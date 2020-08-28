See More Speed Reads
how things have changed
Edit

Biden's latest ad puts Trump's weirdest moments and empty rallies to a Bad Bunny song

12:56 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's latest ads take direct aim at swing states and Latinx Americans across the country.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is backing the former vice president and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in the 2020 election, and lent one of his hits to a new ad for the Democrats. The ad features footage of excited President Trump fans in 2016 juxtaposed with a sparsely attended recent rally, as well as Trump's Bible photo-op and that time he hugged and kissed a flag. Video of police cracking down on protesters as Trump cheers them on. Bad Bunny's Pero Ya No plays underneath, with its incredibly straightforward lyrics translating to "I loved you before, but not anymore / I liked you, but not anymore."

Also on Friday, the Biden campaign debuted a run of ads capitalizing on empty sports stadiums across America's swing states. Text reading "Trump put America on the sidelines. Let's get back in the game," flows over drone footage of stadiums, with locations customized for ad runs in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. A nationwide version also features an ghostly beach and church. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

Study finds weaker COVID-19 immune responses in men than women

12:12 p.m.
A healthcare worker wearing a protective suit attends to a COVID-19 coronavirus patient at the Intensive Unit Care (ICU) of the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona on April 6, 2020.
PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers behind a new study have reportedly shed some light on why COVID-19 may hit older men harder than women.

A study published in Nature this week has concluded that men produce a weaker COVID-19 immune response than women do, The New York Times reports.

The researchers reportedly looked at the immune responses of men and women who were hospitalized with COVID-19, and they discovered that the women "produced more so-called T cells, which can kill virus-infected cells and stop the infection from spreading," the Times writes. Meanwhile, men were found to have weaker T cell activation, especially the older they were.

"If you look at the ones that really failed to make T cells, they were the ones who did worse with disease," Dr. Akiko Iwasaki told the Times. However, "women who are older — even very old, like 90 years old — these women are still making pretty good, decent immune response," Iwasaki explained.

Based on these findings, Dr. Marcus Altfeld told the Times that "you could imagine scenarios where a single shot of a vaccine might be sufficient in young individuals or maybe young women, while older men might need to have three shots of vaccine." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

there's an easy answer here
Edit

Brian Kilmeade wonders why Biden can campaign from his house but 'not the president'

11:20 a.m.

Brian Kilmeade would do well to remember President Trump and Joe Biden's houses are very much not created equal.

On Friday morning, the Fox & Friends host and his co-hosts were discussing controversy over Trump's use of the White House for his Republican National Convention acceptance speech. Critics say it was unethical for Trump to use the federal building for a political purpose, and a violation of the Hatch Act for federal employees who participated in the convention. But Kilmeade took issue with criticizing Trump while Biden campaigned from his basement, asking why "Joe Biden can do it from his house but not the president?"

Kilmeade is missing a few important facts here. For one thing, Biden didn't actually give his Democratic nomination acceptance speech from his basement. And while Trump has other properties he could've given his speech from without a problem, the home in question here actually belongs to the federal government. Kathryn Krawczyk

'really frustrating'
Edit

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta fears attendees of Trump's RNC speech will get COVID-19 and 'may even die'

10:29 a.m.

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta couldn't be more exasperated by President Trump's decision to speak before a packed crowd at the Republican National Convention, fearing some attendees could die from COVID-19 as a result.

Trump on Thursday delivered his acceptance speech at the RNC before a crowd of about 1,500 people who weren't practicing social distancing and few of whom were wearing masks, a fact Gupta sounded the alarm about on Friday morning, expressing deep frustration that such an event took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The history books will be written about this chapter in our lives at some point, and it will show events like that and say that in the middle of a pandemic ... at a time when there were more than 5 million infected, we started having events like that again," Gupta said. "It's really frustrating. It's mind-boggling."

Gupta went on to say that this demonstrates that some people still haven't "learned" how dangerous COVID-19 is, and he raised concerns about the coronavirus spread the event may lead to.

"There will be people who became infected as a result of that event last night," Gupta said. "And there will be people who will spread it, and possibly require hospitalization, may even die as a result of that event last night."

CNN's Jim Acosta reports that a senior White House official dismissed concerns about the crowd at the event by declaring, "Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually." But Gupta pushed back against that flippant comment, noting that what COVID-19 "does to the body" long term still isn't clear and warning, "You don't want this virus." Brendan Morrow

tough crowd
Edit

Fox News' Chris Wallace: Trump's RNC speech was 'far too long' and 'surprisingly flat'

9:06 a.m.

The reviews are in for President Trump's Republican National Convention address, and Fox News' Chris Wallace, for one, wasn't overly impressed.

The Fox News anchor on Thursday gave a tough review to the president's RNC speech, saying he was "surprised" by the "lack of fireworks" in it.

"First of all, it was far too long," Wallace said of the speech, which ran 70 minutes.

Though Wallace went on to praise some of Trump's "good lines" dinging Democratic nominee Joe Biden, he concluded that overall, it certainly wasn't one of the president's best.

