DNC 2020
3 prominent Republican women explain why they're voting for Biden

12:26 a.m.

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, and former New York congresswoman Susan Molinari, all Republicans, shared during night one of the Democratic National Convention why former Vice President Joe Biden, not President Trump, has their vote.

Christine Todd Whitman, who also served as former President George W. Bush's first director of the Environmental Protection Agency, said she is a lifelong Republican, whose parents were introduced at a Republican National Convention. The 2020 election isn't about "a Republican or Democrat," she declared. "It's about a person, a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track. A person who can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done. Donald Trump isn't that person. Joe Biden is."

Before going to Quibi, Meg Whitman was CEO of eBay and Hewlett-Packard, and ran for governor of California on the Republican ticket. She scoffed at Trump's background in real estate development, saying he had "no idea how to run a business, let alone an economy. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has a plan that will strengthen our economy for working people and small business owners. For me, the choice is simple. I'm with Joe."

Because she is from New York, Molinari said she is very familiar with Trump, and found him to be "disturbing" and "disappointing." She has worked with Biden on projects related to ending violence against women, and said his devotion to this is why she's "so proud to call him my friend. ... He's a really good man and he's exactly what this nation needs at this time." Catherine Garcia

Opinion
3 things we learned from the 1st night of the all-remote DNC

12:56 a.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The first night of the first all-remote Democratic National Convention is over. It was a deeply strange event, but there were a few initial lessons to be had.

1) In spite of themselves, people still watched this thing. Though there are no official ratings data on the convention yet, political media was all over it, and Michelle Obama's necklace was the top-searched thing on Google during the last hour of the event. It seems people are desperate for any kind of official step forward in the challenge to President Trump.

2) Keep it simple. The first hour and a half or so featured a rapid-fire sequence of different short speeches and gimmick videos. These came and went without making much of an impression — with the exception of one woman who spoke about how her father had trusted Trump's propaganda and died from COVID-19.

3) Think documentaries. The best parts of the convention were the speeches from Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama, because they were quite substantive and rhetorically skilled respectively, and had some time to breathe. It appeared as though the Democrats were attempting to recreate the experience of an in-person convention, but they are really just broadcasting a long documentary film. That is a different format than one featuring in-person speeches with a live audience. Hopefully they can learn and make the following days of the convention more unified and coherent. Ryan Cooper

Opinion
Fox News' alternate reality DNC

12:38 a.m.
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

If the first night of this year's virtual Democratic National Convention reminded us of anything, it is that America has two major center-right political parties. In any European country, Democrats would be the ruling neoliberals in a longstanding governing coalition with Christian Democrats or the least radical of the former communist parties.

This is why the evening's proceedings began with American flags, religion, and the Founding Fathers. There were prayers and a group reading of the Preamble to the Constitution. Children recited the Pledge of Allegiance, complete with "under God." Sen. Bernie Sanders stood in front of a folksy backdrop of split logs and shamefacedly explained that a vote for the party of which he is not technically a member would not mean a vote for single-payer health care or any of the other causes for which he has stood over the course of his long political career.

You would not get this impression watching the coverage on Fox News. On Laura Ingraham's program, which immediately followed the conclusion of the night's proceedings with appearances from Eric Trump and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, viewers were told about the "radical socalist agenda" that had apparently been announced, perhaps in a secret off-camera meeting with George Soros and Xi Jinping. At one point Cruz suggested that Sanders himself would be appointed secretary of state in a Joe Biden administration. (He has about as good a chance as he has of being named the next CEO of Goldman Sachs.) The host herself explained, if that is the right verb, that "we are going to lose the free market."

Eventually Dinesh D'Souza, the right-wing author who was once caught traveling with a woman he introduced as his fiancee while his actual wife was at home with their daughter, appeared to decry the iniquity of Biden's interview with a rapper published earlier Monday: "It's amazing that a presidential candidate would elevate Cardi B like this."

There is certainly something amazing about all of this. Matthew Walther

DNC 2020
The Democratic National Convention used John Prine's last recording for a COVID-19 memorial video

12:26 a.m.

The opening night of the Democratic National Convention virtual experiment had its high points and low ones, the speeches from Democratic and a handful of Republican politicians interspersed with musical performances, prerecorded videos, conversations with normal people who said they will vote for Joe Biden, and lots of Eva Longoria. In one of the night's more somber moments, the Democrats broadcast an in memoriam video for the 170,500 people who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.

One of those Amerians who died from complications COVID-19 was the great singer-songwriter John Prine, and his final recording, "I Remember Everything," was the soundtrack to the memorial.

