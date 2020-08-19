Percentage of Americans who say they'd get a COVID-19 vaccine declines 10 percent in 3 months

-
Percentage of Americans who say they'd get a COVID-19 vaccine declines 10 percent in 3 months10:25 a.m.
-
Nearly half of physicians believe the U.S. coronavirus epidemic won’t 'be under control' until after June 202110:17 a.m.
-
Health misinformation generated billions of Facebook views in the last year, study finds8:45 a.m.
-
Why a President Joe Biden might end up bolder than his 2 younger Democratic predecessors8:34 a.m.
-
Mali's president steps down after military intervention7:04 a.m.
-
Late night hosts talk up Michelle Obama's DNC speech, mock Trump's comeback, laugh at Bernie's wood pile6:24 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert recaps the highs and lows of Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention5:43 a.m.
-
Biden's Democratic National Convention doubled down on ObamaCare, as polls suggest it should3:37 a.m.
10:25 a.m.
Nearly half of physicians believe the U.S. coronavirus epidemic won’t 'be under control' until after June 2021
10:17 a.m.
8:45 a.m.
8:34 a.m.
7:04 a.m.
Late night hosts talk up Michelle Obama's DNC speech, mock Trump's comeback, laugh at Bernie's wood pile
6:24 a.m.
5:43 a.m.
3:37 a.m.