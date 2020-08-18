See More Speed Reads
DNC 2020
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes no mention of Biden in DNC nomination of Bernie Sanders

10:01 p.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) didn't feel the pressure of the presumptive nominee during her moment in the Democratic National Convention spotlight.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez gave a nominating speech for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at the DNC. But while most speakers so far have been clear in their support for former Vice President Joe Biden, Ocasio-Cortez made no concessions in the short time she had on the virtual stage.

Ocasio-Cortez started by thanking the "mass people's movement" supporting Sanders and "working to establish 21st-century social, economic, and human rights, including guaranteed health care, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people." That movement realizes America's economy "rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many," she continued, and acknowledged that people are "looking for deep, systemic solutions" to all of this. And at the end, she credited Sanders for building this coalition, while not mentioning Biden's name at all.

Watch Ocasio-Cortez's whole speech below. Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
Bill Clinton rips Trump: 'We are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate tripled'

9:57 p.m.
Bill Clinton.
Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton explained in stark terms during night two of the Democratic National Convention how COVID-19 has devastated the United States.

Clinton reminded viewers that when President Trump was asked earlier this month about the surge in COVID-19 deaths, he said, "It is what it is," but "did it have to be this way?" Clinton asked. "No. COVID hit us much harder than it had to. We have just four percent of the world's population, but 25 percent of the world's COVID cases. Our unemployment rate is more than twice as high as South Korea's, two-and-a-half times the United Kingdom's, more than three times Japan's. Donald Trump says we're leading the world — well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate tripled."

The Oval Office should "be a command center," Clinton said, but under Trump, it's a "storm center. It's only chaos. Just one thing never changes: His determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there." If people want a president who "defines the job as spending hours a day watching TV and zapping people on social media, he's your man. Denying, distracting, and demeaning works great if you're trying to entertain and inflame. But in a real crisis, it collapses."

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the opposite, Clinton said, and will be a "go to work president, a down to earth guy, a get the job done guy." He is a "man with a mission to take responsibility," Clinton declared, and will "take responsibility, not shift the blame. Concentrate, not distract. Unite, not divide. Our choice is Joe Biden." Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
Sally Yates, acting attorney general fired by Trump, says he 'treats our country like it's his family business'

9:42 p.m.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates was an unusual speaker at Tuesday's Democratic National Convention.

Yates, who served as a deputy attorney general under former President Barack Obama, stayed on in the Trump administration to help transition the Justice Department and was quickly fired. With her legal background, "speaking at a political convention is something I never expected to be doing," Yates acknowledged. "But the future of our democracy is at stake," she continued before calling out the president's alleged transgressions.

Yates started with Democrats' latest fight, saying Trump is "even trying to sabotage our postal service to keep people from being able to vote." She went on to call out Trump's "constant attacks on the FBI, the free press, inspectors general, federal judges," saying "they all have one purpose: to remove any check on his abuse of power."

"Put simply, [Trump] treats our country like it's his family business — this time bankrupting our nation’s moral authority at home and abroad," Yates continued. "But our country doesn’t belong to him. It belongs to all of us." Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 DNC
Colin Powell, Cindy McCain become latest Republicans to join DNC and endorse Biden

8:51 p.m.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention is featuring something it never has before: Republicans.

On the first night of this year's DNC, John Kasich, the former GOP governor of Ohio and 2016 presidential candidate, was among a group of prominent Republicans who broke ranks and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the presidency. On Tuesday, Cindy McCain, the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell will join them.

Cindy McCain lent her voice to a video compilation celebrating Biden and John McCain's "unlikely friendship." In a preview of the video released ahead of the DNC, Cindy McCain describes how John McCain met Biden as his Navy Senate liaison for a trip overseas. The friendship "never should've worked," and yet they traveled "thousands of miles together," and their families became close over the years.

Powell meanwhile served as secretary of state under former President George W. Bush, and is a lifelong Republican. In a preview of his address at Tuesday's DNC, Powell describes how he built the same values "growing up in the south Bronx" as Biden did in Scranton Pennsylvania. "Those values still define him, and we need to restore those values to the White House," Powell continued, saying Biden will "take care of our troops in the same way he would his own family." Kathryn Krawczyk

Kathryn Krawczyk

interviews
Biden says he picked Harris as his running mate because 'the government should look like the country'

8:48 p.m.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

In their first joint interview together, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) shared with People how they see their partnership working, should they be elected in November.

