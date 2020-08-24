Melania Trump reportedly taped making 'disparaging' remarks about president and his children

A former adviser to first lady Melania Trump has reportedly taped her making "disparaging" comments about President Trump and his adult children.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump's former friend and adviser, is set to release a tell-all book in September called Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady, and on Monday, journalist Yashar Ali reported that Wolkoff "taped the first lady making disparaging remarks about the president and his adult children" that will be revealed in the book.
Though Ali's report doesn't include the remarks the first lady evidently made, they're said to include "harsh comments about Ivanka Trump," and in fact, Ali says that "most" of the disparaging comments "were reserved for Ivanka Trump." It's reportedly not clear whether the book itself will disclose that the remarks in question came from audio recordings.
Wolkoff's book will be the latest tell-all to emerge from someone in President Trump's orbit after one recently published by his niece, Mary Trump. Last week, The Washington Post revealed that Mary Trump recorded conversations with the president's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, in which she says the president has "no principles" and that "you can't trust him."
Wolkoff's book, which is described by its publisher as a "candid and emotional memoir," will be released on Sept. 1. Brendan Morrow
Contracting coronavirus once may not be the end of the road we once thought it could be.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, doctors have reported that some patients have seemingly contracted coronavirus, recovered from it, and contracted it again. But coronavirus reinfections hadn't been confirmed until Monday, when researchers in Hong Kong announced a recovered coronavirus patient had contracted the disease again.
The patient in question was a 33-year-old man who only had mild coronavirus symptoms the first time around, The New York Times reports. COVID-19 patients are usually considered recovered when they test negative for the virus multiple times. But after a trip to Spain, this recovered patient tested positive for the virus again despite showing no symptoms. Researchers tested the second virus to confirm it wasn't just "viral shedding" from the first infection, Dr. Kelvin Kai-Wang To, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong, said in a statement. The testing revealed the second virus stemmed from a strain making its way around Europe in July and August, strongly suggesting it wasn't a lingering bit of the first virus the man picked up in Hong Kong.
The research will have consequences for the coronavirus vaccines under development around the world. It also blows holes in arguments for herd immunity: the idea of letting people contract coronavirus so they develop antibodies to prevent further infection, eventually eradicating the disease as if there were a vaccine. Sweden tried to take this approach, but ended up with far more COVID-19 deaths than its neighbors and "no economic gains" to show for it, economists said. Now, it seems possible Sweden developed no immunity to show for it, either. Kathryn Krawczyk
"Evil is real," the disaffected Republicans behind the Lincoln Project said in a new ad Monday morning, right as President Trump and the GOP prepare to kick off their Republican National Convention. "We ignore it when it seems educated, polite, superficially charming, even sophisticated. We trivialize it, ignore it, and when we do, it grows." That isn't a description of Trump. In this ad, the Lincoln Project is taking aim at Jared Kushner, the president's son in law, senior adviser, and de facto campaign chairman.
Specifically, the ad is about the national COVID-19 plan that Kushner helped come up with then, reportedly, scrapped when it appeared the virus would only affect states run by Democratic governors. "It was deliberate, cold, political, premeditated," the narrator said. "Some people say Trump and Kushner were incompetent when it came to COVID. But let's call it what it is: evil."
There is usually a method to the Lincoln Project's machinations. In June, for example, the group "bought up airtime in Washington, D.C., with the goal of forcing the president to view a 48-second attack ad about the personal wealth [recently ousted campaign manager Brad] Parscale had accumulated in the four years since he started working for him during the last election," Olivia Nuzzi reported in New York. "Trump did see the ad, and, later, he asked Parscale why it contained footage of 'ass slapping,'" a brief detail the group apparently just threw in.
"The president wonders who's truly loyal to him and who's not and who's making a buck on him," George Conway, one of the group's founders, told New York, and from his perspective, "triggering Trump's paranoia" is one way to defeat him. "It doesn't matter who is the captain of the SS Trump, because Trump is the one who is going to run it into the iceberg in the end," he added. "If there's more chaos, all the better. We try to trigger the chaos in Trump's DNA." It isn't clear if there is a specific goal in targeting Kushner. Peter Weber
Over two dozen former Republican members of Congress are backing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The Biden campaign on Monday announced that former Republican Senator Jeff Flake and more are joining a "Republicans for Biden" effort as they endorse the former vice president in the 2020 election, Fox News reports. Some of the Republicans on the list, including former Rep. Charlie Dent, had previously endorsed Biden.
NEWS: A lengthy list of Republicans including former U.S. Senator @JeffFlake are endorsing @JoeBiden on the first day of the @GOP convention
"These former members of Congress are supporting Joe Biden because they know what's at stake in this election and that Trump's failures as president have superseded partisanship," the campaign told Fox News.
Flake in 2017 decided not to seek re-election, and he previously urged his fellow Republicans not to support Trump in 2020, telling them it's "time to risk your careers in favor of your principles."
A number of other Republicans have endorsed Biden for president, some of whom, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, recently spoke at the Democratic National Convention. The Trump campaign in a statement on Monday said, "Joe Biden has been a failure in the Washington Swamp for a half century, so no one should be surprised when Swamp creatures gather to protect one of their own."
The RNC, which begins its televised prime time show Monday night, has had to quickly adjust its convention format from in-person to virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After Trump decided to give his speech from the White House, Democrats objected and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel responded that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are exempt from the civil regulations under the Hatch Act, a decades-old law that prohibits government employees from participating in some political activities.
