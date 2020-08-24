See More Speed Reads
RNC 2020
RNC officially re-adopts 2016 GOP platform, resolves to keep 'enthusiastically' supporting Trump's agenda

12:23 a.m.

The Republican National Committee adopted the official 2020 GOP national platform in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday evening, and it looks a lot like the 2016 party platform — because it is the 2016 party platform, sharp criticism of the "current" president and all.

The RNC, citing heath concerns and municipal restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, said it has unanimously voted to not write a new set of policies and goals this year — but if it had, it "would have undoubtedly unanimously agreed to reassert the party's strong support for President Donald Trump and his administration." No modifications to the 2016 platform will be allowed, the RNC said, and the Republican Party "has and will continue to enthusiastically support the president's America-first agenda" and "reject the policy positions of the Obama-Biden administration."

Trump did lay out some ideas for a second term in an interview with Fox News' Steve Hilton broadcast Sunday night. He said he would take a harder economic line on China and prioritize privatizing education, explaining, "I'd love to see school choice." Generally, Trump added, "I would strengthen what we’ve done and I would do new things." Peter Weber

Breaking news
Kellyanne Conway leaving White House at end of the month

August 23, 2020
Kellyanne Conway.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, one of President Trump's longest-serving aides and most visible defenders, informed Trump on Sunday night that she is leaving his administration at the end of the month, she announced in a statement.

Conway's husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an organization founded by Republicans who do not want to see Trump re-elected in November. In her statement, Kellyanne Conway said her time at the White House has been "heady" and "humbling," and while she and her husband "disagree about plenty," they are "united on what matters most: the kids."

They have four children in middle and high school, and because of distance learning, this "requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times," Conway said. Her decision to leave the White House is "completely my choice," she added. "In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

George Conway often tweets about his displeasure with Trump, and The Washington Post reports that in addition to taking a step back from the Lincoln Project, he will be taking a break from Twitter. This comes after their teenage daughter tweeted on Saturday and Sunday about her family and issues surrounding their politics; she later thanked followers for their "love and support" and said she was taking a "mental health break" from social media. Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Giant panda gives birth at National Zoo, providing a 'much-needed moment of pure joy'

August 23, 2020

The unnamed panda cub is the size of a stick of butter, but is already bringing joy to the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old giant panda who has been at the zoo since 2000, gave birth to a cub on Friday night. She immediately picked up the cub and "began cradling and caring for it," the zoo said in a statement. Mei Xiang and her baby are being given their space to bond, and the zoo will determine the cub's sex during a future exam. The cub will also be named on the 100th day after its birth.

Female pandas are only able to conceive cubs for 24 to 72 hours a year, and because of Mei Xiang's age, the "chances of her having a cub were slim," Steve Monfort, director of the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, said in a statement. "However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species' survival. I am incredibly proud of our animal care and science teams, whose expertise in giant panda behavior was critical to this conservation success."

Pandas are vulnerable to extinction, and there are about 1,800 in the wild and 500 in captivity. Mei Xiang and her cub are in isolation, but there is a Panda Cam livestreaming from their habitat so people around the globe can see how they are doing. "With the birth of this precious cub, we are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy," Monfort said. Catherine Garcia

Read my lips
Biden promises no new taxes for small businesses, anyone making under $400,000

August 23, 2020
Joe Biden.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Sunday he believes everyone must pay "their fair share" of taxes, which is why if elected, he will "raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000."

During an interview with ABC News, Biden said there will be "no new taxes" for those earning under $400,000 or "90 percent of the businesses out there that are mom and pop businesses, that employ less than 50 people." Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government must assist those small businesses with "the ability to reopen," he continued. "We have to provide more help for them, not less help."

