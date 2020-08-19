See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Percentage of Americans who say they'd get a COVID-19 vaccine declines 10 percent in 3 months

10:25 a.m.

Fewer Americans say they'd get a vaccine against COVID-19 than about three months ago, an alarming new poll has found.

In a poll released by CNN on Wednesday, when respondents were asked if they would personally try to get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 if one was made widely available at a low cost, only 56 percent said they would, while 40 percent said they wouldn't. The percentage of Americans who say they would get vaccinated is down 10 percentage points from May, when 66 percent in the same CNN poll said they'd get the vaccine.

CNN reports the decline "seems to be concentrated among Trump supporters, 51 percent of whom said they would seek out a vaccine in May compared with 38 percent who say the same now." In response to the poll's finding, CNN's Jim Sciutto tweeted, "The attack on science has consequences."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, previously warned that if too many Americans refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine, it's "unlikely" the U.S. will get to herd immunity.

That's why, he explained to CNN, it's important for "people to understand that we're doing everything we can to show that it's safe and that it's effective, and it's for the good of them as individuals and in society to take the vaccine." Fauci added, however, that keeping in mind the "anti-science, anti-authority, anti-vaccine feeling among some people in this country," health officials, unfortunately, have "a lot of work to do."

The poll was conducted by SSRS by speaking to a random national sample of 1,108 adults over the phone from Aug. 12-15. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points. Read more at CNN. Brendan Morrow

still a ways to go
Edit

Nearly half of physicians believe the U.S. coronavirus epidemic won’t 'be under control' until after June 2021

10:17 a.m.
A doctor.
IStock.

A plurality of physicians think Americans will have to wait until well into 2021 for the country's coronavirus epidemic to end, a new Physicians Foundation survey finds.

The terminology is somewhat vague, but 49 percent of the physicians surveyed think the virus "will be under control" and "risk of contracting COVID-19 will be minimal" nationally after June 1, 2021, which was the latest date offered in the survey (although 4 percent of those polled said the pandemic would "never" get under control). Another 37 percent were slightly more optimistic, believing the U.S. has a chance to contain the virus between January and June of 2021. Only 10 percent think that could happen this year.

Additionally, the results indicated physicians are concerned that reopening "business, schools, and public places" will lead to new spikes in the virus. A majority of those surveyed believe that poses a greater risk to their patients than prolonging social isolation will.

The Physicians Foundation survey was conducted by Merritt Hawkins between July 15-26. Data is based on 3,513 responses. The margin of error is 1.86 percentage points. Read the full results here. Tim O'Donnell

'threat to public health'
Edit

Health misinformation generated billions of Facebook views in the last year, study finds

8:45 a.m.
A 'like' sign stands at the entrance of Facebook headquarters May 18, 2012 in Menlo Park, California.
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Health misinformation is drawing a concerning number of eyes on Facebook, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.

The advocacy group Avaaz on Wednesday released a report estimating that networks spreading health misinformation generated roughly 3.8 billion views on Facebook in the last year, reports The Hill.

The report says this health misinformation reached a peak in April 2020, when the networks drew about 460 million views, and only about 16 percent of the misinformation the study looked at actually received a warning label from Facebook. The study also found that the health misinformation had about four times as many views as content from leading health institutions like the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that the platform's algorithm gives misinformation "an upper hand over authoritative health content."

Facebook said earlier this month that between April and June, it removed seven million posts from Facebook and Instagram for COVID-19 misinformation and attached warning labels to nearly 100 million others. But The Washington Post notes that, for instance, the viral conspiracy video "Plandemic," which promotes false claims about the coronavirus, was removed by the company only after it had racked up millions of shares.

Based on its findings, Avaaz concludes that Facebook is "failing to keep people safe and informed" during the coronavirus crisis, while Avaaz campaign director Fadi Quran said, per The Hill, "Facebook's algorithm is a major threat to public health." A Facebook spokesperson told the Post, "We share Avaaz's goal of limiting misinformation, but their findings don't reflect the steps we've taken to keep it from spreading on our services." Brendan Morrow

Quotables
Edit

Why a President Joe Biden might end up bolder than his 2 younger Democratic predecessors

8:34 a.m.

