DNC 2020
Obama reportedly moved his speaking slot at the DNC so he could 'pass the torch' to Harris

9:52 p.m.
Barack Obama.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama knows what it's like to make history at a Democratic National Convention, and soon, so will Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Obama was set to give the final speech during night three of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, but instead, he asked organizers to switch things up and give his slot to Harris, a person familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

Why? Because as the first Black president, he wanted to "pass the torch" to Harris, who is poised to become the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party's presidential ticket. Now, he will speak before Harris, and she will deliver the night's final address. Catherine Garcia

Opinion
Hillary Clinton: Good message, terrible messenger

10:33 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

A party's prior nominee will always be given a speaking slot at its nominating convention four years later. When that nominee was the first woman in history to receive the nomination and when she won the popular vote by 3 million votes, that speaking slot will be especially prominent. So of course Hillary Clinton got to deliver remarks at the DNC at the top of the all-important 10 o'clock hour on Wednesday night. Whether those remarks will prove to be helpful is another matter.

If Clinton's audience was Democrats, then there's nothing to worry about. She's liked well enough — and her speech was lean and effective, taking powerful aim at Donald Trump and making a solid case for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in terms of what's best about America. Most Democrats were probably pleased by the message and cheered to see Clinton briefly back in the action after a relatively low-profile four years.

But if Clinton's audience was swing voters, independents, and Republicans disenchanted with Donald Trump — and this has clearly been the intended audience of this DNC through the first two nights — then it's hard to see how Clinton's remarks could do anything but hurt the party. Clinton is an incredibly polarizing figure who inspires intense dislike. In fact, she may have done more than any other single figure four years ago to fuel populist insurgencies of both the left (Bernie Sanders) and the right (Trump).

If Democrats hope to do better among swing voters who took a chance on Trump in 2016, their efforts will not be helped one bit — indeed, they could be hurt quite a lot — by having their 2020 ticket associated with Hillary Clinton. Damon Linker

2020 DNC
The blocks behind Elizabeth Warren during her DNC speech held a secret message for sharp-eyed viewers

10:32 p.m.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night from the Springfield Early Childhood Education Center, a pre-kindergarten and kindergarten facility, where she discussed childcare as an economic issue.

As might be expected in a classroom setting, Warren was back-dropped by an American flag, children's art, cubbies, and blocks — blocks that happened to spell out a sneaky little message for sharp-eyed viewers:

Well played. Jeva Lange

DNC 2020
In moving video, 11-year-old whose mother was deported tells Trump he 'tore our world apart'

10:27 p.m.

Estela Juarez, 11, wrote a letter to President Trump about the pain her family has experienced since her mother was deported to Mexico two years ago, a message she shared during the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Her mother, Alejandra, came to the United States from Mexico when she was a teenager "in search of a better life," Estela said. She married Estela's father, a Marine veteran who served in Iraq, and "worked hard and paid taxes" and was told by the Obama administration that she could stay in the country.

"My dad thought you would protect military families, so he voted for you in 2016, Mr. President," Estela said. "He says he won't vote for you again after what you did to our family." Her mother was deported two years ago, and "instead of protecting us, you tore our world apart," Estela said. Her video included clips of Trump railing against immigrants, calling them "animals" during one rally, as well as of children in migrant facilities crying for their parents.

Estela ended her letter by calling her mother the "wife of a proud American Marine and a mother of two American children. We are American families. We need a president who will bring people together, not tear them apart." Catherine Garcia

DNC 2020
Hillary Clinton used her DNC speech to remind everyone she won the popular vote

10:05 p.m.

Hillary Clinton would like to be clear on the stakes of this presidential election.

The former secretary of state spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, and didn't ignore what happened the last time she appeared on the DNC stage. For the past four years, Clinton said people who voted for Trump have told her that they regret their votes. "Well, this can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election," Clinton said. "Remember back in 2016 when Trump asked, 'what do you have to lose?' Well, now we know. Our health care, our jobs, our loved ones, our leadership in the world, and even our post office," Clinton went on.

That's why Clinton called on viewers to vote by mail, and soon, to deliver "overwhelming numbers" to defeat Trump. "And don’t forget, Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me," Clinton said in a blunt reminder of what happened the last time around. Kathryn Krawczyk

Opinion
Dear Joe Biden: The filibuster will stop all your ideas

9:58 p.m.
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, a couple rather neglected topics came first in the proceedings — namely, gun control and climate change. Gabby Giffords, a former Democratic member of Congress from Arizona who was shot in the head in 2011, spoke movingly about her long and difficult recovery, and the need for reasonable gun control laws. Several scientists and activists similarly spoke about the stark need for aggressive climate policy to protect America from climate change.

It's nice to see the Democratic Party making room for these issues alongside newsier problems like the coronavirus pandemic and the economic collapse. A future President Biden will have more crises on his plate than any president since Franklin Roosevelt in 1933.

However, we should remember that unless the Democrats get rid of the Senate filibuster, there will be little or no progress on any of these issues, big or small. Republicans will almost certainly retain more than 40 seats in the Senate and, if the filibuster remains, be able to bottle up almost all legislation there as Mitch McConnell did for nearly the entirety of the Obama presidency. Moderate Democratic senators have long expressed reluctance about getting rid of the filibuster, but the truth is that unless it is abolished, America will remain nearly impossible to govern. Ryan Cooper

2020 DNC
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords recounts years of recovery in stunning DNC speech

9:46 p.m.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' Democratic National Convention speech was monumental for the simple fact that it happened.

Giffords represented Tucson, Arizona until 2011, when she shot was during a public event. She has since become an advocate, and delivered a speech on the topic on Wednesday — one that organizers say she worked "intensely" to give.

"I've known the darkest of days," Giffords said Wednesday night, "but confronted by despair I've summoned hope." She described how she learned to "put one foot in front of the other" and even to speak again. "Words once came easily; today I struggle to speak, but I have not lost my voice," Giffords continued. "America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words," Giffords went on, saying "we can let the shooting continue, or we can act," and compelling all viewers to do so by voting.

Along with her powerful words, Gifford also showed off her regained ability to play the French horn, which she said in 2014 she hoped to be able to play again after she was shot. Watch Giffords' whole speech below — along with some thoughts from her husband and Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly. Kathryn Krawczyk

DNC 2020
Watch Billie Eilish bring her dark energy to the Democratic National Convention

9:43 p.m.

You know what the 2020 Democratic National Convention was really missing? Billie Eilish's "dark, horror-inspired aesthetic."

Thankfully that glaring oversight was amended on Wednesday night when the 18-year-old Grammy winner and voting registration activist performed her new song, "My Future," publicly for the first time.

"Silence is not an option and we cannot sit this one out," Eilish, who will be voting in her first presidential election this year, stressed. "We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves." Watch below. Jeva Lange

