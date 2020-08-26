See More Speed Reads
'remarkable and troubling'
Experts say the CDC's updated guidance on asymptomatic COVID-19 testing 'makes no sense'

10:30 a.m.
A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says that not everyone exposed to COVID-19 necessarily needs to receive a test — but experts are pushing back.

The CDC has updated its guidance to say that those who are within close contact of someone with COVID-19 but don't have symptoms don't "necessarily need a test" unless they're in a vulnerable group or their health care provider or state or local officials recommend they receive one. This is as opposed to the old guidance, which said that "testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with" COVID-19, CNN reports.

This quickly sparked concern from experts, with University of Washington biology professor Dr. Carl Bergstrom calling these changes "remarkable and troubling," writing, "The whole point of contact tracing is to find asymptomatic contacts of known cases and isolate them."

Dr. Leana Wen of George Washington University also told CNN these are "are exactly the people who should be tested," adding, "I'm concerned that these recommendations suggest someone who has had substantial exposure to a person with COVID-19 now doesn't need to get tested." Wen also tweeted that "this makes no sense" considering "people without symptoms account for up to 50 percent of transmission" and "we need more testing, not less."

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told CNN the guidance "fully supports public health surveillance testing, done in a proactive way through federal, state, and local public health officials." Brendan Morrow

2020 poll watch
Biden seemingly didn't get a convention polling bump — and his lead is sliding in some swing states

10:13 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's once-formidable lead might be in jeopardy.

It's been a few days since the end of the Democratic National Convention, and as FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver notes, Biden hasn't seen a typical post-DNC bump in his polling numbers. And while he was once handily leading in several states Hillary Clinton surprisingly lost in 2016, those advantages are starting to slip as well.

Clinton lost Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in 2016 — three states that were usually seen as reliably Democratic before that election. Even as of late August 2016, Clinton had a clear lead over Trump in those states: 9 points in Michigan, 9.2 in Pennsylvania, and 11.5 in Wisconsin. But while Biden still has leads in those states, just as he did a month ago, those advantages have narrowed to below Clinton's margins.

Nationally, Biden still has a wide 8.8 point lead over Trump, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average — even higher than the 5.7-point lead Clinton had at this point in 2016. But as Clinton herself has recognized, national popular votes don't matter when the Electoral College gets in the way. Kathryn Krawczyk

Hurricane Laura
Hurricane Laura is now forecast to hit Texas and Louisiana as a 'catastrophic' Category 4 storm

8:06 a.m.

Hurricane Laura is "rapidly" gathering strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is now expected to crash into the Texas-Louisiana border region as a "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday or early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday morning. "Some areas when they wake up Thursday morning, they're not going to believe what happened," said Stacy Stewart, a senior hurricane specialist at the hurricane center. "We could see storm surge heights more than 15 feet in some areas." The National Weather Service warned that "power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months."

More than 585,000 people were under evacuation order in Beaumont, Galveston, and Port Arthur, Texas, and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. "If you decide to stay, you're staying on your own," said Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie. This is the largest U.S. evacuation of the COVID-19 era, and emergency response officials have incorporated personal protective equipment and social distancing into the evacuation protocol.

Earlier this week, Hurricane Laura killed 20 people in Haiti and three more in the Dominican Republic. Peter Weber

black lives matter
2 dead, 1 wounded in Kenosha after armed 'vigilantes' clash with protesters, police say

7:16 a.m.
Protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Scott Olson/Getty Images

At least two people were shot dead and another wounded in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late Tuesday during a third night of protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Kenosha police said early Wednesday. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said nobody has been apprehended for the shootings, but they have identified at least one suspect and "I feel very confident we'll have him in a very short time."

Videos on social media appeared to show a white man with a long gun shoot at least three people, one in the head and another in the chest, in tense confrontations with protesters. After the shootings, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, "the gunman is then seen heading north toward several police tactical vehicles, his arms raised, according to video footage. The tactical vehicles drive by him."