The president sworn in next January will be the oldest in U.S. history to take the oath of office, whether it's Joe Biden becoming the 46th president at age 78 or President Trump starting a second term, age 74. When Biden was first elected to the Senate in 1972, former President Bill Clinton — born in 1946, the same year as Trump and former President George W. Bush, boomers all — "was a law student running George McGovern's campaign in Texas," David Maraniss notes at The Washington Post. Former President Barack Obama, a de facto Gen Xer born in 1961, was an 11-year-old fifth grader.

Biden, a pre-boomer, "has been around national politics for 48 years, more than either Clinton or Obama had lived when they entered the White House," Maraniss says, but he has "somehow outlasted them into the virtual age," gunning for the top job a generation after Clinton retired. "The situation is striking for more than chronological unlikeliness," he muses:

Timing is everything in politics, and as both the first and last of the three to be in the electoral game, Biden finds himself now perhaps the freest of them all, unloosed by demographics, ideological shifts in both parties, and the spectacle of Donald Trump to make bolder choices than Clinton or Obama. It was in part because of voter exhaustion with the Clintons and a backlash against the Obamas that the metaphorical bridge eventually led to Biden, in many ways a safe and conventional everyman. But although Biden faces skepticism from the Democratic Party's left about whether he will be too accommodating, the conditions for an activist presidency are apparent. This is both despite and because of the dual crises of a pandemic and economic collapse he would face should he become president, and also because he is unlikely to be weighed down by reelection concerns, part of the calculation for Clinton and Obama. [The Washington Post]

Expectations are pretty low for a Biden presidency, according to a recent Pew poll, and most of his voters seem motivated mainly by their dislike of Trump.

The soft burden of low expectations may help Biden as much as it hurts him, but it may also end up being misplaced. Read more at The Washington Post. Peter Weber

Coup-ish
Edit

Mali's president steps down after military intervention

7:04 a.m.
Malian soliders celebrate after apparent coup
John Kalapo/Getty Images

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday, hours after mutinous soldiers arrested him and Prime Minister Boubou Cissé in the capital, Bamako. "I do not wish for blood to be shed anymore so I can maintain power," he said, ending his seven years in power. The apparent coup attempt followed a weeks-long political crisis during which protesters took to the streets demanding Keita's departure. His critics accused him of leading the West African nation to economic collapse amid a worsening security crisis driven by deepening ethnic and ideological tensions.

The U.S. and much of the international community condemned the "unconstitutional change." Anti-government protesters celebrated in Bamako. Harold Maass

Late Night Tackles the DNC
Edit

Late night hosts talk up Michelle Obama's DNC speech, mock Trump's comeback, laugh at Bernie's wood pile

6:24 a.m.

"The Democratic National Convention continued tonight, but everyone's still talking about Michelle Obama's speech," Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. "She really brought the heat, especially when she used President Trump's own words against him." When President Trump heard her "it is what it is" line, he added, "he squeezed his Diet Coke can so hard, it turned into a diamond."

"Everyone is saying the former first lady stole the night," Fallon said. Well, except Trump, who tried to turn Obama's insult back on her at an event Tuesday morning, where he also announced he will pardon suffragette Susan B. Anthony. Yes, "there's no bigger champion for women than the man who spent his morning rage-tweeting about Michelle Obama," he said. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also gave a big speech Monday night, though his backdrop of stacked wood nearly stole the show. "Man, when they told Bernie to log on to the event, he took it literally," Fallon joked.

Sanders may have given his speech "in a cabin where he clearly murdered Groot's entire family and stacked them in the background," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, but it was important he remind "his base that progressives cannot afford to cast protest votes like they did in 2016, because this s--t we live through? This was four years of Trump still caring about being re-elected."

Michelle Obama's "brilliant" speech is "all anybody was talking about today," Noah said. Her takedown of Trump "was ice cold. And what made it even more devastating was that Michelle Obama wasn't angry, she wasn't yelling, she just stated Trump's complete failures as a president as an obvious fact," without shaming people who disagree with her. Trump, unsurprisingly, "wasn't as impressed by Michelle's speech," he noted, though his critique — that she undercounted his COVID-19 deaths — "was one of the biggest self-owns I have ever seen."

