CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta fears attendees of Trump's RNC speech will get COVID-19 and 'may even die'10:29 a.m.
Brian Kilmeade wonders why Biden can campaign from his house but 'not the president'11:20 a.m.
Fox News' Chris Wallace: Trump's RNC speech was 'far too long' and 'surprisingly flat'9:06 a.m.
Thousands converge on Washington for 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' March8:43 a.m.
Jim Gaffigan tears into Trump as a 'traitor' and a 'fascist,' asks supporters to 'wake up'8:13 a.m.
Watch the NY Mets and Miami Marlins take the field then walk off, leaving just a Black Lives Matter shirt behind7:38 a.m.
Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah look back on Trump's RNC6:13 a.m.
More than 3,600 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Republican National Convention4:06 a.m.