When pressed by World News Tonight anchor David Muir about raising taxes on some people, Biden said it's smart to "tax businesses that are in fact making excessive amounts of money and paying no taxes." That's what the Obama administration did after the 2008 recession, Biden said, which led to an economic recovery with "the largest, the most consecutive number of months of growth in jobs of any time in history. We did it the right way." Catherine Garcia

RNC 2020
Rudy Giuliani, Kellyanne Conway, Trump children among RNC speakers

August 23, 2020
Rudy Giuliani.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention starts Monday, and on Sunday, the Trump campaign announced who will speak at the four-day event.

President Trump will accept the nomination on Thursday night, but before that, several of his relatives — including daughter Ivanka Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., and daughter-in-law Lara Trump — will speak on his behalf.

Monday night's roster includes Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only Black Republican in the Senate; former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley; and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis husband and wife who pointed guns at protesters walking by their house.

Tuesday's lineup will feature first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with Vice President Mike Pence, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) appearing on Wednesday. On Thursday, UFC President Dana White, evangelist Franklin Graham, and Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will speak.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Sunday this will be a "very optimistic and upbeat convention," and participants will "talk about the American story." For the full list of speakers, visit Politico. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus
FDA issues emergency use authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19

August 23, 2020
A nurse carries bags of plasma.
Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

President Trump on Sunday announced that the Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the use of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients.

The FDA said more than 70,000 patients have been treated with convalescent plasma, which is taken from people who have recovered from COVID-19, and the "known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product." Trump called the move "historic" and claimed the treatment will "save countless lives."

There is no conclusive evidence that using convalescent plasma works, and Denise Hinton, the FDA's chief scientist, said this "should not be considered a new standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Additional data will be forthcoming from other analyses and ongoing, well-controlled clinical trials in the coming months."

Trump, who has touted the use of everything from disinfectants to antimalarial drugs to treat COVID-19, recently accused the FDA of "making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics." Benjamin Corb of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology told The Associated Press Trump's Sunday announcement has "conspicuous timing. President Trump is once against putting his political goals ahead of the health and well-being of the American public." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Despite Trump's claims, acting DHS chief says department has no authority to send agents to polling sites

August 23, 2020

President Trump this week said he would send sheriffs, law enforcement officials, and U.S. attorneys to polling stations to guard against voter fraud in November's election. Analysts questioned whether he has the authority to do that since actions that could be interpreted as intimidating voters are prohibited. If anything still remained uncertain, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf cleared it up Sunday.

Wolf confirmed to CNN's Jake Tapper that his department has "expressed authorities given to us by Congress" and deploying federal law enforcement to polling sites "is not one of them." Wolf also said Trump has "absolutely" not discussed the idea with him.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Trump misspoke and the president simply wants to ensure voters can safely cast their ballots, regardless of whether they're voting for Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, or any other candidate. Meadows implied it wasn't voter fraud that inspired Trump's comments, but concerns about "aggressive behavior" brought on by coronavirus pandemic measures like social distancing. "If the judges at those polling places need any kind of security we're going to make sure they have the resources," he said. Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Trump campaign adviser not worried leaked Maryanne Trump Barry audio will hurt election chances

August 23, 2020

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller brushed aside leaked audio recordings in which President Trump's older sister and retired federal judge, Maryanne Trump Barry, can be heard sharply criticizing her younger brother.

In the tapes, which were secretly recorded by Trump's niece, Mary Trump, and obtained by The Washington Post, Barry can be heard saying the president "has no principles" and lies frequently. She also claims he paid someone to take his "entrance exams" so he could get into the University of Pennsylvania.

Miller said he isn't worried Barry's comments will have an affect on swing voters ahead of the November election. He dismissed the audio as nothing more than an example of a "sibling rivalry," which he said is quite common.

As for Trump's take on his relationship with his sister, Miller said he's only heard the president speak highly of Barry and her accomplishments as a judge.

Meadows was a little harsher on Barry, whom he criticized for not attending the funeral of her other younger brother Robert, who died last week, and he also attempted to dispute some of her claims. Barry said Trump "doesn't read," but Meadows made the case the president reads more than anyone he knows. Ultimately, though, Meadows said it boils down to "just another day and another attack." Tim O'Donnell

