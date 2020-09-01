Amazon gets FAA approval for its drones to deliver packages

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of a perfect baby girl.

The "Shape of You" singer on Tuesday revealed that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, last week welcomed their first child, and it's a girl. Her name is Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, he said in an Instagram post showing a pair of her socks.

"We are completely in love with her," Sheeran wrote. "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

Sheeran last year confirmed that he and Seaborn had gotten married, and she later appeared in the music video for "Put It All On Me." They met when Sheeran was 11, CNN notes. In August, reports emerged that they were expecting their first child together.

"Ed will make a great dad," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "He loves kids, and he built his big home in Suffolk, [England], with the plan to start a family."