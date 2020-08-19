See More Speed Reads
Kamala Harris' grand finale involved awkward pointing, an empty auditorium, and a Zoom mistake

August 19, 2020

A virtual convention was always going to have its bumps, but Kamala Harris' grand finale on Wednesday night is already being described as downright cringe-worthy. Harris accepted her historic nomination for vice presidential candidate on a stage in a nearly-empty auditorium in Wilmington, Delaware's Chase Center, with her moving tribute to Black women leaders and her mother being met by the congratulatory applause of … a small Zoom audience projected on a nearby screen.

Which was awkward enough, even without the evident technical glitch that resulted:

Harris was then put in the Black Mirror-esque position of having to enthusiastically wave and point at her digital fans, which made for an even more confusing visual:

Democratic nominee Joe Biden was waiting in the wings to congratulate Harris after her speech, although due to their strict observance of COVID-19 measures, the candidates were unable to actually embrace. Instead they stood so far apart they barely fit in the screen together — all the while continuing to wave to the gapingly empty room:

"I hope they don’t hold Joe Biden's speech tomorrow on that awful, cavernous, empty set where Kamala Harris spoke tonight," tweeted journalist Walt Mossberg. "The optics were terrible whenever they panned out from her calm speech [and] warm smile to what looked like a giant mausoleum. Worst mistake of the convention." Jeva Lange

Barack Obama put Kamala Harris in an impossible position

12:05 a.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

The best that can be said of Kamala Harris' speech at the DNC on Wednesday night is that it was the second best of the evening. But putting it that way doesn't quite capture the reality of what happened. Barack Obama delivered an incredible speech — a rhetorically accomplished, complexly argued case for defeating Donald Trump, and he delivered it impeccably, staring straight into the camera, drilling right to the souls of the American people.

In that respect, Harris was in an impossible position. Originally Obama's remarks were supposed to follow the speech of the vice-presidential nominee, but the former president reportedly suggested flipping the order once Harris' name was announced. That inadvertently set Harris up for failure. But if she had gone first, her pedestrian, disjointed speech, delivered in a tone of phony overacting, would have been largely forgotten by the morning. Obama really was that good, and Harris really was that bad.

Rather than making an argument, Harris set out to do what she was expected to — introduce herself to the country. But she did it in a cloying, cliché-ridden way. And she wove the story of her family and career into the political history of the country by way of the identity-politics categories so beloved of left-wing activists and the Democratic Party's consultant class. She started by talking about women. Then transitioned to Black women. Then added in her Indian heritage, and Latinos. Later she name-checked Indigenous people, denounced structural racism, and then, in a tone of high earnestness, made the most cringe-inducing declaration of the entire convention so far: "There is no vaccine for racism."

Unlike Obama, who used the camera so expertly, Harris delivered her remarks on a large stage ringed with American flags before an auditorium empty of all but a handful of journalists, photographers, and producers. The vibe started at awkward and sank lower from there.

The cardinal rule for running-mates is to do no harm to the ticket. I doubt this single speech hurt the Democrats' prospects in November. But there is no way it helped. Damon Linker

Hollywood is not helping the Democrats

August 19, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

I cannot be the only viewer who spent most of the first hour or so of the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention wondering whether CNN was taking an extended commercial break to allow, say, BP to tell you about their commitment to green energy. The extended clip-show format was jarring the first night, tired on the second, and on the third almost indescribably boring.

Thank goodness we have had a succession of celebrity hosts to guide us like Virgil through perdition. Where would the American electorate be without Isabella from The Young and the Restless to remind them of the horrors of income inequality?

Seriously, though: the cameos from allegedly famous persons were even more bizarre than the brief spots on climate change and gun control they interrupted. In common with, one suspects, a sizeable number of ostensibly undecided voters in Midwestern swing states, I had never heard of Billie Eilish until Wednesday. Something tells me that the demographic interested in a YouTube star dressed like it is about to eat spider guts in a Tim Burton movie does not overlap a great deal with the Obama-to-Trump swing voters the DNC is desperate to reach.

Hollywood is not doing the Democratic Party any favors by turning what should be a straightforward election fought on unemployment, health care, education, and other kitchen-sink issues into a festival of groan-inducing wokeness. This is why the transition to Barack Obama’s sober remarks was so striking. Unlike the goofball the party hired to butcher Ben E. King’s immoral “Stand By Me” with a backing track that sounded like an old Sega game, the former president understands the American electorate.

It has been astonishing to watch the last few nights of this convention under the (admittedly ludicrous) assumption that is meant to speak to the feelings or aspirations of actual voters. For Joe Biden's sake, let's hope his campaign entertains no such illusions. Matthew Walther

Kamala Harris' DNC speech was full of tributes to Black women leaders — and her mother

August 19, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) made history in many ways as she accepted the Democratic party's vice presidential nomination Wednesday. But in her Democratic National Convention speech, she was sure to thank all the women who'd helped her get there.

"That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me; women and men who believed so fiercely in promise of equality, liberty, and justice for all," Harris said to start his speech as the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party's presidential ticket. She then acknowledged how this week marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, and how hard Black women had to work after its ratification to ensure their own voting rights as well.

"Women like Mary Church Terrell, Mary McCleod Bethune, Fannie Lou Hamer, and Diane Nash, Constance Baker Motley, and the great Shirley Chisholm," Harris recounted. "We're not always told their stories, but we all stand on their shoulders." And then Harris pivoted to "another woman whose name isn't known:" her mother, Shamala Gopalan Harris. Harris then described how her mother immigrated to the U.S. and met her father at the University of California, Berkeley, and weaved her mother's story through the rest of her speech, knowing "she's looking down on me from above." Kathryn Krawczyk

There's something missing from Democrats' pandemic rhetoric: a plan

August 19, 2020
Author: Ryan Cooper
Ryan Cooper

The coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage American lives and the American economy. Since the beginning of August, more than 1,000 people have died each day.

