schedule is still mostly shrouded in mystery. Trump has said he will speak from the White House, with Vice President Mike Pence delivering his address from Fort McHenry in Maryland. Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.N. ambassador, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are also expected to make appearances. Catherine Garcia

not a secret anymore
Kamala Harris' Secret Service code name reportedly reflects her groundbreaking nomination

9:05 p.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is well aware of her groundbreaking status.

The new Democratic vice presidential pick has selected "Pioneer" as her Secret Service code name, CNN first reported Monday ahead of the first night of the Democratic National Convention. A source confirmed the report to ABC News.

Harris was quickly put under Secret Service protection last week after former Vice President Joe Biden chose her as his presidential running mate, CNN reports. She picked her new code name off a list the White House Communications Agency had approved. Biden, meanwhile, will keep his code name from the Obama administration, which was "Celtic," and Jill Biden will keep hers, which was "Capri."

CNN's law enforcement analyst Jonathan Wackrow, a former Secret Service agent, said protectees have often "taken on the persona of the call sign that they had selected." Former President Barack Obama's "'Renegade' is a great example: how he went against the establishment in some of the things that he had done," Wackrow said.

Harris has already started fulfilling her name: She's the first Black woman nominated to be the vice president. And if elected, she'll be the first woman, Indian American, and Black vice president in U.S. history. Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
Michelle Obama calls Biden a 'profoundly decent man' as Trump mocks her pre-taped DNC speech

8:26 p.m.

President Trump isn't impressed with former first lady Michelle Obama's Democratic National Convention speech

Obama will headline the DNC on Monday, and the convention aired a clip of her prerecorded speech a few hours ahead of her appearance. The 30-second preview seems to focus more on Biden's strengths than Trump's weaknesses, but the president still couldn't miss a chance to attack it.

In her speech, Obama calls Biden a "profoundly decent man, guided by faith." "He was a terrific vice president," Obama continues, saying he "knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country."

Trump took a swipe at Obama and the DNC at a press conference in Wisconsin earlier Monday, asking, "Who wants to listen to Michelle Obama do a taped speech?" Trump then promised his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination from the White House next Thursday will be live, no matter what Hatch Act sticklers have to say about it. Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
Here's how to watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention

8:26 p.m.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There are several ways people can watch this year's Democratic National Convention.

The convention will run each night through Thursday, with speakers and entertainers appearing from 9 to 11 p.m. ET. The official livestream can be viewed on the 2020 Democratic National Convention website, as well as the DNC's social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. On Amazon Prime video, search for "DNC," and for those using streaming video, there is also a channel on Twitch.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will air the convention from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with CNN, C-SPAN, PBS, and MSNBC broadcasting the full program, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. All of the major networks will also have livestreams on their websites. Catherine Garcia

protest fallout
Virginia state senator, NAACP leaders charged with felony 'injury' to Confederate statue

7:47 p.m.

The arrest of Virginia's Senate president pro tempore is raising suspicions from the state's top Democrats.

Louise Lucas, the legislature's top ranking Democrat, who represents Portsmouth, was charged with felony "injury to a monument" and conspiracy Monday, as were the city's NAACP president and vice president, a school board member, and four others. The charges stemmed from a June protest where protesters tore down a statue of a Confederate soldier, though it's unclear if Lucas played a role in taking it down, per local station WAVY.

The timing of the arrest raised questions from Virginia House Rep. Lee Carter (D), given that the state legislature was set to reconvene this week for a special session on criminal justice reform. Virginia's constitution bars the arrest of General Assembly members during or 15 days before their sessions, except for "treason, felony, or breach of the peace."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) echoed Carter's suspicion.

Virginia lawmakers this week will consider a change to "a law that allows police to charge people with felony assault even if the arresting officers are not seriously hurt," The Virginian-Pilot reports. Bills to bar police from using chokeholds and no-knock warrants, to make it easier to expunge criminal records, and to eliminate jury sentencing are also on the docket this week. Kathryn Krawczyk

electric emergency
Millions of Californians brace for blackouts as governor calls severe power shortages 'unacceptable'

7:33 p.m.
Electrical lines above the LA River.
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned on Monday that millions of Californians could lose their power amid rolling blackouts.

A heat wave is putting stress on the state's electric grid, as sweltering Californians rely on their air conditioners and fans to stay cool. The California Independent System Operator runs the grid for most of the state, and Steve Berberich, its president and CEO, said on Monday California is short about 4,400 megawatts. The body issued a statewide flex alert through Wednesday, asking all residents to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Rolling blackouts were last used in the state two decades ago, and Berberich said about 3.3 million homes might briefly lose their power on Monday to ease pressure on the grid. This is "unacceptable," Newsom said, and the next several days will be "very challenging." He promised to free up additional energy and also investigate why there is such a massive shortage.

The heat wave gripping California is bringing with it extreme temperatures, with Los Angeles International Airport, Oxnard, and Palmdale all reporting record highs on Sunday. A strong high-pressure system centered over Arizona is causing the heat, the Los Angeles Times reports, with relief only found within a few miles of the coast. Catherine Garcia

trump vs the environment
Trump administration finalizes plan to open Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling

6:50 p.m.
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Getty Images

The Trump administration announced on Monday it has finalized a plan to open up part of Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas drilling.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said drilling leases will soon be auctioned off so companies can start exploring for oil and gas, and this move "marks a new chapter in American energy independence." Under a 2017 law, there must be two lease sales in the refuge by 2024, and Bernhardt said he believes "there could be a lease sale by the end of the year."

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is the largest national wildlife refuge in the United States, and is home to polar bears and caribou. Environmental activists warn that drilling in the Arctic will harm animals, pollute water, and hasten climate change. Gina McCarthy, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council and a former Environmental Protection Agency administrator, told CNN the Interior's decision is an "egregious intrusion into the sacred lands of the Gwich'in and other Indigenous people" and a threat to wildlife.

Several environmental organizations said on Monday they plan on filing lawsuits to stop the leases. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has called for a ban on new oil and gas permits on public lands. Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
Bernie Sanders reportedly wanted Harris to be Biden's running mate, even over Elizabeth Warren

6:22 p.m.
Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-Calif.) vice presidential nomination disappointed a lot of progressives. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly wasn't one of them.

After exiting the Democratic primary race and effectively conceding the presidential nomination to former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders stayed close to Biden and helped shape some of his campaign platform. That took form both through a set of Biden-Sanders unity task forces, and in Sanders influencing Biden's vice presidential pick, Bloomberg reports.

Sanders' advocacy pushed Biden to the left on a few issues, though it didn't get Biden to embrace signature progressive policies such as the Green New Deal or Medicare-for-all. But when it comes to Biden's running mate, Sanders reportedly got his top choice: Harris. Sanders "saw the California senator as the best boost for the ticket's chances against Trump," an anonymous source close to Sanders told Bloomberg. Sanders expressed his support for the Biden-Harris ticket on Sunday, telling ABC News he predicts an "overwhelming majority of progressives" will vote for them because they "understand that it is absolutely imperative that Donald Trump be defeated."

The Bloomberg report is especially surprising considering Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sanders' close friend and fellow progressive, was also strongly considered to be Biden's running mate. Harris, Warren, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice were reportedly Biden's final four contenders. Kathryn Krawczyk

