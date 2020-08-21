See More Speed Reads
Good one
Edit

Unearthed clip shows Stephen Bannon joking about 'Build the Wall' fraud in 2019

12:36 p.m.
Stephen Bannon.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images.

Stephen Bannon: master prognosticator or just really dumb?

In an unearthed clip from a 2019 "We Build the Wall" telethon, Stephen Bannon, President Trump's former chief strategist, jokingly brags about being on a "million dollar yacht" with Brian Kolfage, who Bannon quips paid for the yacht with "all that money" from the "Build the Wall" campaign. The joke, an already questionable attempt at humor, is considerably less funny given Bannon, Kolfage, and two others were arrested this week for defrauding donors to the "We Build the Wall" fundraiser.

The campaign, which raised over $25 million to build a wall on the United States' southern border with Mexico, was led by four men who said the money would go toward the wall's construction. Prosecutors now say hundreds of thousands of dollars were "secretly" passed to Kolfage to fund his "lavish lifestyle," while Bannon allegedly received $1 million, using "hundreds of thousands of dollars" to cover personal expenses.

A million dollar yacht would certainly fall into the "lavish lifestyle" category. Bannon also jokes in the video that he and Kolfage were filming from the south of France, quickly clarifying they're actually in Sunland, New Mexico. Although given the way things have turned out, Saint-Tropez is surely within the realm of possibility. Marianne Dodson

oh great
Edit

Forecast suggests 2 hurricanes could be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time next week

12:24 p.m.

Not one, but two hurricanes could be in the Gulf of Mexico at once next week as 2020's historically busy season continues.

The National Hurricane Center's forecasting suggests that two hurricanes may both be in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and could make landfall at roughly the same time, ABC News reports. Tropical Storm Laura was officially named on Friday, becoming the earliest L-named storm ever, per The Washington Post.

According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, there have only been "a few times in recorded history where two tropical cyclones have shared the Gulf of Mexico," with the last similar example being in 1933. But researcher Phil Klotzbach told CNN, "we have never had two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously." Based on the latest forecasts, Louisiana could "be in the path of two potential hurricanes that could make landfall within hours of each other," USA Today writes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration previously forecast that this year's Atlantic hurricane season could have between 19 and 25 named storms. For comparison, an average season has 12 named storms. Brendan Morrow

that's just not true
Edit

The NRA's first ad of the election season is a false claim about Joe Biden

12:02 p.m.

The National Rifle Association isn't starting its election season ad campaign on an accurate note.

In its first 2020 election-focused ad, the NRA claims Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "opposes your right to self-defense," using dubiously mushy language to denigrate Biden's stance on gun control. But then it moves on to say Biden "wants to cut police funding," which is simply untrue.

As protests against police brutality elevated calls to "defund police" across the country, Biden's campaign specifically spoke against the idea. Biden "does not believe that police should be defunded," his campaign said in June. "He hears and shares the deep grief and frustration of those calling out for change," but believes instead in "reform" for police forces. The same statement actually called for more funding — for community policing programs, more training for officers, body cameras, and diversifying police departments.

So while the NRA ad fits with President Trump's vision of Biden's platform, claiming the former vice president would allow for chaos to erupt across suburbs, "take away your Second Amendment," and embrace crime, it doesn't align with what Biden has actually said. Summer Meza

same
Edit

U.S. senator accidentally repeatedly yells the F-word during a congressional hearing

10:39 a.m.

The moment that was probably inevitable as soon as congressional hearings started to be held over Zoom has arrived.

During a Senate hearing on Friday that took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, one very unfortunate United States senator, Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), accidentally broadcast himself repeatedly yelling the F-word.

It went down during a highly-anticipated hearing about changes at the United States Postal Service that was being carried live on cable news networks. When things turned to Carper, he was clearly dealing with some sort of technology problem that almost led the panel to move on to someone else after a long, awkward silence. But he finally popped up on screen — sooner than he realized, evidently, seeing as he was immediately heard raging, "F---! F---! F---!" Who among us hasn't been there this year?

Right up there with that infamous Supreme Court toilet flush heard round the world, Carper can certainly expect a spot in the remote work snafu hall of fame. Brendan Morrow

'we're going to have everybody'
Edit

Trump says he'll send law enforcement, sheriffs to polling places on Election Day

9:45 a.m.

President Trump is vowing to send law enforcement to polling places during the 2020 presidential election as he continues to make baseless claims about voter fraud and mail-in ballots.

