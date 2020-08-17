Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to emcee the DNC

Democrats are bringing in more stars for their virtual convention.

Organizers of the Democratic National Convention on Monday announced that Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus will emcee one night each of the convention beginning on Monday, CNN reports.

Longoria will kick things off on Monday, while Ross will go on Tuesday, Washington is scheduled for Wednesday, and Louis-Dreyfus is up on Thursday, when former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accept the Democratic nomination for president. The stars will help "guide viewers through" each evening, Biden's national press secretary said. The convention this year has gone largely virtual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This week, Americans will hear from people from all walks of life who are coming together to support Joe Biden's vision for a more just, more democratic nation," Stephanie Cutter, convention program executive, said, per CNN. "The voices we're including are the perfect messengers to lift up our theme of unity and help us engage with more Americans than ever before."

Democrats previously announced a line-up of musical performances for the convention, including Billie Eilish and John Legend. The first night of the DNC is set to begin on Monday at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Brendan Morrow