During her speech, "Michelle Obama wore a necklace that said 'Vote' — and of course it's already been plagiarized," Seth Meyers joked at Late Night, showing a photo of the current first lady. "Be Vote." He was underwhelmed by the large number of Republican invited to speak.

Tooning Out the News specifically questioned, archly but fairly, whether Gov. John Kasich's crossroads speech would sway any Trump voters. Watch below. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles the DNC
Edit

Stephen Colbert recaps the highs and lows of Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

5:43 a.m.

"Last night, the Democrats kicked things off with one of the most electrifying infomercials of the year," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's live, post-convention Late Show, probably half-joking. The theme of Tuesday's convention was "'Leadership Matters' — which, of course, forced the GOP to rename the second night of their convention 'All Qualities Matter!' It was a magical evening. We saw roll-in packages about women's suffrage, America's health care crisis, and a beautiful travelogue of Joe Biden's hairline — it's evidently been on quite a journey these last 50 years."

Colbert ran through and commented on the night's roster of speakers, from up-and-comers like Alexandria Ocaiso-Cortez (briefly) and Stacey Abrams to former President Bill Clinton, plus the colorful roll call from all 50 states and seven territories. "Most exciting of all, Rhode Island brought the apps!" he said, specifically (and delightfully), calamari.

"Tonight's closer was the nominee's spouse, Dr. Jill Biden," Colbert said. "As first lady, Dr. Biden would bring dedication, resilience, and, of course, Joe's favorite snack," her fingers. "Joe told the story of how he had to ask for Jill's hand in marriage multiple times," he noted, "much like Democratic voters. Joe ran for president three times, and they finally went, 'Okay.'" The newly minted nominee himself stepped in at the end and made sure everyone knew that Jill Biden, praised by her grandchildren for her reptile-based practical jokes, would be a "first lady — lady, lady, lady," Colbert said, feigning horror. "No, Joe! If you say 'lady' four times in a mirror, Jill Biden shows up behind you with a dead snake!" Watch below. Peter Weber

DNC 2020
Edit

Biden's Democratic National Convention doubled down on ObamaCare, as polls suggest it should

3:37 a.m.

The main argument of the Democratic National Convention, at least over the first two nights, is that presidential nominee Joe Biden is a kind, decent person who will work to unite America and mend frayed external alliances, and is at least acceptable to a generous handful of prominent Republicans. But there has been some policy on display as well.

Tuesday night included a robust defense of the Affordable Care Act, one of the Obama administration's signature achievements — and a law Trump failed to dismantle in Congress and is currently, actively trying to kill at the Supreme Court. Biden also promised to expand health care and lower drug prices, though the televised segments were light on the details (those are on his website).

Tuesday's DNC had an ad-style video showcasing Biden's role in passing the ACA and tying it to Biden's own grief-filled personal story. "This fight is personal for Joe, as personal as it gets," the narrator says. "So when Joe says he has a plan to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, protect those with pre-existing conditions, and expand access to every American, he's thinking about how having having health care saved his boys. ... Joe Biden knows what affordable health care means to American families because of what it's meant to his."

Biden himself also spoke with several people who credited the ACA with literally saving their lives and/or their family's financial survival.

The DNC also featured the story of Ady Barkan, an ALS patient who first gained national prominence when Republicans came close to repealing the ACA. Two years later, his paralysis has left him without a voice, and he spoke at the DNC via a computer. "We live in the richest country in history and yet we do not guarantee this most basic human right: Everyone living in America should get the health care they need," he said, pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Even during this terrible crisis, Donald Trump and Republican politicians are trying to take away millions of people's health insurance."

Health care is one of the issues where polls consistently show Biden with a sizable advantage over Trump, and a Fox News poll released last week found that "by a 20-point margin, more voters have a favorable than an unfavorable opinion of ObamaCare (56-36 percent), the most positive views recorded in a Fox News survey." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.