House flags 11,000 PPP loans totaling $3 billion for potential fraud

1:41 p.m.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a report Tuesday detailing its analysis of the Paycheck Protection Program's loans for small businesses. The program did help "millions of small businesses" survive the COVID-19 pandemic, but also likely saw "billions of dollars being diverted to fraud, waste, and abuse" due to a "lack of oversight and accountability," the committee found.

More than 11,000 loans totaling more than $3 billion raised "red flags" for the subcommittee, it said in its report. These issues included addresses on PPP loan applications that didn't match those used in the federal government's System for Award Management, which businesses have to register with to do business for the U.S. government, possibly indicating fraud. Another 10,856 loans totaling $1 billion went to companies that got multiple loans, which was against the PPP loan rules. In addition, 613 loans totaling $96 million went to companies that are barred from doing business with the government altogether, while 353 loans totaling $195 million went to government contractors previously flagged for performance or integrity issues, the subcommittee found.

The Treasury Department should've noticed these issues, the subcommittee said. But the department and the Small Business Administration would only audit PPP loans over $2 million, constituting just .6 percent of all the PPP loans they issued. That left "the other 99.4% of loans with little or no oversight," the subcommittee said before going on to suggest ways the department could audit more loans based on the House's findings. Find the whole report here. Kathryn Krawczyk

animal crossing to the polls
Joe Biden is campaigning on Animal Crossing

1:26 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's next campaign stop: ... Animal Crossing?

The Biden campaign on Tuesday made its way into the wildly popular Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, launching official yard signs that players can decorate their islands with, The Verge reports.

New Horizons, which became a phenomenon after debuting on the Switch in March as gamers headed into coronavirus quarantine, takes place on an island that can be customized by the player, and downloading an app allows users to upload images into the game. By scanning QR codes provided by the Biden campaign on Tuesday, Democrats can prominently display their support for the Biden-Harris ticket via yard signs both outside their real homes and their virtual ones.

Christian Tom, the Biden campaign's director of digital partnerships, told The Verge in a statement that Animal Crossing provides "an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters," adding that it's a way to "meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together" and teasing "more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts" to come in the game.

In fact, the Biden campaign isn't just releasing the signs, but also "seeding the designs with a handful of gaming influencers who will be sharing their gameplay with the merch throughout the day," The Verge writes.

Given that Animal Crossing allows players to meet up on one island within the game, could a Biden campaign rally that takes place entirely within New Horizons be next? And should Biden be elected, could we be looking at Treasury Secretary Tom Nook? Brendan Morrow

back to school
New York City delays start of in-person classes in deal to avoid teachers strike

12:18 p.m.
Nancy Rastetter, a teacher at Yung Wing School P.S. 124, packs up belongings from the 2019/2020 school year to be picked up by students on August 25, 2020 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New York City schools are set to begin in-person classes a bit later than expected.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Tuesday that as part of a deal to avoid a potential teachers strike, the start of in-person classes in the nation's largest school district will be delayed ten days to Sept. 21, The New York Times reports. This delay, the mayor said, will allow for more time "for our educators and staff to get ready under these unprecedented circumstances."

The United Federation of Teachers had previously threatened a possible strike as educators called for more time before the reopening of schools, with the teachers union's president, Michael Mulgrew, recently saying, per The Wall Street Journal, "We'll know shortly over the next couple of days if we're going to have a major war, even a bigger war, with the city of New York. Or if we can actually get to the hard work of preparing each one of our schools to open in a way that is safe."

There will be a "three-day transitional period" beginning on Sept. 16, de Blasio said on Tuesday, during which remote instruction will begin. When classes resume in person, New York City schools will be following a blended learning plan with not all students being in school in person on the same days. Mulgrew expressed approval of the agreement on Tuesday, saying that "we can now say that New York City's public school system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards of any school system in the United States of America." Brendan Morrow

Yikes
60 percent of Americans say federal government's coronavirus response is making the pandemic worse

11:57 a.m.
Coronavirus task force.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S.'s COVID-19 response has fallen far behind most of the rest of the world's — and many Americans think the federal government is largely to blame.

In contrast to President Trump's false insistence that the U.S. has one of the world's lowest mortality rates from coronavirus, a New York Times analysis published Tuesday shows the U.S. actually accounts for more than its population's share of COVID-19 deaths. And Americans largely recognize the U.S.'s failures, with 60 percent of them saying the federal government's COVID-19 response is actually making the pandemic worse, an Axios-Ipsos poll has found.

Just 39 percent of Americans say the federal government is making America's coronavirus recovery better, the poll found, though there's a sharp divide between parties. Only 19 percent of Democrats say the federal government is making things better, while 80 percent say things are getting worse. Independents largely agree, with 68 percent say the government isn't helping. Meanwhile 74 percent of Republicans say the federal government is improving things, while 25 percent say it's actively worsening the pandemic, the poll found.