Earlier Tuesday night, police in riot gear had pushed Black Lives Matter protesters away from the courthouse and down Kenosha's Sheridan Road, where the they collided with armed men Beth described to the Journal Sentinel as "a militia" and "like a vigilante group" unofficially patrolling Kenosha's streets. The protests Monday night had left property damaged, and some of the armed men told reporters they had heard rumors online that protesters would bring pipe bombs or were urged on Facebook to come and defend the city. There were also people with guns who said they were there to protect the protesters, The Washington Post notes, but no evidence of pipe bombs.

"I've had people saying, 'Why don't you deputize citizens?'" Beth told reporters. "This is why you don't deputize citizens with guns to protect Kenosha." Peter Weber

last night on late night
Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert are cool with Jerry Falwell Jr.'s sexual choices, but not his hypocrisy

6:03 a.m.

Jerry Falwell Jr., the first evangelical leader to endorse President Trump four years ago, is not speaking at this year's Republican National Convention, thanks largely to a public scandal involving his wife, Becki Falwell, and a hotel pool boy. "Now, I know what you're thinking, and get your mind out of the gutter — because I need room for my mind down there, because you're absolutely right," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "After years of innuendo, over the weekend Falwell revealed his wife had an affair with the pool boy," Giancarlo Granda.

Granda denies Falwell's claim that he's blackmailing them, but he did disclose that "Jerry enjoyed watching" him and Becki Falwell have sex, Colbert recounted. "Listen, I am not here to kink-shame. I believe whatever happens between consenting adults is perfectly fine, and I believe Jerry Falwell Jr. wants to watch them from the corner of the room. What I don't dig is hypocrisy."

"Facing all of this evidence, yesterday Falwell agreed to resign from Liberty University, then reversed course," Colbert said. "Come on, he's in, he's out, he's in, he's out — all the rest of us can do is sit back and watch." Look, he said, "this would all be a minor case of religious and sexual hypocrisy if it wasn't for one troubling detail: Last year, Michael Cohen claimed he helped bury personal photographs for Jerry Falwell Jr. before the evangelical leader backed Trump. Hmmm, sounds like blackmail. In fact, here's Donald Trump shaking the hand of the pool boy — and no surprise, Falwell is watching."

"What consensual adults do in their sex life is up to them, and I don't judge anyone for anything," Trevor Noah agreed at The Daily Show. "But Falwell has made it his business to judge what everyone else has been doing with their sex lives." Honestly, he said, "sometimes I think guys like this are reading a different Bible to the rest of us. Because the Bible I read says to love thy neighbor and judge not lest you be judged first."

"If you're keeping score at home, we've got 1.2 million acres of wildfire, two hurricanes in one week, and a pandemic raging across America," Noah noted. "Like, I don't know if those are signs from God, but if I was Jerry Falwell Jr., I'd maybe stick to cold showers for a few weeks." Peter Weber

Late Night tackles the RNC
Stephen Colbert recaps Night 2 of the RNC: 'Slow and boring' with lots of Trumps

4:39 a.m.

Stephen Colbert kicked off his live Late Show coverage of Night 2 of the Republican National Convention with a song-and-dance number.

"If you missed last night, congratulations — despite promises of a positive message, it was dark, angry propaganda with terrible production values," Colbert said. "One big problem is that Trump and the GOP were in COVID denial for months," so as the Democrats planned out their virtual convention, Republicans "had to cram at the last minute." That meant "instead of cool videos and location shoots, the RNC was mostly a single location with speakers taking turns at the podium," he said. "The evening looked like a racist spelling bee," only much louder.

"You know Trump's gotta be upset because last night TV viewership was way down — the GOP drew just 15.8 million people, while the first night of the DNC attracted 18.7 million viewers," Colbert said. "Unfortunately for Trump, Nielsen doesn't have an electoral college." On "Night 2, Trump wasn't going to make the same mistake," he said, so "the reality show star pulled out all the stops, including pardoning a convicted felon on national TV" and filming a naturalization ceremony.

