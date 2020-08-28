See More Speed Reads
how to cage your dragon
Edit

Nicolas Cage is going to play a dragon who drinks 'obscene amounts of vodka'

2:32 p.m.
Nicolas Cage
Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

If there's one constant even during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's truly wild Nicolas Cage casting announcements.

Case in point: on Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Cage will star in and produce the new Amazon series Highfire, which is based on the Eoin Colfer book and in which Cage will be voicing the lead character, a "TV-loving dragon who lives in seclusion in the Louisiana bayou" drinking "obscene amounts of vodka."

Deadline describes the show as a "gritty crime-thriller with doses of magical realism" and the book as "True Detective by way of Pete's Dragon," probably the first time those titles have ever appeared in the same sentence.

Add this to the list of extremely Cage-appropriate projects Cage has on the docket alongside that show where he'll be playing Tiger King's Joe Exotic and that movie where he'll be playing ... Nicolas Cage.

We can only hope this dragon role in Highfire will involve some kind of motion capture, Smaug style. In fact, footage of such a Cage motion capture performance may end up being significantly more entertaining than the actual show. Brendan Morrow

that was quick
Edit

FDA fires brand new spokesperson after Trump exaggerates plasma as coronavirus 'breakthrough' at RNC

1:57 p.m.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration's top spokesperson is out after approximately one Scaramucci at the helm.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn fired Emily Miller as the agency's assistant commissioner for media affairs and top spokesperson, according to emails he sent to senior leaders Friday. Miller just joined the department 11 days ago, and one of her first press releases contained an exaggeration regarding a coronavirus treatment that made it to President Trump's Republican National Convention speech, The New York Times reports.

Miller didn't have any scientific or medical experience when Trump appointed her, but rather worked for the far-right One America News and advocated for gun rights, Politico notes. But she was reportedly responsible for a Sunday press release announcing the FDA's emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a COVID-19 treatment, packaging it as "another achievement in administration's fight against pandemic." Hahn admitted Tuesday he actually oversold the plasma treatment's effectiveness, but Trump still heralded it as a "powerful" treatment "that will save thousands and thousands of lives" at the RNC on Thursday.

The Department of Health and Human Services also ended its contract with public relations consultant Wayne Pines on Thursday. Pines told the Times he advised Dr. Hahn to "correct the record" regarding the misleading plasma claims. "If a federal official doesn't say something right, and chooses to clarify and say that the criticism is justified, that's refreshing," Pines said, and Hahn did so. Department officials claimed Pines' ouster had nothing to do with the plasma announcement, telling the Times it was already "reviewing and canceling similar contracts." The Week Staff

commitments
Edit

NBA players agree to resume playoffs Saturday, league pledges to convert arenas into voting locations

1:50 p.m.
An empty arena is seen as all NBA playoff games were postponed today during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 27, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The NBA playoffs are officially set to resume tomorrow, and the league has just unveiled details of its agreement with players.

National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts and National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver on Friday announced that NBA playoff games will resume on Aug. 29. Numerous games were postponed this week after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, though on Thursday, reports emerged that players had agreed to continue the season. This decision, the Friday statement said, was made "with the understanding" that the league will enact several commitments.

First, the statement said, the NBA and its players will establish a social justice coalition that will be "focused on a broad range of issues" including increased access to voting and police and criminal justice reform.

Additionally, the announcement said that in "every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property," team governors will work with election officials to convert facilities into voting locations for the 2020 presidential election, and "if a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards."

Finally, the NBA will also work to include ads during games "dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement" in elections and "raising awareness around voter access and opportunity," the statement said.

After Wednesday's boycotts, the NBA also postponed games that were scheduled for Thursday. Initially, it was unclear whether the playoffs might not resume at all, as The Washington Post reported there was a "charged meeting" on Wednesday night "in which some players expressed a desire to stop playing in the bubble and return home." Brendan Morrow

how things have changed
Edit

Biden's latest ad puts Trump's weirdest moments and empty rallies to a Bad Bunny song

12:56 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's latest ads take direct aim at swing states and Latinx Americans across the country.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is backing the former vice president and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in the 2020 election, and lent one of his hits to a new ad for the Democrats. The ad features footage of excited President Trump fans in 2016 juxtaposed with a sparsely attended recent rally, as well as Trump's Bible photo-op and that time he hugged and kissed a flag. Video of police cracking down on protesters as Trump cheers them on. Bad Bunny's Pero Ya No plays underneath, with its incredibly straightforward lyrics translating to "I loved you before, but not anymore / I liked you, but not anymore."