During the Democratic National Convention, party leaders have hammered President Trump on this failure. "Today, America has the most COVID deaths in the world, and an economic collapse," Elizabeth Warren said rightly in a speech Wednesday. "This crisis is bad, and it didn't have to be this way." Yet there has been comparatively little discussion of what must happen for the United States to actually contain the pandemic. There are two possibilities: If there is a vaccine by January 2021, then it must be distributed and administered to something like 300 million people. If there is no reliable vaccine by then, then we must go through the whole lockdown and buildup of test-trace-isolate systems from scratch. Those are the only options.

Either possibility presents major challenges. Vaccine denial is a gigantic and growing problem, particularly on the extreme right. QAnon fanatics have spread misinformation far and wide, and several believers have recently won congressional primaries. Fully 40 percent of Americans now say they will not get a coronavirus vaccine. It may be necessary to address the plague of conspiracy theories before we can get to the actual plague — perhaps by direct regulations, or perhaps by slapping strict content and anti-trust regulations on YouTube and Facebook, whose mindless algorithms are spreading this toxic stuff like wildfire.

If there is no vaccine, President Biden will have to set up a big, complicated containment bureaucracy at the same time he is fixing the smoking ruin of the federal bureaucracy. It will be uncomfortable and people will hate it, and it will be necessary to convince people to go along with the containment for it to work. Yet so far Democrats have not mentioned the possibility at all. It doesn't bode well for a COVID-19 free future. Ryan Cooper

Obama makes the case for Biden — and democracy – in passionate DNC address

August 19, 2020

They spent eight years together in the White House, and former President Barack Obama considers Joe Biden to be more than his vice president — he's "a brother."

In a spirited speech delivered during night three of the Democratic National Convention, Obama made it clear that these are not "normal" times, and he aimed to "talk as plainly as I can about the stakes in this election. Because what we do these next 76 days will echo through generations to come."

President Trump, Obama said, has "shown no interest in putting in the work" that comes along with being a successful leader, and has "no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves." In contrast, Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), "actually care about every American and they care deeply about this democracy," Obama said.

Biden and Harris have "concrete policies that will turn their vision of a better, fairer, stronger country into reality," Obama said, before delving into several major events that Biden guided the country through. Biden helped manage the response to the H1N1 pandemic and his leadership helped "prevent an Ebola outbreak from reaching our shores," Obama said, and he will use the knowledge he gained following the Great Recession "to rescue the economy."

Biden and Harris both care "deeply about this democracy," and believe that the "right to vote is scared, and you should be making it easier for people to cast their ballots, not harder." Obama encouraged people to come up with a voting plan to ensure that their voices are heard in November, and called on young Americans to not let their frustrations with the messiness of politics keep them from the polls. "You can give our democracy new meaning," he said. "You can take it to a better place. You're the missing ingredient — the ones who will decide whether or not America becomes the country that fully lives up to its creed." Catherine Garcia

Obama did something rare at the DNC: He tried to persuade

August 19, 2020
Author: Matthew Walther
Matthew Walther

On the third night of this year's virtual Democratic National Convention, Barack Obama reminded us that he is still his party's best speaker.

Unlike his peers, the former president understands the rhythms of both written and spoken English. He has a formal understanding of rhetoric (his "I understand" anaphora) without being stuffy about it. He moves freely between complex sentences, neat apothegms ("Democracy was never meant to be transactional") and casualisms ("Stay safe. God bless"). He also deploys quotations skillfully.

Obama does not speak the cloying language of American progressivism in 2020. Gone was the condescending girl power routine of the commercials in the first hour and the nonsense about gun violence as a "public health crisis." Instead he made a brief for a vanished liberalism that increasingly seems as remote from the Democratic Party as Lyndon Johnson or Grover Cleveland. (He also offered a not-so-implicit rebuke to certain elements in his party when he compared racism to anti-Catholic bigotry.) The minute Obama began his remarks it was clear that we were watching an adult speak in adult language to a decidedly adult audience.

The content of the former president's speech was worthy of the form. Obama made the case against Donald Trump clearly but concisely while acknowledging the frustrations that made the latter's election possible. He was also shrewd enough to say the quiet part out loud: "Many of you have already made up your minds." It is impossible to imagine any other figure in American politics, including this year's nominee, saying "Black lives matter, no more but no less" with conviction and impunity.

Obama spoke, as he always did from the time he became a national political figure in 2004, as if he actually intended to persuade the American people. Matthew Walther

Kamala Harris officially becomes the first Black and South Asian woman on a major presidential party ticket

August 19, 2020
Kamala Harris makes history.
Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Kamala Harris officially became the first Black and South Asian woman ever nominated to a major presidential party ticket on Wednesday night when she accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination. The daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, Harris additionally is the first child of two immigrants to ever be nominated as vice president of the United States.

"I am committed to the values [my mother] taught me, to the word that teaches me to walk by faith, and not by sight, and to a vision passed on through generations of Americans — one that Joe Biden shares," Harris said. "A vision of our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love. A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect."

Harris, who was a sharp critic of Biden's during the Democratic primaries, stressed that "we must elect a president who will bring something different, something better, and do the important work. A president who will bring all of us together — Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden." Jeva Lange