Harris said she and Biden have already agreed she will be "the last one in the room — and there to give him honest feedback. Being vice president to Joe Biden to me means supporting his agenda and supporting him in every way." Biden said it was important to him that he have someone like Harris on the ticket because she has an extraordinary "intellectual capacity, educational background, backbone, and stature. It's going to change a lot."

While serving as attorney general in California, Harris became friends with Biden's late son, Beau Biden, who was attorney general of Delaware. Harris said that "this is how I got to really know Joe as a person, hearing about him through his son. But I also want to add this: Joe Biden had the audacity to say he was going to have a woman as his vice president. He didn't apologize for it. In a country where we still have so much to do to fight toward our ideals, he just fast-forwarded the whole thing."

Biden says it just made sense for him to select a woman as his running mate. "The government should look like the country," he told People. "There's a new law of physics in politics: Any country that does not engage more than half their population in sharing the full responsibilities of governance and power is absolutely going to lose." Catherine Garcia

2020 DNC
How to watch night 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

8:33 p.m.
Democratic National Convention sign.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Night two of the 2020 Democratic national convention will include some very diverse voices and guests announced just hours before the event began.

Starting at 9 p.m., top Democrats including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) will appear. A selection of 17 "up-and-coming" Democrats from across the country will give a keynote address welcoming viewers to the first all-virtual convention in the party's history. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, along with former first lady Rosalynn Carter, will also speak. And in another day of DNC firsts, two Republicans, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Cindy McCain, the wife of late Sen. John McCain, will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden. The night will wrap with a speech from Jill Biden, who would become first lady should Biden be elected.

The official livestream can be viewed on the 2020 Democratic National Convention website, as well as the DNC's social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. On Amazon Prime video, search for "DNC," and on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV, search "Democratic National Convention." The DNC has also set up a channel on Twitch to stream the event.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News will air the convention from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with CNN, C-SPAN, PBS, and MSNBC broadcasting the full program beginning at 9 p.m. ET. All of the major networks will also have livestreams on their websites. Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
Viral New York Times security guard will be the 1st person to put Biden's name into nomination for president

8:02 p.m.

New York Times security guard Jacquelyn Brittany has escorted some big names into the newsroom, but she's only professed her love to one of them: former Vice President Joe Biden.

Cameras for the Times' show The Weekly caught their encounter last December, and the video quickly went viral. On Tuesday night, Jacquelyn, who has not shared her last name, will be the first person to officially nominate Biden for president ahead of the roll call vote, The Washington Post reports. In an interview, she told the Post she "never thought I would be in a position to do this. I never thought I was worthy enough to do this."

The 31-year-old said the way Biden has persevered through tragedies, like his first wife and daughter dying in a car accident, has inspired her. "He's been through so much, and he doesn't show it on the outside," she said. "He may feel it on the inside — and I'm that type of person."

Jacquelyn told the Post she only speaks to guests at work if they talk to her first, and she wanted to say something to Biden while she had the opportunity. When a Biden aide encouraged her to talk to him, Jacquelyn jumped at the chance, blurting out, "I love you. I do. You're like my favorite." Biden thanked her and asked if she'd like to take a selfie with him. He was "just genuinely, genuinely nice to people," Jacquelyn said. "We don't get that from everybody." Biden didn't end up receiving the Times' endorsement, but during an appearance in Iowa, told the crowd, "I got something better. I got to meet Jacquelyn." Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
17 'up-and-coming' Democrats will keynote the DNC's 2nd night — and none of them endorsed Bernie Sanders

7:57 p.m.

Democratic leaders seem to be sending a deliberate message about the future of the party with their DNC keynote speaker — or lack thereof.

Tuesday, the second night of the Democratic National Convention, marks the first time the party won't have a keynote speaker. Instead, it'll air a montage of 17 "next generation" party leaders — and none of them endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), The New York Times reports.

The selection of 17 Democrats, 11 of whom are people of color, is meant to represent "the deep bench Democrats have across the country from the ground up," Stephanie Cutter, a Democratic operative running the convention program, told the Times. These are "young, up-and-coming leaders representing a diverse group of ideas and perspectives from across the country," Cutter continued. Stacey Abrams, who lost 2018's Georgia gubernatorial race, and Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez are on that list, though they're only a year or two younger than former President Barack Obama was when he was elected president.

Meanwhile some high-profile faces who would fit Cutter's description won't be in the mash-up, such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), who endorsed Sanders and want to take the party in a more progressive direction. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), the undeniable rising star of the Democratic party right now, will meanwhile speak on her own to nominate Sanders for the presidency. Kathryn Krawczyk