Soon after Prine died on April 7, his label released his last song, written with longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin, NPR reports. Since the Democrats couldn't list all 170,000-plus Americans who have died from the coronavirus, they listed occupations and other descriptors instead. Prine's was simply "Musician." You can watch him play the full song below. Peter Weber

Opinion
The DNC backdrops stole the show

August 17, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

John Kasich was standing in the middle of nowhere. There was a road here a few minutes ago, a literal crossroads — get it? — but it has disappeared, seemingly into the void of utter green nothingness. The former Republican governor of Ohio appeared as lost as the country about which he was speaking in a series of groan-inducing metaphors.

Kasich was not the only guest on the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention whose words were less interesting than the backdrop against which they were spoken. As far as I could tell only Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was on an actual stage with an actual wooden podium and microphone. Instead Eva Longoria appeared in front of something that looked like a cheap knock-off version of the digital maps used by cable news anchors in their election night coverage; beyond the edges of the West Coast were glowing stars. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) squinted at viewers from her couch. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) stood under two equally ugly Target parodies of abstract expressonist "art" (one painting was square-ish dark blue sludge with some white in the top-left corner; the other was vertical light blue sludge with white at the bottom). Tom Steyer, the businessman who spent $130 million to come in third in the South Carolina primary, showed off some awards, including two that seemed to be old-fashioned lightbulbs with wood bases. Andrew Yang, the other businessman in the race, had an actual globe, which was refreshing somehow.

While informing us that Donald Trump is the most racist president in American history (presumably besting even the actual slaveowners) and that he is "literally tearing apart the fabric of our country," Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman and failed candidate for a variety of offices, showed off his vinyl collection.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) showed off his wood collection.

The logs were machine cut, which made me wonder whether the 78-year-old but still junior senator from Vermont has his own wood splitter.

It was nice to see all these people again. Matthew Walther

DNC 2020
Michelle Obama says Trump is 'clearly in over his head' and 'simply cannot be who we need him to be'

August 17, 2020

Former first lady Michelle Obama made clear in her keynote address at Monday's Democratic National Convention that she does not think President Trump is doing a great job as president, but she made her point more in sorrow than anger.

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," Obama said. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is." That last line was likely a nod to Trump's assessment of America's high COVID-19 death toll in an interview with Axios on HBO.

Obama acknowledged that her assessment of Trump's lacking abilities and character won't be heard but everyone, and she noted that the American people at least know "I hate politics." There's clearly a broad constituency for that sentiment, but she's right that it probably won't tune into a partisan nominating convention. Peter Weber

Opinion
Bernie Sanders made the strongest possible argument for a Joe Biden presidency

August 17, 2020
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

Near the end of Monday's first segment of the Democratic National Convention, former Vice President Joe Biden's top rival in the 2020 primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders, made the most substantive argument for his candidacy of the entire night.

The case was straightforward and compelling. As usual Sanders dispensed with vague platitudes and focused on details and policy brass tacks. On the one hand, he noted that Trump's presidency has done incalculable damage to the United States. We are suffering "the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression," he observed, correctly. "Under this administration, authoritarianism has taken root in our country … Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Trump golfs."

On the other hand, he noted that Biden has promised to get behind the most left-wing Democratic campaign platform in decades — including a $15 per hour minimum wage, 12 weeks of paid family leave, universal pre-K, subsidies for child care, pro-union legal reforms, and a massive build-out of clean energy. In short, President Trump is destroying this country, and a President Biden would start fixing it. Hard to argue with that.

But Sanders also implicitly noted that the movement he has helped breathe into existence would likely have some role to play in actually achieving these goals. "Together we have moved this country in a bold new direction … many of the ideas we fought for that just a few years ago were considered radical are now mainstream." For the moment Sanders urged his followers to vote for Biden at the ballot box. After that, they may need to start demanding Biden live up to his promises. Ryan Cooper

2020 DNC
Michelle Obama: 'If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can'

August 17, 2020

Michelle Obama is not painting a rosy picture of a future under President Trump's second term.

The former first lady headlined the Democratic National Convention's first night on Monday, where she took swipes at Trump's time in office and relayed how important she felt it was to elect former Vice President Joe Biden. She outlined how "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country" who is "clearly in over his head," and pivoted to an even more dire message.

Still, Obama knew her speech "won't be heard by some people." "But enough of you know me by now," Obama continued. "You know I hate politics, but you also know I care about this nation" and "all of our children." She then left viewers with a final message she wanted to stick, saying "If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don't make a change this election." Kathryn Krawczyk

