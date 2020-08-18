3 prominent Republican women explain why they're voting for Biden

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, and former New York congresswoman Susan Molinari, all Republicans, shared during night one of the Democratic National Convention why former Vice President Joe Biden, not President Trump, has their vote.

Christine Todd Whitman, who also served as former President George W. Bush's first director of the Environmental Protection Agency, said she is a lifelong Republican, whose parents were introduced at a Republican National Convention. The 2020 election isn't about "a Republican or Democrat," she declared. "It's about a person, a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track. A person who can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done. Donald Trump isn't that person. Joe Biden is."

Before going to Quibi, Meg Whitman was CEO of eBay and Hewlett-Packard, and ran for governor of California on the Republican ticket. She scoffed at Trump's background in real estate development, saying he had "no idea how to run a business, let alone an economy. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has a plan that will strengthen our economy for working people and small business owners. For me, the choice is simple. I'm with Joe."

Because she is from New York, Molinari said she is very familiar with Trump, and found him to be "disturbing" and "disappointing." She has worked with Biden on projects related to ending violence against women, and said his devotion to this is why she's "so proud to call him my friend. ... He's a really good man and he's exactly what this nation needs at this time." Catherine Garcia