First lady Melania Trump will also address the RNC from the White House, giving her speech in the newly renovated Rose Garden on Tuesday. "Trump aides said that the White House venues being used are considered part of the residence, and therefore are authorized for political use," The New York Times reports, though some of "Trump's aides privately scoff at the Hatch Act and say they take pride in violating its regulations."
Trump himself has justified using the White House for his RNC stage as a convenience that he argued would save taxpayers money, presumably in travel costs. He also told the New York Post last week that he had passed on traveling to a federal site in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, because speaking from the White House "makes me feel good. It makes the country feel good."
Pence will speak from another federal property, Fort McHenry in Maryland, on Wednesday, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will apparently address the RNC while on an official trip to Israel, an usual move for America's top diplomat. Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declined to say Sunday whether taxpayers will be reimbursed for Pompeo's involvement in the RNC. Peter Weber
What's the deal with people claiming New York City is dead?
Jerry Seinfeld would like to know. The comedian on Monday penned a passionate op-ed in The New York Timesblasting a recent viral essay written by an author and comedy club owner, James Altucher, who argued that New York City is "completely dead" and won't bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Seinfeld agrees that the city is going through "one of the toughest times we've had in quite a while," but he strongly objects to just about every other aspect of Altucher's argument.
"The last thing we need in the thick of so many challenges is some putz on LinkedIn wailing and whimpering, 'Everyone's gone! I want 2019 back!'" Seinfeld writes. "Oh, shut up. Imagine being in a real war with this guy by your side?"
The comedian goes on to say that unlike Altucher, who says he's living in Florida at the moment and might not return to New York, he will "never abandon New York City," and he argues against the idea that New Yorkers working remotely due to the pandemic will spell the end of the city because "everyone hates" doing so.
Seinfeld directly addresses Altucher as he concludes, "This stupid virus will give up eventually. The same way you have. We're going to keep going with New York City if that’s all right with you. And it will sure as hell be back. Because of all the real, tough New Yorkers who, unlike you, loved it and understood it, stayed and rebuilt it."
While he's at it, Seinfeld also recalls having performed at Altucher's comedy club before and informs him that it "could use a little sprucing up, if you don't mind my saying." Perhaps the two could hash this all out over coffee sometime?
When ABC News anchor David Muir asked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden about the "blistering attacks we've seen from President Trump this week alone on your mental fitness, whether you're up for the job," Biden laughed. "Watch me. Mr. President, watch me," Biden said, in a joint interview with running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) that aired Sunday night.
"Look at us both, what we say, what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we're in," Biden said. "Come on. This is, look, I think it's a legitimate question to ask anybody over 70 years old whether or not they're fit and whether they're ready. But I just, only thing I can say to the American people, it's a legitimate question to ask anybody. Watch me." Biden, who at 77 is the age Ronald Reagan was when he left office, "absolutely" did not rule out serving two terms if elected and said he "can't wait" to debate Trump.
Parrying other charges Trump and other Republicans are likely to make at this weeks Republican National Convention, Biden noted he has never proposed to "defund" the police — in fact, "I think they need more help, they need more assistance," he said, pointing at Trump's proposed cuts to local law enforcement in his 2021 budget: "So the only guy that actually put in a bill to actually defund the police is Donald Trump" — and won't raise taxes on "mom and pop" businesses or anyone earning under $400,000 a year.
Biden also said he wants Harris to be the kind of vice president he was to President Obama. "I want you to be the last person in the room on every major decision," he said. "I know she will not be intimidated by the Oval Office. I know she'll not be reluctant to tell me exactly what she thinks." Peter Weber
Sunday's Last Week Tonight, after a short, NSFW diatribe against the 2016 reboot of Gilmore Girls, was all about President Trump's border wall, "the key promise of his first campaign." When Oliver first covered Trump's wall four years ago, "we discussed how the wall seemed, in addition to being transparently racist, like it was going to be both expensive and pointless," he said. "And while we predicted the whole thing would be a shambles, the extent to which that's been true, even we didn't see coming."
"We thought that tonight, especially ahead of the RNC next week, it would be a good time to give you an update on the status of Trump's border wall, because before he took office, he wanted it to define him as a president," Oliver said. "And that has very much happened, but in none of the ways that he intended." He focused on what Trump has actually built — 270 miles of replacement barrier, 5 miles of new wall — the irreversible damage it has caused, and the role played by Fisher Industries and the private Build the Wall project that led to Stephen Bannon's arrest last week.
Fisher Industries, with a history that includes "sexual harassment, tax fraud, federal violations, and child pornography," was turned down for wall contracts by federal engineers, Oliver recounted. But CEO Tommy Fisher directly appealed to Trump through at least 10 appearances on Fox News and hooking up with We Build the Wall, which directed $10 million of its $25 million in private donations to the company. One of the resulting walls "looks like it may either collapse or get pushed over," he said. "And if you know anything about this administration, it will not surprise you to learn that Fisher has now wound up with over $2 billion in border-building contracts."
Oliver said while he predicted Trump's wall would be a disaster, "all of this was stupider than even I thought was possible. Because the fact is, this wall is not a functional barrier. If it's anything, it is a f---ing monument to Trump — which actually makes more sense." Forget Trump's Mount Rushmore pipe dreams, he concluded, "this is his monument. And there's perhaps nothing more emblematic of his presidency than this wall: It's destructive, pointless, ineffective, racist, weak, and something that the damages of which we're going to have to be dealing with for a very long time." Watch below. Peter Weber