Beyond just his response, Americans don't even trust Trump to give them accurate information regarding the coronavirus, the Axios-Ipsos poll says. But things aren't much better for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — 31 percent of Americans say they trust Trump for accurate COVID-19 information, while 46 percent say they trust Biden.

The Axios-Ipsos poll surveyed 1,100 adults from Aug. 28-31, with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

back at it
Game of Thrones creators to adapt The Three-Body Problem book series

10:55 a.m.
David Benioff (L) and D.B. Weiss accept Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award for 'Game of Thrones' onstage during the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Another book-to-TV adaptation from the creators of Game of Thrones is coming.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are set to adapt Liu Cixin's The Three-Body Problem book series as a Netflix show, Variety reports. Benioff and Weiss, who served as showrunners on HBO's Game of Thrones, will write and produce alongside Alexander Woo. The trilogy of books follows humanity coming into contact with a civilization of aliens.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss said. "We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world."

Benioff and Weiss previously signed a $200 million deal to develop projects for Netflix. After Game of Thrones, they were initially expected to head to the Star Wars universe for a series of films, but they suddenly dropped out last year, saying at the time, "There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects." Funnily enough, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will serve as executive producer on the Three-Body Problem series, as will Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike.

Though Benioff and Weiss set out to adapt all of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels as Game of Thrones, the final seasons of the show went past published material after Martin failed to complete the next two books in time. Over a year after the show's controversial series finale, the next Game of Thrones book is nowhere to be found — leaving open the possibility that Benioff and Weiss end up fully adapting an entirely separate book series before Martin actually finishes his. Brendan Morrow

fauci fact check
Fauci shoots down false claim only 6 percent of coronavirus deaths are legitimate: 'They are real deaths from COVID-19'

10:31 a.m.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared data showing that about 140,000 people who died of COVID-19 had a second cause of death listed, while just six percent of those causes of deaths were listed as coronavirus alone. But it didn't change the fact that all 180,000-plus coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are "real deaths from COVID-19," Dr. Anthony Fauci told Good Morning America on Tuesday.

The CDC's new data broke down a death count of 153,504 from a few weeks ago, saying just 9,210 people had only COVID-19 listed as their only cause of death. The revelation sparked false claims the CDC had revised its coronavirus death count and that the very deadly disease wasn't as fatal as it seemed. President Trump even spread the misinformation before Twitter took it down.

Fauci made it clear Tuesday morning that the information Trump was touting wasn't exactly accurate. "The point that the CDC was trying to make was that a certain percentage" of people who died "had nothing else but just COVID," the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said. "That does not mean that someone who has hypertension or diabetes who dies of COVID didn't die of COVID-19. They did," he continued. "So the numbers you've been hearing, the 180,000-plus deaths, are real deaths from COVID-19," Fauci decisively said. "Let there not be any confusion about that." Kathryn Krawczyk

masks on
Uber to require masked selfies from some riders

9:37 a.m.
The Uber home page is displayed on an iPhone next to the company logo on a computer screen on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
Carl Court/Getty Images

Uber is set to start requiring some passengers to provide proof they're complying with the company's mask policy by way of a selfie.

The rideshare company, which mandates that both drivers and riders wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, previously instituted a policy requiring drivers to take a selfie showing themselves wearing a mask, and on Tuesday, Uber announced that this feature will be expanded to some riders, as well, per CNN.

Specifically, Uber said that if a driver reports that a rider wasn't wearing a mask, that user will have to take a selfie showing themselves wearing one prior to their next ride.

"We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street," Uber said. "...With the addition of this new feature, one driver's feedback can help ensure the safety of Uber for the next driver." The company added that it hopes this "increased accountability provides more peace of mind."

Uber said this new mask verification feature for riders will roll out in the United States and in Canada by the end of September. Brendan Morrow

Marketing Hope
HHS offers PR firms $250 million to 'defeat despair and inspire hope' on COVID-19 before January

8:34 a.m.
Trump and HHS leadership
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services has offered a contract worth more than $250 million to a communications firm that can mount a public relations campaign on the COVID-19 pandemic, with the vast majority of the money to be spent before January, Politico reports. Among the listed goals of the contract are to "defeat despair and inspire hope, sharing best practices for businesses to operate in the new normal and instill confidence to return to work and restart the economy," according to a "performance work statement" went to more than a dozen firms.

The campaign includes creating public service announcements to persuade Americans to "engage in behavior that actively promote health behaviors or good citizenship," as well as informing the public about vaccine information, treatments, and the phases of reopening the economy, Politico reports. Using traditional and social media, sports and entertainment figures, and other "creative partners" to "deliver important public health and economic information, the administration can defeat despair, inspire hope, and achieve national recovery," the document says.

Using outside communications firms to publicize public health information isn't unheard of at HHS, though the amount of the bid and its timing, right before the presidential election, raised some eyebrows and dovetailed with other concerns about the Trump administration politicizing America's public health apparatus. The winning contractor will work with Michael Caputo, an alumnus of President Trump's 2016 campaign and currently the HHS assistant secretary for public affairs. Peter Weber