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, Trump was asked by host Sean Hannity if he's "going to have poll watchers" to help "avoid fraud" during the election. "We're going to have everything," Trump responded. "We're going to have sheriffs, and we're going to have law enforcement, and we're going to have, hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we're going to have everybody."

Trump went on to continue to make false claims about mail-in ballots, baselessly speculating that they will be sent only to "Democrat areas" for the November election.

CNN previously reported that Trump's 2020 campaign was "working to dispatch tens of thousands of election monitors to battleground states" this November, but NBC News notes this Fox News interview was the first time Trump claimed he will try to include law enforcement in this effort. Lawyer Marc E. Elias shot back at Trump that he won't be doing so "without a legal fight." Brendan Morrow

'an attempt on his life'
Edit

Russian hospital claims Putin critic Navalny wasn't poisoned, bars his medevac to Germany

8:46 a.m.
A picture taken on August 20, 2020 shows a general view of Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was admitted after he fell ill in what his spokeswoman said was a suspected poisoning.
YELENA LATYPOVA/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian opposition leader who is in a coma, possibly after being poisoned, is reportedly not being allowed to transfer out of a state-run hospital.

Alexei Navalny, prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was hospitalized this week after he suddenly became ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia, and his spokesperson said that "We suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into [his] tea." On Friday, Navalny's spokesperson said he is not being permitted to transfer out of the state-run hospital where he's being treated, describing this refusal to let him leave as "an attempt on his life," CBS News reports. Doctors from Germany already arrived with the intention of transferring Navalny, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The hospital is claiming that Navalny's condition is too unstable for him to be transferred, The New York Times reports. Doctors also claim that "no poisons or traces of their presence" were found in Navalny's body and that "we do not believe that the patient has suffered poisoning," asserting that he suffered from "a sudden drop in blood sugar" due to a "metabolic disorder," per CBS.

But Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, alleges that officials aren't allowing him to be transported out of the hospital because they hope "to make the chemical substance that is in Alexey's body disappear," CNN reports. She added that "we of course cannot trust this hospital and we demand for Alexey to be given to us, so that we could have him treated in an independent hospital whose doctors we trust." Navalny's spokesperson also said, per the Journal, that the Russian doctors, "of course, didn’t make the decision, but the Kremlin did." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

Researchers, officials, and investors increasingly confident about a COVID-19 vaccine next January

8:18 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine
Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Humans have never successfully developed a vaccine against a coronavirus, but expectations are rising that a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready for the public by the beginning of next year. At least three vaccines — developed by Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and China's CanSino — are in final Phase III testing, and Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced Friday they will also take their vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into Phase III testing, with the goal of seeking regulatory review by October.

Expectations for a vaccine in a few months have also buoyed the stock market, even as current economic news remains dour.

"If data from Phase III trials shows the vaccines are effective and safe, the first vaccines could be approved at the beginning of the year, possibly with conditions attached," Klaus Cichutek, the head of Germany's Paul Ehrlich Institut, said this week. "Based on assurances from manufacturers, the first doses for people in Germany will be available at that time, in accordance with the priorities set by the Standing Committee on Vaccination."

The question of who will get first priority for a vaccine still have to be ironed out in different countries, but "I believe that it is realistic that we will know sometime in late 2020 whether some COVID-19 vaccines are safe, exactly how effective they are, and which ones should be used to vaccinate the U.S. population in 2021," William Petri, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Virginia, writes at The Conversation.

The U.S. has committed $8 billion "for the production of millions of doses of vaccines and supporting vaccine manufacturing at an industrial scale even before researchers have demonstrated vaccine efficacy and safety," Petri explains. "The advantage of this strategy is that once a vaccine is proven safe in phase III trials, a stockpile of it will already exist and it can be distributed immediately." The U.S. government is also in talks with vaccine distributors. Peter Weber

DNC 2020
Edit

Watch Julia Louis-Dreyfus roast Trump while hosting the DNC

6:33 a.m.

The emcee for the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tried something the previous three hosts had not: comedy.

Not everybody loved her jokes, scattered throughout the two hours of virtual convening, or found them appropriate for such a serious occasion. But Now This News rounded most of them up in one place, and so you can watch Louis-Dreyfus roast President Trump without the solemn testimonials, professions of faith, stories of grief, and proposals for saving the soul of America getting in the way.

Most of Louis-Dreyfus' zingers were directed toward Trump, but her first one actually involved Vice President Mike Pence — or rather, using Pence as a canvas to critique all the Republicans and conservative TV personalities who can't find the time or interest to learn how to pronounce Kamala. Watch below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.