Also on Friday, the Biden campaign debuted a run of ads capitalizing on empty sports stadiums across America's swing states. Text reading "Trump put America on the sidelines. Let's get back in the game," flows over drone footage of stadiums, with locations customized for ad runs in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. A nationwide version also features an ghostly beach and church. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Edit

Study finds weaker COVID-19 immune responses in men than women

12:12 p.m.
A healthcare worker wearing a protective suit attends to a COVID-19 coronavirus patient at the Intensive Unit Care (ICU) of the Vall d'Hebron Hospital in Barcelona on April 6, 2020.
PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

Researchers behind a new study have reportedly shed some light on why COVID-19 may hit older men harder than women.

A study published in Nature this week has concluded that men produce a weaker COVID-19 immune response than women do, The New York Times reports.

The researchers reportedly looked at the immune responses of men and women who were hospitalized with COVID-19, and they discovered that the women "produced more so-called T cells, which can kill virus-infected cells and stop the infection from spreading," the Times writes. Meanwhile, men were found to have weaker T cell activation, especially the older they were.

"If you look at the ones that really failed to make T cells, they were the ones who did worse with disease," Dr. Akiko Iwasaki told the Times. However, "women who are older — even very old, like 90 years old — these women are still making pretty good, decent immune response," Iwasaki explained.

Based on these findings, Dr. Marcus Altfeld told the Times that "you could imagine scenarios where a single shot of a vaccine might be sufficient in young individuals or maybe young women, while older men might need to have three shots of vaccine." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

there's an easy answer here
Edit

Brian Kilmeade wonders why Biden can campaign from his house but 'not the president'

11:20 a.m.

Brian Kilmeade would do well to remember President Trump and Joe Biden's houses are very much not created equal.

On Friday morning, the Fox & Friends host and his co-hosts were discussing controversy over Trump's use of the White House for his Republican National Convention acceptance speech. Critics say it was unethical for Trump to use the federal building for a political purpose, and a violation of the Hatch Act for federal employees who participated in the convention. But Kilmeade took issue with criticizing Trump while Biden campaigned from his basement, asking why "Joe Biden can do it from his house but not the president?"

Kilmeade is missing a few important facts here. For one thing, Biden didn't actually give his Democratic nomination acceptance speech from his basement. And while Trump has other properties he could've given his speech from without a problem, the home in question here actually belongs to the federal government. Kathryn Krawczyk

'really frustrating'
Edit

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta fears attendees of Trump's RNC speech will get COVID-19 and 'may even die'

10:29 a.m.

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta couldn't be more exasperated by President Trump's decision to speak before a packed crowd at the Republican National Convention, fearing some attendees could die from COVID-19 as a result.

Trump on Thursday delivered his acceptance speech at the RNC before a crowd of about 1,500 people who weren't practicing social distancing and few of whom were wearing masks, a fact Gupta sounded the alarm about on Friday morning, expressing deep frustration that such an event took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The history books will be written about this chapter in our lives at some point, and it will show events like that and say that in the middle of a pandemic ... at a time when there were more than 5 million infected, we started having events like that again," Gupta said. "It's really frustrating. It's mind-boggling."

Gupta went on to say that this demonstrates that some people still haven't "learned" how dangerous COVID-19 is, and he raised concerns about the coronavirus spread the event may lead to.

"There will be people who became infected as a result of that event last night," Gupta said. "And there will be people who will spread it, and possibly require hospitalization, may even die as a result of that event last night."

CNN's Jim Acosta reports that a senior White House official dismissed concerns about the crowd at the event by declaring, "Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually." But Gupta pushed back against that flippant comment, noting that what COVID-19 "does to the body" long term still isn't clear and warning, "You don't want this virus." Brendan Morrow

tough crowd
Edit

Fox News' Chris Wallace: Trump's RNC speech was 'far too long' and 'surprisingly flat'

9:06 a.m.

The reviews are in for President Trump's Republican National Convention address, and Fox News' Chris Wallace, for one, wasn't overly impressed.

The Fox News anchor on Thursday gave a tough review to the president's RNC speech, saying he was "surprised" by the "lack of fireworks" in it.

"First of all, it was far too long," Wallace said of the speech, which ran 70 minutes.

Though Wallace went on to praise some of Trump's "good lines" dinging Democratic nominee Joe Biden, he concluded that overall, it certainly wasn't one of the president's best.

"I thought the president, who we've seen really turn on a crowd, was surprisingly flat and didn't seem to have the bite that he usually does have in his speeches," Wallace said.

Wallace wasn't the only one on Fox News who didn't go crazy for the address, with analyst Brit Hume agreeing that it was too long and a bit "flat."

"He's done very good speeches from teleprompters before," Hume said, per The Daily Beast. "But tonight he seemed to miss the excitement he generates in himself when he's ad-libbing."

This comes after Fox News hosts last week heaped praise onto Biden's Democratic National Convention address, with Hume calling it "very good" and Wallace describing it as "enormously effective." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.