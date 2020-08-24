Donald Trump Jr. tries out new nicknames for Biden during RNC speech

President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., went after his father's opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, during his speech on night one of the Republican National Convention, calling him "Beijing Biden" and "basically the Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp."

"For the past half-century, he's been lurking around in there," Trump Jr. said. "He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn't do much in between." He also said Biden is part of the "radical left wing" and is China's preferred choice to win the election because "he'll weaken us both economically and on the world stage."

Turning to current events, Trump Jr. said Republicans will not "tear down monuments and forget the people who built our great nation. Instead, we will learn from our past so we don't repeat any mistakes and we will work tirelessly to improve the lives of all Americans." All men and women are "created equal and must be treated equally under the law," he continued, and this is why "we must put an end to racism and we must ensure that any police officer who abuses their powers is held accountable."

What happened to George Floyd was "a disgrace," Trump Jr. said, adding that police officers "agree with that, too. But we cannot lose sight with the fact that police are American heroes that deserve our deepest appreciation." He ended his speech by saying his father has and will always champion "the forgotten men and women of our country" and with him in the White House, there will be a "bright and beautiful future for all." Catherine Garcia