Colbert ran through the evening — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Larry Kudlow pretending the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo misusing taxpayer funds, and Vice President Mike Pence driving home "his core message: that he is extremely boring." Eric Trump spoke a surprising amount, considering he had recently taken the fifth with New York prosecutors, he noted. "And then it was Melania time, and she dressed to impress — or to command the Soviet tank corps." The first lady waxed nostalgic, and "during his wife's speech, it looked like Donald Trump was having a really great time," Colbert said, sarcastically. "To recap: Last night was loud and alarming, tonight was slow and boring, but don't worry, tomorrow night's keynote speaker is Mike Pen...zzzzz."

The Daily Show put its Night 1 recap to soothing music, and you can watch that below. Peter Weber

Fall Well
Jerry Falwell Jr. is leaving Liberty University with a $10.5 million golden parachute

3:24 a.m.

Jerry Falwell Jr. officially stepped down as president of Liberty University, the conservative evangelical Christian school his father co-founded, on Monday night, following a day of scandal and confusion over whether he had actually resigned. Falwell, 58, told The Washington Post late Tuesday that he was relieved to be free of the burden of running the university, and said the contract he negotiated in July 2019 entitles him to $10.5 million over two years, including $8 million in retirement and $2.5 million for the equivalent of two years' salary.

"The board was gracious not to challenge that," Falwell told the Post. "There wasn't any cause. ... I haven't done anything."

Falwell's departure follows weeks (or years) of scandal culminating in a Reuters report Monday where a much younger former business partner, Giancarlo Granda, said both Falwell and his wife, Becki Falwell, had been involved in a seven-year relationship with him, Jerry Falwell watching the other two have sex. Both Falwells told the Post on Tuesday only Becki Falwell had been involved in the affair.

While Jerry Falwell told the Post he was stepping down partly out of boredom with the job, he told The Associated Press on Tuesday "the only reason I resigned" is "because I don't want something my wife did to harm the school I've spent my whole life building." Becki Falwell said she wished "Christians, and people, would be as forgiving as Christ was" and her husband is.

Falwell's scandals have diminished his standing in the evangelical community, and the large severance package irked his critics, including a group of Liberty alumni called Save71 that has spent the past several months calling for his ouster and replacement "with a responsible and virtuous Christian leader." If the Liberty board is "going to bow down and let this happen, it's going to be an obvious statement that they care less about the interests of the university than Falwell," Dustin Wahl, a Save71 founder, told the Post.

Sexual indiscretion was the clear cause of Falwell's fall from grace, said Jonathan Merritt, a Liberty graduate and writer on conservative evangelical culture. "In some ways, Jerry Falwell Jr. is living the consequences of the moral hierarchy that his dad helped to put into place," he told the Post. But "evangelicals tend to have an individualistic view of sin, so when one famous leader falls from grace, they tend to see it as 'one bad apple.'" Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Kayaker finds message in a bottle almost exactly 35 years after it was sent

2:03 a.m.
A message in a bottle.
iStock

While at Delaware's Prime Hook Beach in the summer of 1985, Cathi Riddle and her cousin thought it would be fun to send a message in a bottle and see if anyone ever responded to their letter. Finally, 35 years later, Riddle received a reply.

In the letter, dated Aug. 1, 1985, the girls wrote about their pets and asked the person who found the missive to "please write back when you receive this and tell us about yourself." Riddle told WBOC they were curious about how far the message could go.

On Aug. 8, kayaker Brad Wachsmuth was on the Broadkill River near Prime Hook Beach when he saw a bottle floating in the water. He picks up trash during his kayaking adventures, and grabbed the bottle to recycle. Back on shore, he saw there was a piece of paper inside the bottle, and after reading the message, got in touch with the Milton Historical Society, which helped connect him with Riddle.

Wachsmuth told WBOC with "the tides and the amount of storms that come here, tropical storms, nor'easters, hurricanes, over 35 years you would expect it wouldn't end up in the same waters." It appears the bottle likely "didn't travel very far," Riddle said, but it's not too far-fetched to believe that "perhaps it traveled the world and came back." Catherine Garcia

