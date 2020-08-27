See More Speed Reads
Comic book writer who invented Thanos debuts new supervillain, 'Plunddo Tram,' inspired by Trump

5:06 p.m.

Darth Vader, Cruella de Vil, the Joker, and Hans Gruber are going to have to make some room — there's a new bad guy in town. Comic book writer Jim Starlin, who created the Avengers villain Thanos, has debuted a new supervillain named King Plunddo Tram, inspired by the president of the United States, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Plunddo Tram (an anagram for "Donald Trump") has a recognizable sweep of blonde hair over his crown, and wears a royal purple suit with spikes on the shoulders. The character will appear in Starlin's Dreadstar Returns, a crowdfunded graphic novel that has raised over $136,000.

"I actually went back to rewrite the script around those pages, because King Plunddo Tram wasn't quite as despicable as I wanted him to be," Starlin said. "I went back and got worse with it."

Trump, however, might take it as a compliment: his campaign previously tweeted a video showing Trump's face superimposed over Thanos', a supervillain best known for wiping out half of all life in the universe with a snap of his fingers. Jeva Lange

Trump's RNC stage will be flanked by 54 American flags

4:39 p.m.

President Trump is a man who loves a good American flag. He's been known to tenderly pat Old Glory from time to time, and once gave a flag in Tampa the sort of hug typically reserved for long lost relatives, or soldiers returning home from war. Yes indeed, Trump is a man who loves the flag.

Fittingly, on Thursday, the final night of the Republican convention, Trump will be flanked on stage by no fewer than 54 of his star-spangled friends (technically 55, if you count the one on top of the White House). Sure, there will be those who say that 54 is maybe an unnecessary amount of flags, that people start to get the point — that gee, this man sure loves America! — around 12 or 13.

But Trump doesn't want there to be any confusion. He will put every flag salesman in the Capital Region out of business so long as you make no mistake: he loves! the! flag! Jeva Lange

2 conventions, 2 Americas

4:34 p.m.
Author: Damon Linker
Damon Linker

Over the past two weeks, Americans have been presented with diametrically opposed views of the United States, its history, and moral character.

At the DNC, speeches and videos expressed a both/and approach to the country's past, present, and future. The country used to be racist and sexist and bigoted in a multitude of ways. It's improved, but much work remains to be done. Eventually, the purified idea of America will at long last come to fruition in the concrete reality of the country as it finally transcends the limitations that held it back and held so many of its people down. Barack Obama is a master of thinking and talking this way about the nation, and he did so in his speech at the DNC. America is both terribly flawed and striving ever-onward toward greater moral perfection.

Republicans take a very different, either/or approach to America. As Vice President Mike Pence laid out in his speech on Wednesday night, the country was born great, in acts of virtue, and its heritage has remained great whenever it has been confidently handed down and affirmed. When the country wavers, it is because of the influence of a malicious antagonist at home or abroad that attacks America and its greatness from the outside. When the country is undergoing that kind of assault — from an ideology, from an adversary on the world stage, from a virus — it can become its opposite: an unfree, socialist dystopia. Either America is great or it's a nightmare, and the latter is never a function of problems endemic to the country and its history or the actions of its people.

Each vision of the country has its distinctive strengths and weaknesses. The both/and approach of the Democrats is intellectually truer to the historical record, but it's politically challenging — because it asks citizens to hold two contrary views of the country in their heads at the same time and to live under constant, and sometimes harsh, moral judgment. The Republicans' either/or approach is intellectually childish, a fairytale version of the country, but it can be politically very potent precisely because it's so simple and engages in abundant flattery of the country and its people.

When Americans head to the polls in November, they will be voting for candidates and parties. But they will also be choosing between competing and sharply divergent accounts of who we are as a country. Damon Linker

Eric Trump criticizes Democrats for talking about COVID-19 too much

3:56 p.m.

Eric Trump seems tired of the coronavirus — not tired of the toll it's taken on American lives, jobs, and norms, but tired of talking about it.

President Trump's son, who previously promised to stay out of politics and stick to running the Trump Organization when his dad took office, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. After declaring the Republican National Convention far superior to the Democratic National Convention last week ("we blew them out of the water"), Trump pivoted to criticize Democratic messaging.

His summary of Democratic priorities included a "total lack of law and order," "defunding police," and, particularly, the coronavirus. "All they can talk about, Steve, is COVID. COVID, COVID, COVID," Trump told host Steve Doocy.

The COVID-19 pandemic topped 180,000 recorded deaths on Thursday, and experts have said leaving the pandemic response to vary by state, rather than operating under a federal plan, has helped contribute to the sky-high number of cases in the country.

