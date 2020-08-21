Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus roast Trump while hosting the DNC

-
Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus roast Trump while hosting the DNC6:33 a.m.
-
Researchers, officials, and investors increasingly confident about a COVID-19 vaccine next January8:18 a.m.
-
Late night hosts applaud the narrative perfection of Steve Bannon being arrested for a border wall scam5:38 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert recaps the DNC's grand finale, seems surprised Biden nailed his speech3:42 a.m.
-
Some of the best stories from the 2020 DNC involved women hitting back — literally2:25 a.m.
-
This family spent quarantine building a backyard rollercoaster2:05 a.m.
-
It turns out Mitch McConnell will appear at the RNC after all1:16 a.m.
-
Cory Booker and Bernie Sanders share a joke about Booker's famous girlfriend at the DNC12:51 a.m.
6:33 a.m.
Researchers, officials, and investors increasingly confident about a COVID-19 vaccine next January
8:18 a.m.
Late night hosts applaud the narrative perfection of Steve Bannon being arrested for a border wall scam
5:38 a.m.
3:42 a.m.
2:25 a.m.
2:05 a.m.
1:16 a.m.
12:51 a.m.