"I thought the president, who we've seen really turn on a crowd, was surprisingly flat and didn't seem to have the bite that he usually does have in his speeches," Wallace said.

Wallace wasn't the only one on Fox News who didn't go crazy for the address, with analyst Brit Hume agreeing that it was too long and a bit "flat."

"He's done very good speeches from teleprompters before," Hume said, per The Daily Beast. "But tonight he seemed to miss the excitement he generates in himself when he's ad-libbing."

This comes after Fox News hosts last week heaped praise onto Biden's Democratic National Convention address, with Hume calling it "very good" and Wallace describing it as "enormously effective." Brendan Morrow

Jacob Blake Shooting
Edit

Thousands converge on Washington for 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' March

8:43 a.m.
Get Your Knee Off Our Necks March
Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

About 50,000 people are expected at the "Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" March in Washington, D.C., on Friday, planned months ago to coincide with the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. The headline speakers, including Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III, are scheduled to take the stage at 11 a.m., but people were waiting in line before 8 a.m. for temperature and registration checks. Black mothers who said they lost sons to police brutality were the first in line, The Washington Post reports.

The rally, on the Washington Mall, will also feature speeches by the families of Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and Eric Garner. After the speeches, attendees will march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The organizers originally expected 100,000 people to attend, but they scaled back their projections citing chartered busses canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Sharpton and other organizers started planning the march after the funeral for Floyd, killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck fo nine minutes. "The reason why George Floyd laying there with that knee on his neck resonated with so many African Americans is because we have all had a knee on our neck," Sharpton told USA Today. "What we are saying is that these two laws represent taking some of the knee off but the systemic racism is going to take more than two laws."

One group of about two dozen people marched to Washington from Milwaukee starting on Aug. 4, long before police in nearby Kenosha shot Blake in the back seven times. One of the Milwaukee organizers, Tory Lowe, told USA Today they had been greeted warmly, harassed with racial slurs, arrested, and shot at during their 750-mile walk, but the Blake shooting just "brings validation to the fact of why we ever started this march in the first place." Peter Weber

not holding back
Edit

Jim Gaffigan tears into Trump as a 'traitor' and a 'fascist,' asks supporters to 'wake up'

8:13 a.m.

Jim Gaffigan evidently thought President Trump's Republican National Convention address was beyond the pale, and it inspired one heck of a tweetstorm.

The comedian on Thursday night fired off nearly 20 tweets, plus several more replies, ripping into Trump as a "traitor," a "con man," a "criminal," and a "fascist who has no belief in law" while repeatedly asking his followers to "wake up" and writing that "if Trump gets re-elected it's over."

Gaffigan has criticized Trump before, but this particular rant was still a sight to beyond given that he generally tends not to delve into politics, not to mention profanity. But the comedian was quick to shoot down those "a--hole trolls" in his mentions recommending he keep it that way, saying in one tweet, "to those of you who think I'm destroying my career wake up. If Trump gets elected, the economy will never come back."

Could a Trump tweet calling out Gaffigan and giving him his very own presidential nickname be in the cards? It seems possible, as 2020 can surely still get weirder. Brendan Morrow

police brutality protests
Edit

Watch the NY Mets and Miami Marlins take the field then walk off, leaving just a Black Lives Matter shirt behind

7:38 a.m.

If you wanted to watch baseball Thursday night instead of the final night of the Republican National Convention, well, you were out of luck. But if you tuned into the 7:10 p.m. game between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins — the only one of seven Major League Baseball games Thursday not postponed in protest of social injustice — you still got a show.

The Mets and Marlins jointly came up with the plan to take the field, remove their caps, stand in silence for 42 seconds in honor of Jackie Robinson, then walk off the field, leaving only a Black Lives Matter shirt on home plate, on Thursday evening. The impetus for the walkout was Mets outfielder Dominic Smith, though Miguel Rojas came up with the last-minute plan. "We wanted to do something special," he explained afterward. "We wanted to do something different."

"The words on the shirt speak for themselves, just having it in the center of everything, just knowing that both teams are unified, and that we agreed to do this," Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, Miami's leadoff hitter, told reporters. "And it was the right thing to do."

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first to call off their game in response to police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting Jacob Blake, the latest unarmed Black person killed or seriously injured by police. (Blake is paralyzed from the waist down and, his family says, handcuffed to his hospital bed.) "We are scared as Black people in America," explained Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. "Black men, Black women, Black kids. We are terrified."

The NBA, WNBA, MLB, Major League Soccer, and NHL postponed games on Wednesday and Thursday, nine teams in the preseason NFL canceled practice, and the Western & Southern Open tennis semifinals were pushed back a day after Naomi Osaka threatened to withdraw from the tournament. "The PGA Tour event at Olympia Fields outside Chicago — less than 100 miles from Kenosha, Wisconsin — went on as scheduled Thursday," The Associated Press reports. "The LPGA Tour is set to begin play Friday in Rogers, Arkansas." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.