Trump's son praised the president for focusing on issues he views as more pressing than the pandemic, namely building the "greatest military in the world," and "stopping illegal immigration," and "preserving God in this country."

Watch the full interview below. Summer Meza

Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran will make Disney history with her lead role in Raya and the Last Dragon

2:45 p.m.
Kelly Marie Tran arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

For those Star Wars fans who wanted justice for Kelly Marie Tran after The Rise of Skywalker, we've got some good news: Disney is about to actually give her some lines.

The Rose Tico actress is set to star in Disney’s new animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon, making her the first Southeast Asian actress ever to lead a Disney animated film, Entertainment Weekly revealed on Thursday. Tran is voicing the titular Raya in the film, which EW notes is also the first of Disney's animated movies to be inspired by Southeast Asia, and she'll be starring alongside Awkwafina. Cassie Steele had previously been cast in the role.

"She is someone who is technically a princess, but I think that what's really cool about this project, about this character specifically, is that everyone's trying to flip the narrative on what it means to be a princess," Tran told EW of her character. "Raya is totally a warrior. When she was a kid, she was excited to get her sword. And she grows up to be a really badass, gritty warrior and can really take care of herself."

This casting comes after Tran, who has spoken out about the online harassment she was subjected to after her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was infamously sidelined in last year's The Rise of Skywalker, which kept her almost entirely off screen and spent about as much time developing her character as it did explaining how Emperor Palpatine was alive. It may have been a disappointment for Rose fans, but thanks to Disney animation, the Tran train continues full steam ahead. Brendan Morrow

NBA players have reportedly agreed to resume the season

1:24 p.m.
An empty court and bench is shown with no signage following the scheduled start time in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Following Wednesday's strike, the NBA playoffs are reportedly set to resume.

NBA players have agreed to resume the postseason after the Milwaukee Bucks led a boycott on Wednesday over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Washington Post and ESPN report.

According to the Post, players from the 13 teams in the Orlando bubble met to discuss whether to cancel the rest of the playoffs in the wake of this week's strike, and ultimately, they "decided to continue playing." However, the games scheduled for Thursday are expected to be postponed, both outlets reported.

The Bucks on Wednesday boycotted Game 5 in their NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic in response to the shooting of Blake, with Bucks guard George Hill telling The Undefeated, "we're tired of the killings and the injustice." Three games that were set to take place on Wednesday were ultimately postponed as other teams joined the Bucks, and it was unclear whether the remainder of the season might be called off.

After these recent meetings, though, ESPN writes that a "resumption of the season could come as soon as Friday, but there is expected to be a return to the play by the weekend." Two players from each NBA team, ESPN also reports, are set to attend another meeting on Thursday to finalize details, as well as to "formulate action plans to address racial injustice issues." Brendan Morrow

Worst-case storm surge from Hurricane Laura was avoided thanks to low tide

1:15 p.m.
hurricane laura
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Hurricane Laura is barreling through Louisiana and Texas after making landfall with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour, just shy of a Category 5 hurricane.

Louisiana officials on Thursday reported the first death as a result of the storm: a teenage girl in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, was killed when a tree fell on a home. NBC News reports Laura was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane shortly after it made landfall, and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.

While forecasters warned of "unsurvivable" storm surge, saying coastal areas could see surges up to 20 feet, the highest surge recorded was 11 feet, writes NBC. That's still dangerously high, but luckily the worst-case scenario was avoided thanks to the storm missing high tide and moving east of Lake Charles. However, since the storm hit at night in a mostly-evacuated region, "We may never fully know the extent of the surge," reports NBC.

More than 450,000 households in Louisiana and Texas have lost power, and Laura is far from over. Much of the region is facing heavy winds and rain; 11 million residents of Louisiana and Kentucky are under flash flood watches. Read more at NBC News. The Week Staff

Jared Kushner: NBA players are 'fortunate' that they can take 'a night off from work'

12:04 p.m.

President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner is planning to reach out to LeBron James about the NBA strike, as he says in multiple interviews the players are "fortunate" that they can "take a night off from work."

Kushner on Thursday spoke about NBA teams this week refusing to play in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, telling CNBC the players are "very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially. So they have that luxury, which is great."

He also called for "actual action" from the NBA players, telling Politico in a separate interview that he will be reaching out to the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James today. James is one of the founders of a voting rights organization that recently announced an effort to push for more poll workers in the 2020 presidential election, one of a number of actions it has taken in recent months. The Lakers reportedly voted to boycott the rest of the NBA season.

Meanwhile, another member of the Trump administration, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short, dismissed the NBA strike entirely on Thursday while suggesting the White House doesn't care about it.

"I don't know that you're going to see the administration weigh in on that one way or the other," Short told CNN. "In my mind, it's absurd and silly." Brendan Morrow

